Fouquet’s Saint-Barth Takes the High Ground in Gustavia

A property on St. Barths has been renamed and, in keeping with island tradition, nobody much noticed. Fouquet’s Saint-Barth—formerly Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, formerly-formerly just the Carl Gustaf since Jacques Laurent opened the place in 1991—is now the fourth property in the Fouquet’s Signature Collection, joining Paris, New York and Courchevel. The rebrand is, by the hotel’s own admission, cosmetic. Interiors remain unchanged from the most recent 2020 renovation, the 21 suites on the hill above Gustavia’s harbor are still beachfront-free, and the infinity pool you’re imagining doesn’t exist. What’s new is the nameplate and the implicit promise that this address now sits at the top of a portfolio rather than the middle. Whether that warrants a new set of monogrammed towels is a question best left to the accountants.

It may not need the branding refresh, but it could use the reminder. Saint Barthélemy—the 11-square-mile volcanic speck that France once traded to Sweden for warehouse rights in Gothenburg, then bought back a century later for a meager 320,000 francs—has entered a phase that makes its colonial transactions look quaint. Tom Brady and TikTok star Alix Earle produced a week of tabloid wreckage from a single New Year’s Eve dance floor. Bethenny Frankel called the holiday scene “the Hunger Games of socialization,” then fled the island three days early with a bacterial infection she blamed on hotel towels—a souvenir even the duty-free shops can’t match. Overfunded, under-discreet, entirely irresistible. Fouquet’s Carl Gustaf sits above all of it, betting that on an island this loud, the smart money is on altitude.

Designed by Gilles & Boissier, the Paris-based duo behind New York’s Baccarat Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Marrakech and upward of 200 Moncler boutiques, the interiors feel less like a Caribbean hotel draped in tropical chintz and more like a thoughtful private residence with a serious art-book collection. Natural stone, sun-bleached timber, louvered shutters that frame the harbor like a viewfinder finding its shot. Colonial-inflected without veering into colonial cosplay. It’s a distinction that matters, and one the duo navigates with the same calibration that earned them the forthcoming Mandarin Oriental Rome. That none of this is new to 2025 may be the highest compliment: five years on, nothing reads as dated.

Among the property’s 21 rooms, mine, Shell Beach, delivered exactly what a “city hotel” in Gustavia should, such as generous square footage, a private deck with unobstructed harbor views and enough seclusion to forget the port’s boutiques are three minutes downhill. The concierge operates via WhatsApp and responds accordingly. Let’s be clear about what this is and isn’t: the Carl Gustaf is not Le Toiny, tucked into 42 acres on the island’s wild southeast coast where the nearest neighbor is a wave break. This is a hilltop perch above a working harbor town, and the seclusion it offers is temperamental rather than geographic. You’re at once close to everything yet adequately insulated from the frequency. For a certain type of guest, the one who wants Gustavia’s restaurants within walking distance and the chaos reduced to a pleasant hum by the time it reaches the terrace, that’s the sharper proposition.

Those traveling with entourages should note Villa Diane, which crowns the property at 4,300 square feet with five bedrooms, a private plunge pool and a vantage point that makes every other view on the island feel like a concession. Location is the thesis of the entire operation. Fouquet’s Carl Gustaf isn’t on the beach, and that’s kind of the point here: five minutes from Shellona, walking distance from the harbor, close enough to the sea pools at Grand Fond and Petit Cul-de-Sac to make a day trip effortless. The position trades sand-between-your-toes immediacy for access to the destination’s famed revelry.

The beach, however, is hardly far. Shellona, the seaside restaurant and beach club on Shell Beach with which the hotel has partnered, has become one of the more magnetic tables in the Caribbean. Greek executive chef Yiannis Kioroglou runs a Mediterranean kitchen with the generosity of a Cycladic grandmother and the discipline of someone who understands that a sea bass fileted tableside should taste like it was caught that morning, not garnished into submission. Complimentary beach chairs for hotel guests sweeten a setup that already feels like it’s positioning for something grander. Word on the island is that Shellona is evolving into a satellite of Loulou, the perpetually overbooked Parisian institution inside the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, beloved of fashion-week regulars and designed by Joseph Dirand. If that’s the trajectory, consider this notice served.

Upstairs, Beefbar occupies the hotel’s sprawling first floor with a panorama over Gustavia that earns its markup before a menu arrives. The concept is Monaco-born, Tokyo-tested, and yes—it’s a chain, a fact it acknowledges with studied nonchalance. Kobe beef prosciutto, beefy bravas crowned with caviar, gyozas stuffed with Kobe and chorizo in jalapeño vinaigrette—the menu reads like someone dared a Michelin kitchen to open a street-food counter and nobody blinked. The Thai beef salad with green mango is the sleeper; the Wagyu Langouste Surf & Turf is a location-exclusive closer. From the Reserve selection, the Kagoshima sunflower bavette and the Kobe beef kiss vindicate an entire restaurant built around red meat on an island where most visitors come for the fish. The clientele skews yacht-adjacent European: dressed down, but definitely ordering up.

Then there’s the spa. In exclusive partnership with Biologique Recherche, the French skincare lab that spent 50 years building a cult following on clinical-grade formulations, the wellness program here is among the most credible in the region. A trio of treatment rooms hosts protocols beginning with a proprietary Skin Instant Lab diagnostic before a single product touches skin. The Remodeling Face deploys four bioelectric currents for results visible immediately; the Seconde Peau is the headline act, a world-first electrospun mask with 80 percent pharmaceutical-grade hyaluronic acid that lifts, replumps and quietly justifies its price point. This is not the spa you stumble into after too much rosé at the beach. It’s the one you book before the flight—and, like much of this hotel, it rewards the guest who arrives with a plan rather than a vibe.

So should you visit? Short answer: absolutely. Fouquet’s Saint Barth’s outpost is a new name on the same excellent bones—not pretending anything changed beyond the stationery and service—the hospitality equivalent of a Haussmann building that keeps its façade and reinvents what’s behind the door. After enough seasons on this island, you learn which hotels are peacocking and which ones simply are. The Carl Gustaf, whatever it calls itself this decade, has always belonged to the latter category. The watchtower endures.