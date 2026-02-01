Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2026 Grammy Awards

At the Grammy Awards, music's biggest stars aren't afraid to take fashion risks.

By

Tonight, the Grammy Awards return to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the music industry’s biggest stars gather to celebrate the best records and performances of the year. Comedian Trevor Noah is taking on hosting duties for the sixth year in a row.

The 68th annual Grammy Awards are sure to be a star-studded evening, with performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Duff McKagan, Brandy Clark, Andrew Wyatt, Lukas Nelson, Slash, Clipse and Pharrell Williams, as well as a Best New Artist production with all of the category’s eight nominees: Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr and The Marías.

Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor are among the presenters announced thus far.

Aside from a bevy of musical talent, the night also always includes a very exciting red carpet. At the Grammys, attendees aren’t scared to try something new when it comes to fashion—or something so fantastically outrageous that style commentators are sure to discuss for years to come. Below, see all the best and most thrilling fashion moments from the 2026 Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Rosé. Getty Images

Rosé

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Sabrina Carpenter. Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Tyla. Getty Images

Tyla

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Williams. Getty Images

Michelle Williams

in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Reba McEntire. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Reba McEntire

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Samara Joy. Billboard via Getty Images

Samara Joy

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Zara Larsson. Getty Images for The Recording A

Zara Larsson

in Germanier

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Rita Wilson. Getty Images

Rita Wilson

in Jenny Packham 

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Leah Kateb. Getty Images for The Recording A

Leah Kateb

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Ali Wong Getty Images for The Recording A

Ali Wong

in Vivienne Westwood 

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Anna Shumate. Getty Images for The Recording A

Anna Shumate

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Shaboozey. Getty Images for The Recording A

Shaboozey

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Margo Price. WireImage

Margo Price

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lola Clark. WireImage

Lola Clark

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Ciara Miller. Getty Images for The Recording A

Ciara Miller

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
PinkPantheress. Billboard via Getty Images

PinkPantheress

in Vivienne Westwood 

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kehlani. Getty Images for The Recording A

Kehlani

in Valdrin Sahiti

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
FKA Twigs. Getty Images

FKA Twigs

in Paolo Carzana

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lola Young. FilmMagic

Lola Young

in Vivienne Westwood 

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Jesse Jo Stark and Yungblud. Getty Images for The Recording A

Jesse Jo Stark and Yungblud

in Chrome Hearts

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
Chris Redding and Serena Redding. AFP via Getty Images

Chris Redding and Serena Redding

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Joni Mitchell. Billboard via Getty Images

Joni Mitchell

