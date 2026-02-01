The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Tonight, the Grammy Awards return to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as the music industry’s biggest stars gather to celebrate the best records and performances of the year. Comedian Trevor Noah is taking on hosting duties for the sixth year in a row.

The 68th annual Grammy Awards are sure to be a star-studded evening, with performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Duff McKagan, Brandy Clark, Andrew Wyatt, Lukas Nelson, Slash, Clipse and Pharrell Williams, as well as a Best New Artist production with all of the category’s eight nominees: Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr and The Marías.

Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor are among the presenters announced thus far.

Aside from a bevy of musical talent, the night also always includes a very exciting red carpet. At the Grammys, attendees aren’t scared to try something new when it comes to fashion—or something so fantastically outrageous that style commentators are sure to discuss for years to come. Below, see all the best and most thrilling fashion moments from the 2026 Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles.

Rosé

Sabrina Carpenter

Tyla

Michelle Williams

in Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture

Reba McEntire

Samara Joy

Zara Larsson

in Germanier

Rita Wilson

in Jenny Packham

Leah Kateb

Ali Wong

in Vivienne Westwood

Anna Shumate

Shaboozey

Margo Price

Lola Clark

Ciara Miller

PinkPantheress

in Vivienne Westwood

Kehlani

in Valdrin Sahiti

FKA Twigs

in Paolo Carzana

Lola Young

in Vivienne Westwood

Jesse Jo Stark and Yungblud

in Chrome Hearts

Chris Redding and Serena Redding

Joni Mitchell