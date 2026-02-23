Hoback Club Sets a New Bar for Private Luxury in Jackson Hole

In Jackson Hole, nostalgic Old West roots, Nat Geo-level wildlife spotting and some of the country’s most breathtaking backcountry take center stage, but this rustic valley is no stranger to luxury. The surrounding Teton mountain range and easy access to nearby Yellowstone National Park make it a mecca for outdoorsy travelers, while the median home price of $7 million-plus shows another side of this scenic mountain town. Given its scarcity of private land, due in part to federal wildlife protection, Jackson Hole has become one of the most exclusive and affluent towns out West. Whether you’re a hiker looking to explore some of the most untouched trails in the country, or a seasoned skier wanting to shred the area’s famous “cowboy powder,” the main draw to this rugged valley is its unparalleled connection to nature. However, five-star accommodations balance out adventure with grandeur, and the new Hoback Club has set out to redefine Jackson Hole hospitality with a members-only experience in the heart of Teton Village.

One of Wyoming’s most expensive buildings ever constructed, Hoback Club is a modern alpine condo community and private lifestyle club. Touted as a hyper-luxe “home away from home” for vacationers willing to shell out more than $2 million for one of the 25 residences, it also functions as an ultra-boutique hotel and members-only club. The concept is undoubtedly geared toward their homeowners, but Hoback’s limited rental program allows residents to lease out their multi-bedroom units to travelers, with rates starting at around $9,000 per night. I was one of the first guests to experience the unique concept, and I must admit, I was hesitant at first.

For the last year, lifestyle news has been flooded with stories about a new wave of membership club openings, from New York City to Telluride. At the same time, old-school associations with rigid rules are struggling to attract a younger membership base, while once-trendy brands like Soho House are struggling to stay afloat amid growing competition. With an oversaturated market and a shift in people’s priorities, it’s hard to navigate which private clubs are best for certain kinds of members. Going into the trip, I wondered if Hoback Club would be yet another redundant experience for visitors with too much time (and money) on their hands. After my trip, though, I think Hoback has the potential to genuinely up the ante for its members in Jackson Hole.

When you’re spending an exorbitant amount of money on a monthly membership, there is a level of personalization that is expected, and at Hoback Club, this comes first. For one, the concept of a residences club guarantees intimacy as it curates a tight-knit and distinguished community of homeowners. There is no standard lobby or reception area on-site, as the team is well aware of who guests are before they even pull into the parking garage. The spacious floor plans, which range from one to six bedrooms, are outfitted with custom hardware, wood and leather furnishings. Though residents are free to decorate their units as they see fit, they are requested to maintain a sort of chic, modern mountain ambiance.

It is the shared amenities, however, that most caught my eye. If you’re not a residence owner, there are two other membership routes to explore: the Mountain Membership, which gives you access to everything from the ski-valet services to the wellness and dining experiences, and the Dining Membership, which grants access to the food and beverage program only. There are only a limited number of slots available, and the annual membership fee starts at a staggering $150,000.

During the winter season, Hoback offers a true ski-in, ski-out service, with a dedicated slopeside valet that handles everything from gear prep to adjustments, zero schlepping required. “We’re also happy to arrange service for repairs or touch-ups,” general manager John Newman tells Observer. “Let’s say someone hits a rock with their ski or they need a waxing—they can just leave it with a valet, and we’ll have them serviced overnight and back by the morning.” Each guest also gets access to a large locker to store boots and equipment before heading across the hall to the spa. Whether you want to swim laps in the indoor pool, enjoy a cold plunge at the hydrotherapy circuit or book a signature massage, the subterranean wellness center, complete with multiple hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms, offers world-class relaxation. Small details, like mini-fridges stocked with Fiji water , sodas and juices, or snack baskets filled with an array of grab-and-go protein bars and treats, also set the tone for the Hoback experience.

Dining at the Great Hall is another layer to Hoback Club. The first thing I noticed when walking into the bright, airy dining room, with mile-high ceilings and massive windows, was the fact that you can watch people glide down the slope from your table. Hoback Club is essentially embedded in the mountain, immersing guests in nature that feels cozy yet thrilling. The wine list, which features more than 500 bottles from around the world, including rare vintages, was curated by food and beverage director and maître sommelier Nelson Veiga, who began his career by working for Leona Hemsley in the ‘70s.

“From Bordeaux, we’ve got all five first growths from the left bank, and Petrus, Cheval Blanc and Angelus from the right bank,” he shares while guiding us through a tasting. For Burgundy, the list includes Grand Cru plots from producers like Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Dujac and Maison Leroy, along with California wines such as Harlan Estate, Colgin, Hundred Acre and Sine Qua Non. Guests and members get club pricing at a discount below the usual retail markup.

Nelson’s handpicked wine collection complements seasonally driven dishes crafted in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Jean-Louis Dumonet. Since I visited in the middle of January, I was curious how local the ingredients could actually be in the dead of winter.

By partnering with local farms and hydroponic purveyors, Hoback Club puts together a varied yet approachable menu that rotates daily. Expect proteins like elk tenderloin and locally-caught trout, some of which are house-cured for morning bagels and lox. The entrée that impressed me most, however, was the crispy chicken schnitzel with a tangy caper coleslaw. For dessert, Hoback Club’s take on the huckleberry tart was perfectly balanced between sweet and creamy.

This level of fine dining brings a new wave of culinary excitement for regular visitors looking to satisfy their champagne taste with a dining-based membership. During special events and holidays, the Grand Hall and fireside lounge will host dinners, parties and tasting events, and on weekends, expect everything from a raclette bar to après-ski sessions with live music.

Jackson Hole isn’t lacking in luxury resorts, but Hoback Club does add something new to the hospitality landscape, prioritizing discretion, personalization and hyper-exclusivity. It will appeal to affluent visitors who want a home-away-from-home feeling in Jackson Hole, while also providing both tourists and locals with an elevated club. Beyond the fancy fine dining and clubhouse, though, it’s the warm and personalized care from the staff that reminds you what you’re truly paying for here—a curated community for those who appreciate this slice of America’s wild West.