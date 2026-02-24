Observer’s 2026 March Art Fair Calendar

March has brought with it no hint of spring this year. We’re still very much mired in winter—at least here in the northeast, where Observer is headquartered. Meanwhile, in L.A., where the weather is warmer, the big-ticket February art fairs unfolded as newcomers like ENZO and Post-Fair worked to grow their foothold in the City of Stars, and galleries put on their best shows of the year. Hardcore art lovers have several options when it comes to closing out the month: London’s Collect fair or the wilder and weirder Parallax, Art3f Strasbourg and Outsider Art Fair in New York, among them.

From there, they might jet off to Europe for TEFAF Maastricht or even back to New York City for the springtime edition of Asia Week New York (not an art fair but always worth checking out). But those suffering from yet another bout of fair fatigue may simply hunker down for most of the month, skipping the early March art fairs to plan for Art Basel’s return to Hong Kong in the month’s latter days when warmer winds herald spring’s actual arrival. Here’s what you need to know to put together your own art fair calendar.

The March 2026 Art Fairs

Collect Art Fair 2026

February 25 – March 1

Collect returns for its 22nd edition with its usual curated selection of tactile works—think ceramics, lacquer, textiles and jewelry that demand to be touched (but, of course, shouldn’t be). Collect Open—the fair’s platform of works hand-picked by an expert advisor committee—invites individual artists and collectives to push materiality to its conceptual limits and “challenge material, social, political or personal perceptions.” And per usual, the fair’s talks program keeps the conversation buzzing, whether through marquee panels or informal booth-side chats with gallerists and artists. This year, visitors can pre-book a Collect Private Tour package for expert guidance, insightful commentary on contemporary craft, market trends and collecting practices.

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

February 26 – March 1

The Other Art Fair, a pioneering event designed to make discovering emerging artists easier, was founded in 2011 by Ryan Stanier in London. He wanted to empower direct connections between artists and collectors, democratizing the art-buying experience by making it more accessible and more personal. This year’s edition, which coincides with Frieze, sees the fair at a new venue—Venue 3Labs in Culver City, where 140 independent exhibiting artists will show their work, from paintings to large-scale sculptures, murals and participatory installations. For four days, 150 independent artists present immersive installations and performances, set to music spun by DJs and enhanced with a fully stocked bar. Superfans should check out the premium Art Lovers Guided Collecting Experience for Two package, which includes admission for two, four drink tokens, curator recommendations, a tote bag and a $200 art purchase credit.

Frieze Los Angeles 2026

February 26 – March 1

Frieze Los Angeles, which held its inaugural fair in 2019, quickly became a key event in the international fair calendar—one of the many benefits of being part of an art world behemoth. This year’s fair at Santa Monica Airport, still under the direction of Christine Messineo and now in its fourth year at the site, will again be staged in a custom-designed, immersive indoor-outdoor structure. “In the wake of this past year’s challenges, the art community here continues to demonstrate extraordinary resilience and imagination,” Messineo said in a statement. “Consistency can be radical in a city that thrives on change.” The fair will bring together more than 95 galleries with spaces in 22 countries, including the usual suspects: Gagosian, Gladstone, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson Gallery, Pace Gallery, Perrotin, Almine Rech, Thaddaeus Ropac, White Cube, David Zwirner, etc. Local players mounting booths this year include Matthew Brown, Château Shatto, Commonwealth and Council, Anat Ebgi, David Kordansky Gallery, The Pit and Roberts Projects. Essence Harden (newly appointed as curator of EXPO Chicago) returns this year to oversee the fair’s Focus section, which features bold solo artist presentations brought by U.S.-based galleries 12 years old or younger.

Affordable Art Fair London 2026

March 4-8

For more than two decades, Affordable Art Fair London has built its reputation on a straightforward premise: collecting contemporary art should not be reserved for the ultra-wealthy. Held twice a year in Battersea, the fair consistently brings together more than 100 exhibitors presenting thousands of works priced between £50 and £7,500, maintaining a clear framework that appeals to first-time buyers without alienating seasoned collectors. Under U.K. director Hugo Barclay, the event has refined a formula that balances accessibility with curatorial rigor, combining established galleries with a steady rotation of international participants, including a number of first-time exhibitors each edition to keep the offering fresh. Large-scale installations often anchor the entrance, setting a visual tone before visitors move into curated presentations that tackle themes such as femininity, identity, displacement, environmental change and cultural heritage across painting, sculpture and textiles. Dedicated platforms spotlight new artists making their fair debut, reinforcing the fair’s role as an entry point into the world of contemporary art.

ARCOmadrid 2026

March 4-8

ARCOmadrid has spent forty-four years proving that Spain’s contemporary art scene isn’t just a warm-up act for Basel. Under the direction of Maribel López, the fair continues to occupy IFEMA Madrid at scale, regularly convening more than 200 galleries from over 30 countries and drawing tens of thousands of visitors who come as much for institutional dialogue as for acquisition. Its structure balances a strong Iberian core with sustained engagement across Europe and Latin America, reinforcing long-standing cultural and market ties rather than treating them as thematic add-ons. “One of the focuses is presenting the Spanish art scene and the Portuguese art scene in-depth and at the same level of importance. So, the fair’s core of the Iberian Peninsula is present. At the same time, we want to open dialogues with Europe and Latin America,” López told Observer last year. Each edition pairs a robust General Programme of works brought by established galleries with curated sections that recalibrate the conversation.

The Other Art Fair London 2026

March 6-9

The Other Art Fair London has spent over a decade proving that art collecting doesn’t have to be an exercise in snobbery. Staged at the Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane, a venue that mirrors its blend of industrial history and contemporary culture, the fair regularly convenes around 175 independent artists alongside immersive installations and live programming that blur the line between exhibition and event. Founded in 2011 by Ryan Stanier and now backed by Saatchi Art, the platform was built to lower barriers to entry and demystify the buying process, an ethos that remains central to its identity. Guest artists, brand collaborations and experiential components—ranging from live mural painting and tastings to workshops and DJ sets—add a social dimension that distinguishes it from more traditional trade-driven fairs. The result is a marketplace that combines direct artist engagement with a format designed to keep audiences circulating, discovering and, ideally, collecting.

TEFAF Maastricht 2026

March 14-19

TEFAF Maastricht remains one of March’s defining art events and a proving ground for the most serious collectors, with objects spanning roughly 7,000 years of human creativity. Each year, the city in the southern Netherlands becomes a concentrated meeting point for museum curators, advisors and high-net-worth buyers navigating the same aisles in search of museum-grade material. Since 1988, the fair has transformed the MECC Maastricht into a tightly vetted marketplace where more than 275 galleries from over 20 countries present works ranging from Old Masters and antiquities to blue-chip modern and museum-quality design. The “First Look” preview traditionally spotlights dozens of major works ahead of the opening, often mixing established names with presentations from first-time exhibitors. High-profile transactions are part of the fair’s rhythm as well: dealers like Bill Rau of M.S. Rau regularly bring headline works—recent offerings have included paintings by Van Gogh alongside Monet, Chagall and Gauguin—reinforcing TEFAF’s reputation as a venue where scholarship, connoisseurship and serious capital converge.

Lille Art Up! 2026

March 12-15

Lille Art Up! may not have the flash of Paris or the market clout of Basel, but it continues to carve out a space as one of Europe’s more intriguing contemporary art fairs—unafraid to embrace rawness, experimentation and a certain industrial poetry. Held annually in Lille, a city that thrives on cultural crosscurrents, the fair has built a reputation for mixing traditional mediums with new, boundary-pushing digital work, attracting 30,000 visitors who are willing to venture beyond the usual art-world capitals. Each edition centers on a thematic section framed through focused exhibitions. Since 2022, the INTERFACE section has provided a platform for emerging artists working at the edges of contemporary discourse, from Annelies Van Damme’s confrontational explorations of sexualization and violence to Bram Braam’s sculptural transformations of discarded urban materials and Taylor A. White’s layered compositions of paint, text and stitched canvas. Beyond the booths, Art Night programming injects live performance and real-time creation into the fair format, while free guided tours led by cultural mediation students from the Université Catholique de Lille broaden access and critical engagement.

Affordable Art Fair New York 2026

March 18-22

Affordable Art Fair New York operates on a clear premise: access without dilution. Held biannually at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea, the fair convenes dozens of galleries and hundreds of artists presenting works priced between $100 and $12,000, positioning itself as a pragmatic entry point for new collectors while still engaging seasoned buyers. Its format prioritizes direct exchange, pairing booth presentations with interactive workshops and live demonstrations that make the mechanics of collecting visible rather than opaque. Programs such as its Fellowship initiative spotlight emerging voices and frequently elevate female-owned galleries, reinforcing the fair’s investment in New York’s evolving creative ecosystem. Rather than anchoring itself to headline trophies, the fair’s strength lies in volume, range and approachability: a broad cross-section of contemporary painting, sculpture, works on paper and mixed media offered in a setting designed to encourage curiosity, conversation and actual acquisition. Accessibility here is structural, not rhetorical.

MIA Photo Fair 2026

March 19-22

In Milan, MIA Photo Fair became Italy’s premier photography art fair by highlighting the depth and diversity of photography as a medium. Conceived by Fabio Castelli in 2011, MIA Photo Fair welcomes more than 25,000 visitors each year, who come to take in work curated by more than ninety carefully selected international galleries and dealers. This March fair stands out for its depth and breadth—here you’ll find a window into both historical photography and contemporary practices, and work by both young and emerging photographers and established names. More than a marketplace, MIA Photo Fair offers visitors a comprehensive program of exhibitions, awards and talks that delve into the evolving narrative and technical considerations of photography.

Outsider Art Fair 2026

March 19-22

Established in 1993, Outsider Art Fair (OAF) leans into its distinctiveness, bringing a diverse tapestry of often lesser-known artists, particularly those who operate outside the conventional art education and gallery systems, to New York’s Metropolitan Pavilion. Its focus is on art brut, which can encompass a wide spectrum, from visionary art to street art to folk art, but then again, OAF has also featured works by mainstream contemporary art superstars like KAWS, Cindy Sherman, Julian Schnabel and Laurie Simmons. Still, it’s the place to go for art lovers looking for an unorthodox fair experience with artworks by people who have unique stories to share. “Collectors have been increasingly exposed to this type of artwork,” Andrew Edlin, owner of the Outsider Art Fair, told Observer in 2020. “The expansion of OAF has been a factor in that, as well as exhibitions at institutions like the Met. It all shows that outsider art is being recognized in the highest echelons of the establishment.”

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary 2026

March 19-22

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary is back for its ninth edition in 2026, once again serving as South Florida’s ritziest winter art pit stop—conveniently timed to coincide with the Palm Beach International Boat Show, because why not shop for a Warhol while closing on a new yacht? Founded by nick korniloff in 2017, the fair has quickly solidified its reputation as the go-to event for deep-pocketed collectors who want their art with a side of ocean breeze and exclusivity. Presented by Art Miami, PBM+C delivers a carefully manicured mix of modern, contemporary, post-war and pop-era works, all housed within a bespoke pavilion designed to be elegant without being too pretentious. The result is a surprisingly unstuffy marketplace where museum professionals, art advisors and seasoned collectors browse through a curated selection from leading international galleries, all while enjoying this art fair’s proximity to luxury waterfront indulgences.

Haute Photographie 2026

March 25-29

Haute Photographie has never been interested in spectacle, offering instead a sharply curated, museum-style presentation that treats photography like the fine art it is. Now in its eleventh edition, the fair is making a calculated move to Rotterdam’s M4H harbour district, setting up shop in the industrial-chic Keilestraat, a fitting backdrop for a show that prioritizes depth over distraction. Founded by Roy Kahmann, this photo fair has built its reputation on an intimate, immersive approach—visitors don’t just skim past framed prints but engage with the work, and often the photographers themselves. More than 50 independent photographers are putting work on display this year in a lineup spanning fine art, documentary and experimental photography. Expect book signings, special exhibitions and enough talks to ensure that visitors leave with more than just a few Instagram-worthy shots. For collectors and photography obsessives, it’s a rare chance to have actual conversations with the artists shaping the medium.

Unseen Amsterdam 2026

March 27-29

After years of parallel programming, Unseen and Art Rotterdam are consolidating forces. Unseen’s 13th edition will no longer unfold separately in Amsterdam but will operate inside its new sister fair at Rotterdam Ahoy, expanding the combined offerings to 14,000 square meters. The shift embeds a fair dedicated entirely to contemporary fine art photography within a broader commercial and curatorial context, placing the medium squarely in the center of conversations about contemporary art. Unseen built its reputation on prioritizing new work and experimentation, and that focus remains intact through its curated sections. The New Photography section is shaped this year by Caroline O’Breen, Domenico de Chirico, Els Drummen, Hedy van Erp and Dries Roelens, while Encounters pushes photography into dialogue with other practices, testing the elasticity of the medium. The Past Present section revisits analogue work up to 2000 through the lens of archival recovery and reuse, positioning historical material as active rather than nostalgic. Here, photography is treated not as a side category or market tier, but as a dynamic segment of the arts with its own intellectual weight and commercial traction.

Art Rotterdam 2026

March 27-29

Art Rotterdam has long marketed itself as a discovery fair, and its relocation to Rotterdam Ahoy (along with its consolidation with Unseen) signals a commitment to operating at greater scale without abandoning that identity. Under director Fons Hof, this edition of the fair will accommodate a broader mix of emerging galleries, established participants and work that appeals to both private collectors and institutions. Since 2013, the fair has extended beyond its walls to activate the city with museum programming, panel discussions, open studios and site-specific installations, reinforcing Rotterdam’s role as a temporary art capital during fair week. Core sections remain central to its structure: Prospects, supported by the Mondriaan Fund, offers a platform for young artists; Projections focuses on video art; Sculpture Park and Intersections foreground large-scale installations. A notable feature of recent editions has been the fair’s internationalization, with a significant proportion of exhibitors coming from outside the Netherlands and the New Art section dedicated to introducing newer galleries to a global collector base.

Art Basel Hong Kong 2026

March 27-29

Art Basel Hong Kong may have started as an ambitious regional fair under the Art HK banner, but a decade under the Basel brand has turned it into an essential waypoint in the global art market’s relentless circuit. Under CEO Noah Horowitz’s watch, it’s no longer just the younger sibling of the Swiss juggernaut—it’s a cultural spectacle that pulls in an international crowd of collectors, curators and market players eager to take the temperature of the Asia-Pacific scene. The fair does what any Basel does best: big names, big price tags and the requisite blue-chip sheen, but with just enough regional depth to keep things interesting. Insights offers a tight focus on artists from Asia and the Pacific, while Discoveries serves as a proving ground for emerging names, featuring new works created for the occasion. Encounters, the sector dedicated to large-scale installations, ensures that at least a few pieces will break Instagram. And new this year is the inaugural Hong Kong Zero 10, following its viral debut at Art Basel Miami Beach.

Art Central Hong Kong 2026

March 26-30

Art Central occupies a strategic position in Hong Kong Art Week, staged in a purpose-built structure on Victoria Harbour within walking distance of the Convention Centre and a short ferry ride from M+. The fair regularly attracts around 40,000 visitors and pairs commercial presentations with symposia and large-scale installations that play to the city’s appetite for spectacle. Its identity, however, is shaped by curated sections that recalibrate the focus. Legend foregrounds influential artists from the Asia-Pacific region whose practices predate the market acceleration that now defines the territory, while Neo concentrates on younger galleries and artists at an earlier stage of recognition. Beyond the booths, commissioned projects and performances extend the fair’s thematic range, from mixed-media installations that merge photography with organic materials to lecture-performances probing techno-orientalism, digital avatars and A.I. subjectivity. Together, these elements reinforce Art Central’s role as a platform that operates in dialogue with the larger fair ecosystem while carving out space for regional depth and emerging experimentation.

Even more March art fairs in 2026

As usual, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of March art fairs in 2026—there are scores of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more fairs you might want to check out this month.

BUTTER Fine Art Fair 2026

February 26 – March 3

Startup Art Fair 2026 (Los Angeles)

February 27 – March 1

Parallax Art Fair 2026

February 28 – March 1

Hybrid Art Fair 2026 (Madrid)

March 5-8

CAN Art Fair Madrid 2026

March 5-8

Art3f Nantes 2026

March 6-8

Salon du Dessin 2026 (Paris)

March 25-30

Drawing Now Art Fair 2026 (Paris)

March 26-29

Art3f Strasbourg 2026

March 27-29