Park Hyatt Tokyo, a Cinematic Icon, Reclaims Its Place in the City’s Skyline

Even if you don’t know the Park Hyatt Tokyo by name, chances are you’ve seen the hotel immortalized on screen in Lost in Translation. Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film continues to captivate audiences today—and in a way, so does its cinematic backdrop. Park Hyatt Tokyo, which first opened in 1994 and marked the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Asia, crowns the cloud-grazing Shinjuku Park Tower, designed by Pritzker Prize-winner Kenzō Tange. Today, many luxury Tokyo hotels occupy the upper levels of office skyscrapers, but that wasn’t the case in the mid-‘90s. This pioneering concept later influenced other high-end hotel developments in the city, including Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, Aman Tokyo and The Ritz‑Carlton, Tokyo.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

From the beginning, the Park Hyatt Tokyo carved out its own niche: international travelers were drawn to its swanky, residential feel high above the city, while local visitors embraced it as a destination for dining and special occasions. Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson’s famous scenes in the New York Bar cemented the hotel’s place in the pop culture zeitgeist. Today, visiting the 52nd-floor bar has become a bucket-list experience for many Tokyo-bound travelers, whether to sit in the seats of the on-screen characters or simply to soak up the cosmopolitan atmosphere and panoramic city views.

Over the past 30 years, tourism in Japan has surged, fueling a new wave of luxury accommodations to meet growing demand. Both the hotel landscape and guests’ expectations have evolved since the contemporary grande dame first opened its doors. And like anything that endures for decades, it began to show its age, feeling a bit tired. And so, Park Hyatt Tokyo closed for renovation in May 2024. But herein lies the problem: How do you retool something with such cultural significance? How do you give a hotel a fresh look without erasing signs of iconography?

Over the past 19 months, film fans and repeat guests wondered what would become of the living legend. Following the comprehensive revamp from Paris-based Studio Jouin Manku, the 171-key high-rise reopened its doors on December 9, giving everyone the definitive answer.

Good news for film fanatics: the refresh didn’t erase the hotel’s character; it merely polished and preserved it—literally, much of the property was stripped down and rebuilt in its exact image. “It was important for us to thoughtfully refine the hotel—not reinvent it—ensuring it remained current while staying true to its timeless character,” Fredrik Harfors, general manager of Park Hyatt Tokyo, tells Observer. Sanjit Manku, co-owner of Studio Jouin Manku, adds, “It’s like a film remake: the same story, reinterpreted by different generations.”

What did change were the parts that needed a bit of a shine. After four years of planning and 19 months of execution, the redux unveiled reimagined guest rooms and suites alongside refreshed dining and gathering spaces. The palette is warmer, more inviting. The custom-designed furnishings are decidedly more stylish and comfortable than before. And the use of natural materials, including wood and stone, and plush carpeting underfoot, injects a familiar character and comfort into the streamlined sensibility.

Stepping off the elevator on the 41st floor, you pass through the two-story glass atrium, by the library filled with a curated selection of 2,000 books and into the dimly lit reception. If you didn’t know it was all brand-new, the timeless design and effort put into preserving its original character wouldn’t give it away—though the newly installed cabinetry and lustrous surfaces make it clear.

The accommodations underwent the most significant overhaul, reducing the number of rooms and suites from 177 to 171, introducing a new Park Suite category, and upgrading all the guest quarters with light green carpets, lacquerware accents, crisp white linens and veined marble bathrooms inspired by traditional Japanese wet rooms, complete with soaking tubs, Aesop toiletries, Frette towels and robes and Dyson hairdryers. Of course, the eye-popping views of the cityscape and Mt. Fuji in the distance persist. The hotel’s largest crash pad remains the same as before the renovation (just with the frays sewn up and the scratches buffed out). “The Tokyo Suite was created in 2007 by the hotel’s original interior designer, John Morford, and we wanted to honor his legacy by maintaining the classic design,” says Harfors.

Located on the 41st floor, between the two-story glass atrium of the revitalized Peak Lounge & Bar and the dimly lit lobby, Girandole by Alain Ducasse, a glamorous new all-day Parisian-inspired brasserie, dazzles with a red Italian marble and black walnut bar, a double-height collage of 144 black-and-white photographs by Vera Mercer, plush velvet booths and leather banquettes. Whether you’re enjoying a traditional Japanese breakfast presented in a lacquerware box or something with French flair like house-made madeleines, it’s an indulgent destination to start the morning. The central location and cosmopolitan charm make it both a social and dining destination. During our recent stay, even at off-peak times, several tables were consistently occupied by groups sipping coffee or cocktails.

Kozue, the hotel’s most ambitious culinary offering and a staple since it first opened in 1994, continues to draw diners with its modern Japanese cuisine and extensive selection of sake, complemented by soaring wood and windows. The expertly prepared fugu (blowfish), sashimi and pork hot pot were the culinary highlights of our visit (though, if you ask my kids, that accolade goes to the room-service pasta bolognese).

The New York Grill made its triumphant return with Big Apple-inspired murals by Valerio Adami and signature dishes like Caesar salad, Hokkaido seared scallops and cheesecake. As for the iconic New York Bar, it’s as camera-ready as ever. You can still sip martinis and Japanese whisky and nibble nuts from custom bowls, while tapping your toes to live jazz and staring at the neon-illuminated, 360-degree skyline views.

As a guest, the revamp feels both fresh and familiar. Park Hyatt Tokyo has retained its charisma, gracious hospitality (the pages of emails I exchanged with the concierge before checking in could fill one of the volumes in the restored library) and movie-star good looks while upgrading the design to evoke a renewed sense of timelessness. And if you’re really longing for the nostalgia of old carpets and dated furnishings, just flip on Lost in Translation. I’m personally far more than happy to slump into a freshly upholstered chair at the end of a long day of sightseeing and snooze in Frette sheets.