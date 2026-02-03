Design for the Discerning Eye: Inside the Winter Show’s 2026 Young Collectors Night Party

Last week, more than 800 young philanthropists, collectors and design-world regulars braved the city’s cold and snowy streets to gather at the Park Avenue Armory for The Winter Show’s Young Collectors Night, the annual cocktail fête benefiting East Side House Settlement. The fair, which just closed its 72nd edition, has long been known for its museum-quality standards, with every object vetted for authenticity, provenance and condition. But on this particular night, the goods shared the spotlight with a guest list that read like a cross-section of New York’s next-gen cultural power players.

The evening honored Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of MONSE, the fashion duo whose tailoring has become shorthand for downtown polish. The Young Collectors Night theme, “Deconstructed Beauty,” nodded to that intersection of fashion, art and contemporary collecting, while the fair’s broader theme, “The Discerning Eye: Study of a Young Collector,” underscored the importance of taste that goes deeper than headlines and hype cycles. As always, ticket proceeds directly benefited East Side House Settlement, which supports critical education and workforce development programs that serve more than 15,000 residents annually across the Bronx and Northern Manhattan.

Co-Chairs Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kasell, Justin Fichelson, Laura Doyle, Madeline O’Malley, Elise Taylor, Sophia Cohen and Isiah Magsino, alongside Laura Webb and Josh and Kevin Barba Hill, steered the night with practiced ease as guests sipped Manhattans and espresso martinis by Faire la Fête and Diageo, nibbled passed hors d’oeuvres and listened to music by The Muses, while Deanna First captured the swirl of tailored coats and sculptural looks in stunning live fashion illustrations.

Among the prominent faces in the room were Alessia Fendi, scion of the Fendi fashion dynasty; Patrick Monahan, frontman of the multi-platinum band Train; and civil rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen, who lent global gravitas. Design-world influence ran deep with architect Adam Charlap Hyman, whose firm shapes some of the most culturally attuned interiors in the city, Michael Diaz-Griffith, executive director of the Design Leadership Network, and interior design duo Damian Zunino and Britt Zunino of Studio DB. They were joined by a wide-ranging cohort of tastemakers and insiders, including Cynthia Rowley, Adam Eli, Lilah Ramzi, Lucinda B. May, Noz Nozawa, Jerry Saltz, Paloma Cruz, Romilly Newman, Dam Dangremond, Helen Allen, Daniel Diaz, Thomas Lloyd, Hadley Keller, Jeffrey Caldwell, Sam Dangremond, Ally Shapiro, Courtney Chow, Irina Kro Eicke, Adam Hargis, Angelica Hicks, Sebastian Trujillo, Alexander Hankin, Julia Demer, Sam Falb, Sean Santiago and Tara McCauley. If there is such a thing as a well-curated crowd, this was it.

Lucinda May and Lucinda Ballard

Alessia Fendi

Rowena Cameron-Mowat and Jamie Singer Soros

Daniel Diaz

Jerry Saltz and Aliza Nisenbaum

Fernando Garcia and Sophia Cohen

Cynthia Rowley

Michael Henry Adams

Tanner Richie, Romilly Newman, Fletcher Kasell and Caleb Kane

Whitney Larkin and Allison Mahoney

Noz Nozawa and Marla Aaron

Reed Krakoff and Delphine Krakoff

Dahye de Givenchy and Sean Taffin De Givenchy

Emily Herr, Lindsey Stewart, Leyla Electrova and Jamie Lewis

Niall Brandon, Irina Kro Eicke and Maximilian Eicke

Lilah Ramzi

Raquel Ringgold and Tobili Hatcher

Peter Marino

Bridget Taylor and Elise Taylor

Nicole Yang and Emiliia Sultanova

Paloma Cruz

Megan Melbourne and Nikita Krishnan

Erica Sellers and Hanna Propst

Joelle El Sawalhi

Justin Fichelson and Jack Carlson

Tara McCauley

Laura Day Webb