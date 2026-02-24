Dara Khosrowshahi Doubles Down on Uber’s Robotaxi Strategy

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sees an autonomous driving revolution on the horizon, and he intends to lead it. Having ramped up Uber’s robotaxi efforts in recent months, Khosrowshahi is now launching a new division to accelerate the mainstream adoption of autonomous vehicles (AV). Known as Uber Autonomous Solutions, the unit will offer services ranging from what the company describes as an industry-first insurance program to customer support and real-time roadside assistance.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“Innovation is autonomy is moving quickly, but meaningful commercialization will take much longer,” said Khosrowshahi in a statement yesterday (Feb. 23). He added that Uber’s experience in on-demand mobility and scaling operations positions it well for the transition.

Since joining Uber in 2017 after more than a decade at Expedia, Khosrowshahi has steered the company deeper into the robotaxi market by integrating third-party autonomous vehicle developers into its platform. Uber has signed agreements with roughly 20 AV partners globally, including Waymo and China’s WeRide.

While Uber is not building its own robotaxis, it is positioning itself as a central player in the ecosystem. Earlier this month, the San Francisco-based company announced plans to invest more than $100 million into building out AV charging stations across the U.S. The news came on the heels of Uber’s newly launched AV Lab, which will collect driving data to support the training efforts of its robotaxi partners.

Uber Autonomous Solutions consolidates many of these initiatives under one umbrella. A major focus will be on infrastructure, including mapping support to help AVs navigate rush-hour traffic and avoid hazards such as severe weather or road closures. The division will also tap Uber’s existing partnerships to optimize high-traffic venues for autonomous rides.

For more than a decade, Uber has managed ride-hailing logistics for millions of users and drivers. The company now plans to extend that operational expertise to AVs, offering customer service and assistance with issues such as roadside breakdowns, lost items and towing. It will also provide insurance coverage tailored to manufacturers, owners and fleet operators.

Khosrawshi’s latest move underscores Uber’s bet on a fast-growing market. “We’re more convinced than ever that AVs will unlock a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity for Uber,” said the CEO earlier this month during Uber’s latest quarterly earnings call. The push comes as analysts project significant disruption to traditional ride-hailing: robotaxis are expected to eventually capture up to 85 percent of trips currently operated by traditional ride-hailing or taxi services in large markets, according to a Boston Consulting Group estimate.

Leading the new division will be Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s global head of autonomous mobility and delivery. “AV tech teams should be able to focus on what they do best: building software that can safely power an autonomous world,” said Maredia in a statement. “Uber Autonomous Solutions is designed to complement their strengths by providing operational depth wherever they need it.”