Remembering Harry Haun, Who Bore Witness to Broadway with Wit and Wonder

When Broadway’s tireless chronicler Harry Haun joined Observer’s roster in 2012, he was already a legend in arts journalism. Over the years, we’ve been fortunate to work with many phenomenal writers covering the theater beat—Jesse Oxfeld, Rex Reed and the late John Heilpern among them—but none was as passionately invested in both the art form and the storytelling that surrounds it as Harry, who died earlier this week at age 85 following complications from congestive heart failure.

Prior to adding his byline to our then-salmon-pink pages, Harry wrote for the LA Times, Broadway World, the New York Daily News (where he had a weekly column, “Ask Mr. Entertainment”), the New York Sun and, as much a film buff as a Broadway devotee, Film Journal International. He also authored two books that reflected his encyclopedic love of film: The Movie Quote Book, a compendium of thousands of unforgettable lines from cinema, and The Cinematic Century, a day-by-day chronicle of movie history that captured a hundred years of silver screen milestones with wit and precision. But he was probably best known among the stage-struck for his work in Playbill, where he wrote for 37 years, with columns including “On the Aisle” and “Theatregoer’s Notebook.”

Renowned in the industry and beyond for his unmatched depth of knowledge, quippy phrasing and sheer love of the theater, Harry wrote with a generosity of spirit that extended far beyond the page. He approached the art form with exactitude but never solemnity, and he had a deep regard for the people who brought plays and musicals to life—actors, directors, designers, producers and publicists alike. A longtime member of both the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle, he was admired for his journalistic integrity and was, by all accounts, more collaborative than competitive, a rare thing in the sometimes cutthroat world of media. “He championed new voices,” Suzanna Bowling wrote in her obituary of Harry in the Times Square Chronicles. “He listened when others dismissed. He made space for the overlooked, the underestimated, the just-beginning.”

During his tenure with Observer, Harry filed nearly 300 articles. His contributions to our theater coverage included reviews, of course, but his interviews with the movers and shakers of New York’s marquee stages were arguably his most compelling work. Connections forged over five decades of covering the theater with unmatched dedication and insight gave him insider access to everyone from Jessica Chastain and Harvey Fierstein to the late Broadway publicist Susan Schulman and the legendary Lynne Meadow. But for all his interviewing, he spent very little time on the other end of a tape recorder. “A good journalist is somebody who is inquisitive and always trying to find answers to things,” he said in a rare interview. “Someone trying to give exposure to a person by revealing their character.”

Harry’s devotion was formally recognized in 2024, when the Outer Critics Circle awarded him a Special Achievement Award, honoring both the breadth of his career and his lasting impact on the theater community. In recent years, despite health challenges, he continued writing features for Observer and remained a familiar, warmly greeted presence in theaters across the city—as always, watching, listening and taking notes.

Years ago, when Bowling interviewed Harry, she asked him to share his fondest memory of New York. “What I’ve done, I have loved,” he answered. “I have gone to Broadway and Off-Broadway opening nights for 20 to 30 years. It’s like angel food cake… It’s the nearest thing to heaven we have in New York. It is as close to heaven as I’m ever going to get.”

He is survived by his husband, Charles Nelson.