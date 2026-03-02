Block’s A.I. Layoffs Signal a Tipping Point for White-Collar Work

Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s announcement of an A.I.-driven 40 percent reduction in the company’s workforce—followed by other major firms justifying their own workforce reductions as A.I.-related—triggered immediate speculation about A.I.’s impact on white-collar employment. While the news also prompted an immediate spike of more than 20 percent in Block’s stock price, the more consequential issue is how A.I. will ultimately impact the future of employment—positively or negatively.

IDCA research indicates that more than 100 million new IT-related jobs worldwide will be required over the next decade to match the projected growth of large-scale A.I. factories and data centers that will fuel the digital economies they help create. Yet that same growth—and the economic benefits A.I. promises—are seriously threatened by the technology’s potential to eliminate vast numbers of white-collar jobs.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently warned about the A.I. threat, urging that “now’s the time” to start thinking about A.I.’s effect on company workforces—before massive job losses actually materialize. In his view, his company is prudently integrating A.I. processes into its operations, even as it has what Dimon called “huge redeployment plans” to address the future of its workers.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said at an investor’s conference in 2024, “We’re going to see 10-person companies with billion-dollar valuations pretty soon…in my little group chat with my tech CEO friends, there’s this betting pool for the first year there is a one-person billion-dollar company, which would’ve been unimaginable without A.I. And now [it] will happen.”

Unfortunately, it is very likely that too many companies will reflexively begin laying off their white-collar workforces in mass numbers, hollowing out their organizations, and potentially accelerating a broader global economic descent. The reality is that, at this stage, many of the layoffs would be a cyclical overreaction. The technology’s maturity simply isn’t yet sufficient to replace a fully functioning, experienced workforce. Many organizations lack clarity on which roles can be effectively replaced by A.I., or how they would fill operational gaps if A.I., in its current state, proves incapable of fully assuming those responsibilities.

The irony is that while A.I. is a productivity enhancer for certain roles, for others, it is actually slowing production, narrowing the innovation spectrum and diminishing a company’s ability to think outside the box. Thus, for the time being, A.I. cannot truly replace the human workforce.

However, this is only the beginning. A.I. maturity and the mass replacement of the human workforce are likely just a matter of time. With immense computing capacity, access to abundant information and unprecedented levels of investment, A.I. will continue to become rooted in organizations, corporations and governments alike.

Major layoffs will be coming, wave after wave. The problem is that these are professionals with solid education and seemingly solid positions: analysts, engineers and experts who maintain decent standards of living. Their displacement would represent an economic burden and a global social dilemma. More troubling still, no nation appears prepared for what’s coming. Little serious consideration has been given to how middle-class unemployment spikes would be managed, or how social unrest and economic destabilization might be prevented.

This signals that, if left unchecked, and assuming the world can generate sufficient energy to power the data centers required to fuel A.I.’s mature state, the A.I. ecosystem could ultimately replace most cognition-dependent jobs. Human cognition, our capacity to analyze, synthesize and generate meaningful solutions, remains one of the last key abilities not fully outsourced to machines. Yet as A.I.’s capabilities expand, its shadow grows while ours contracts. As this trend unfolds, we will lose our ability to work and perform, even if the jobs were available, which they will not be.

Ultimately, competition itself could become a matter of subscription. Every role in the company will be outsourced to specialized A.I. agents that cater to each function’s needs. A company’s edge over another will be based on its ability to purchase the best A.I. and computing capabilities, not its human workforce. This will turn the competitive landscape into a gray and redundant spectacle.

Can A.I. enhance access to information, aid research and boost scientific breakthroughs? Yes. Should we prevent technology from expanding and evolving? No, we should not. But there is a threat associated with unchained and unregulated A.I. development. There is a genuine need for clear, global guidelines governing A.I. deployment. Otherwise, humanity risks once again creating extraordinarily powerful tools without fully understanding—or preparing for—their long-term implications.

The term “guardrails” is often invoked to describe what’s needed to slow reckless policies of workforce elimination in favor of A.I. The word implies moderation, not overly restrictive or punitive regulation that acts as a disincentive to business. This is not a call for heavy-handed, E.U.-style intervention or policies that stifle innovation. Rather, it is a call for thoughtful leadership.

Unless business and government leaders seriously confront the fundamental question of what massive A.I. layoffs would actually accomplish—and what unintended consequences they may unleash—we will continue to live in the shadow of profound economic and societal uncertainty.

Mehdi Paryavi is the CEO and founder of the International Data Center Authority (IDCA), the world’s leading Digital Economy think tank. Read their 2026 Global Digital Economy Report.