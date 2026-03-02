Block, A.I. and the Front-Running of the Curve

When Jack Dorsey announced last week that Block—the parent company of Square, Cash App and Afterpay—would cut its workforce by 40 percent, axing more than 4,000 jobs and reducing its headcount to less than 6,000, the reaction of capital markets was immediate and brutal in its clarity: Block’s stock had surged more than 22 percent in after-hours trading. Analysts described it as a kind of a seminal moment. Dorsey called it inevitable and warned that the majority of companies would follow suit within the year.

It is not merely a story of restructuring. This is one stress test of the defining question of the A.I. era: Has artificial intelligence gone from being a productivity enhancer to a structural headcount reducer?

What the market is actually rewarding

The stock surge delivers an important and, honestly, rather uncomfortable message. Investors are not rewarding Block because A.I. has definitively proven it can operate a fintech at half the human cost. They are rewarding the margin thesis. Block guided its adjusted operating profit margin to reach 26 percent in 2026, up from 17 percent in 2025. That’s a very interesting number, and capital markets are pricing in wishful thinking.

However, the reality is that much of what is being celebrated is expected efficiency rather than demonstrated efficiency. A Harvard Business Review study published in January found that companies are mostly laying off workers largely based on A.I.’s projected potential—not its proven performance. After years of heavy infrastructure investment, markets are under pressure to find returns. As a result, they are rewarding the signal of ambition as much as the reality of operational execution. That distinction is an enormous one.

Is the white-collar contraction starting?

Yes and no. The honest answer is that this is both in the structural sense real and in the strategic sense accelerated.

A.I. is already automating some categories of white-collar work: code writing, compliance documentation, data synthesis and customer query routing. These are real efficiencies. Block reportedly automated significant portions of its software engineering processes prior to making these cuts. That is not fiction.

But a 40 percent reduction in headcount at this point in the adoption of A.I. is front-running the curve at the very least. Human judgment, situational thinking, institutional knowledge and the type of adaptive problem-solving that fintech at scale requires have not been reliably substituted yet. The operation of payments infrastructure in multi-geographies, regulator relationships management and trust at the consumer level carries layers of human responsibility and accountability that current A.I. systems are not fully absorbing.

Dorsey may be right that others will follow. But the fastest followers may not be the ones who fail the most or the most resilient. The firms that jump on this moment as a competitive signal to cut headcount without real operational A.I. readiness are taking an actual risk, not only to their execution, but to their institutional knowledge base.

What Dorsey got right all along

Despite the warranted skepticism around timing, it would be intellectually dishonest not to acknowledge how this was handled. The severance package, which reportedly includes a minimum of 20 weeks of base pay with additional compensation based on tenure, is said to be among the most generous in recent tech history. Dorsey’s internal memo was direct and transparent. He did not just hide behind the typical “restructuring” language. He explicitly cited A.I., owned the decision and treated his employees with economic dignity.

In an environment full of cunning and opaque right-sizing messages and cloudy severance terms, one should appreciate that clarity. Leaders who are honest about transformational disruptions—even uncomfortable ones—earn a different sort of trust from the market, from employees and from the public. This is a leadership posture more executives should learn from.

What this means to the A.I. ecosystem

To me, this moment represents an architectural realignment. This is an essential change in where the value is captured across the A.I. stack. With each change, it is worth looking a level below the model layer to fully understand it.

Models, compute and APIs are becoming centralized and commoditized. More consequential is that we are witnessing the emergence of the temporal agentic operating system (TAOS), an execution infrastructure layer that enables A.I. agents to coordinate workflows, maintain state and execute consistently across complex operational environments. This is not characteristic of the models. This intelligent operating layer is the one that will make A.I. evolve from a mere productivity tool to a real hybrid workforce enabler—and it is growing rapidly.

Block’s move is a bold bet. If the A.I. tooling works out, Dorsey will look like a visionary. When operational loopholes arise, though—in governance, in product excellence, in client confidence or all the above—accountability will be just as transparent.

The lesson for the industry is simple. Don’t just copy the percentage. Understand what the temporal agentic OS can do for you sustainably—and design your human organization around what it cannot.

Yousef Khalili is the Global Chief Transformation Officer and CEO MEA at Quant, which develops cutting-edge digital employee technology.