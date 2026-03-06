Ambassadors Clubhouse Brings Punjabi Fine Dining to New York

Buzzy restaurant openings in New York City are a dime a dozen, but few have commanded quite the attention of Ambassadors Clubhouse, the city’s latest Indian fine dining eatery. The two-level restaurant in NoMad just opened in early February and has quickly become a coveted destination thanks to a celebrity-studded guest list, rich Punjabi fare and an air of opulence that embodies the very reason going out to restaurants remains so special.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The fanfare generated a waitlist of more than 50,000 within the first week after opening, according to the restaurant’s PR team. When you have to jump through hoops to even get in the door, expectations are understandably high upon taking your seat, but Ambassadors Clubhouse is already proving to be worth the hustle.

Ambassadors Clubhouse is already a fan favorite from London-born hospitality group JKS Restaurants. Founded by siblings Jyotin, Karam and Sunaina Sethi, the team is responsible for 35 spots around the world, including Gymkhana, which opened a stateside location in Las Vegas late last year; a more casual string of Hoppers locations; and the original Ambassadors Clubhouse location in London’s Mayfair, which just earned a Michelin star in February.

Located on the ground level of the A24 office building at 1245 Broadway, the restaurant channels the movie magic of its neighbor into every aspect of the design. The two-level, 8,000-square-foot space was designed by North End, with jewel-toned details, stained glass and Tiffany chandeliers to mimic the palaces and mansions of Punjab. Many of the maximalist decor pieces were flown in directly from India, including the fabric lining the walls and velveteen paisley carpet underfoot. The siblings took inspiration from their grandparents, as well, hence the massive portrait of their grandfather that you’ll pass while walking downstairs.

Helmed by chef Karan Mittal, the menu is organized by cooking method, with a standout tandoori section that celebrates the region’s flame-kissed clay pot cooking and plenty of oversized plates designed for sharing during celebratory meals. The drinks also push you toward a party; the majority of the cocktails are fun Indian riffs on margaritas and other tequila- and mezcal-based drinks. To really get things going, order the Patiala Peg, an ode to an old-school Punjabi hospitality tradition that involves a tableside pour of a four-ounce serving of Johnnie Walker Black Label with gum syrup and Afghani saffron bitters.

While Indian restaurants are popping up all over the city to acclaim, it’s still rare to find a dedicated Punjabi spot, so I was excited to dig into fiery tandoori dishes and rich, aromatic curries that felt perfect for the season. We opted for the dinner feast, a four-course tour of Northern India. It delivered on the name—so much so that with just a table of two to share the overflowing table of dishes, we left with a massive shopping bag full of leftovers.

No matter what you decide to order, each meal kicks off with a basket of different crispy papads served with a colorful array of chutneys and yogurt-based sauces. The Chili Cheese Pakode was another favorite to kick off the meal, as the cheese-filled fried ball with tomato chutney was a playful version of the street food snack that reminded me of a spicy, leveled-up mozzarella stick.

The second course consists of two of the restaurant’s greatest hits: Ajwaini Wild Jheenga and the Original BBQ Butter Chicken Chop. The oversized prawns are marinated in a blend of yellow chili, yogurt and carom seeds (ajwain), which gives the dish its signature charred spice. The tender chicken is shape-shifted into a lollipop chop with the bone sticking out the top and doused in savory butter chicken sauce that should be the dish’s archetype.

The restaurant’s lavish feel is reflected in the prices—$145 per person for the full feast, which, considering the amount of food, almost feels like a bargain. Order the prawns and butter chicken chop à la carte, and it’ll run you $96 for just a single course. However, the menu has a range of price points, so you can keep it simple or go all out with a seafood tower for $95 and dishes made for sharing between two to four people, like the Kotkapura Royal Atta Chicken for $120.

For the main event, you can pick from curries made with shrimp, lamb or veal cheek, plus some vegetarian options. Beyond your choice dish, the restaurant fills up the table with a parade of other dishes like dal, sweet potato saag, biryani with chickpeas, and an overflowing bread basket with different types of naan and paratha, making it the perfect way to leave feeling like you’ve experienced all the restaurant has to offer.

As patrons dig into Indian cuisine, a playlist that mixes old-school Punjabi music with current-day hits sets the mood. It faded into the background until my friend and I turned to each other to ask, “Are they playing ‘Ride Wit Me’ by Nelly?” Calling up DJ Amrit Mattoo shows just how much the team dialed in the details. It’s a good thing the playlist is upbeat because with all that excess, you need an upper to help you power through your final bites so you can get to the check.

Ultimately, the restaurant is designed for the kind of night out that reminds you why it’s worth playing the reservation game. From a theatrical service with a generous parade of dishes to a lively dining room, the restaurant fully leans into its playful vibe, despite the over-the-top, fine-dining setting. Yes, reservations are hard to come by. Yes, it’s decidedly expensive. But once you’re seated, it’s clear that the hype isn’t just about getting a table—it’s about lingering over dinner to take in every thoughtful detail.