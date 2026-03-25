Apple at 50: the Diverging Paths of Steve Jobs’ Two Co-Founders

Fifty years ago, in a modest California garage, three men built a company that would reshape technology and culture. On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne signed the paperwork to form Apple Computer. Their first creation, the Apple I, a bare-circuit-board hand-assembled by Wozniak, sold for $666.66 and paved the way for the modern PC revolution. Jobs’ vision and charisma made him the enduring face of Apple. But half a century later, as Apple celebrates its milestone anniversary, its two lesser-known co-founders have followed remarkably different paths. Wozniak, 75, remains a technologist and educator still tied to Apple in spirit, while Wayne, 91, has lived a quieter life outside of Las Vegas, far removed from the digital revolution he helped launch.

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Steve Wozniak, the inventor who never stopped inventing

Wozniak still lives in Los Gatos, Calif., where he’s spent decades tinkering with inventions and championing education. Known affectionately as “Woz,” he was Apple’s founding engineer and the driving force behind Apple I and Apple II—machines that jump-started the personal computing era.

When Apple went public in 1980, Wozniak held about 7 percent of the company, a stake that would have been worth tens of billions today. But when he left Apple in 1985 after clashing with management (Jobs included), he sold most of his shares. His net worth is estimated at around $140 million today. Wozniak briefly returned to school after a plane crash in 1981 left him with temporary amnesia. He completed his long-delayed degree at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1986.

Today, he retains the title of digital design engineering fellow at Apple, though the position is largely symbolic. He told an interviewer in 2020 that he receives about $50 a week in his Apple paycheck. Still, he often appears at tech events and remains an informal ambassador for the company’s early spirit of creativity.

Over the years, Wozniak has launched a string of ventures that reflect both his curiosity and playful persistence. In 1987, he founded CL-9, which created the first universal remote control. Later, he started Wheels of Zeus (W.O.Z.), a company aimed at building GPS-powered tracking devices—an idea that foreshadowed Apple’s AirTag almost two decades later. He also co-founded Silicon Valley Comic Con in 2015 and Woz U, a technology education platform, in 2017. Wozniak also held a top engineering role at Fusion-io, a flash-memory startup later acquired by SanDisk.

Outside of business, Wozniak has backed numerous philanthropic efforts, especially focused on education and digital rights. He was a founding supporter of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Tech Interactive Museum in San Jose, and the Children’s Discovery Museum.

In recent years, he has become an active voice in debates around A.I. In 2023, he joined Elon Musk and other tech leaders in signing an open letter calling for a pause on advanced A.I. development, citing concerns about misinformation and misuse. When Apple introduced its “Apple Intelligence” features in 2024, Wozniak praised the company’s cautious, privacy-focused approach. A year later, he publicly urged A.I. developers to build systems with “fact-checking built in,” saying transparency should be as fundamental to technology as good design.

Ronald Wayne, the man who walked away too early

In stark contrast to Wozniak’s lifelong immersion in technology, Wayne, now 91, has lived most of the past five decades outside Silicon Valley’s whirlwind.

Born in Cleveland and raised in New York City, Wayne studied technical drafting at what was then called the School of Industrial Art, a vocational high school. He later moved west and joined the video game company Atari, where he designed arcade game enclosures and documentation systems. It was there, in the early 1970s, that he met Jobs and Wozniak.

Nearly 20 years older than his partners, Wayne described himself as the “adult in the room.” He drafted Apple’s original partnership agreement, designed its first logo—a stylized image of Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree—and wrote the user manual for Apple I.

Wayne mainly served as a mediator between Jobs and Wozniak and held a 10 percent stake in the company (Jobs and Wozniak each held 45 percent). But just eleven days after signing the partnership documents, Wayne withdrew. Haunted by a past business failure and worried about potential debts if Apple faltered, he sold his shares for $800 and later signed away any future claims for another $1,500. That 10 percent stake would be worth roughly $35 billion today.

“What can I say? You make a decision based on your understanding of the circumstances, and you live with it,” Wayne told CNN in 2010. “The way these guys were going, they were going to bulldoze through anything to make this company succeed. But it was going to be a very rough ride, and if I wasn’t careful, I was going to be the richest man in the cemetery.”

After leaving Apple, Wayne returned to Atari and later worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he oversaw precision modeling for the Mirror Fusion Reactor Project. He eventually served as chief engineer at Thor Electronics before retiring.

In later years, he turned to his personal passions: stamp and coin collecting. He once operated a small stamp shop in California, later running it from home after moving to Pahrump, Nevada, where he still lives today. By his count, he owns more than a million stamps.

Wayne has occasionally reemerged in the media spotlight, giving interviews and publishing two books: his 2011 memoir, Adventures of an Apple Founder and Insolence of Office, a reflection on government and human rights. But his life has remained modest. In 2014, he described himself as living “in a financial hole” for much of his adult life, surviving on Social Security and income from selling collectibles.