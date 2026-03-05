Apple TV Chief Eddy Cue Brings His Formula 1 Passion to Streaming and Apps

Eddy Cue oversees businesses like Apple TV, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts as one of Apple’s top executives. But as a child growing up in Miami, Cue had a different passion: Formula 1 racing. Cue first fell in love with the sport after reading about it in a magazine at a local library and has kept a foothold in the F1 world ever since, serving as a Ferrari board member for more than a decade.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Now, Cue is combining that lifelong interest with his role at Apple through a sweeping effort to expand Formula 1’s presence in the U.S., including securing the sport’s U.S. media rights for Apple TV. His latest move, to integrate F1 across Apple’s ecosystem of apps, was unveiled today (March 5), just days before the start of the 2026 F1 season on March 8.

Cue has been with Apple since 1989 and helped introduce key services, including the iTunes Store in 2003 and the App Store in 2008. In his current role as senior vice president of Services, he has spearheaded initiatives such as Apple’s F1 movie. The 2025 film was a box-office hit, grossing more than $630 million worldwide and earning numerous Academy Award nominations.

Last October, Cue pushed Apple further into the sport by securing a five-year deal for Apple TV to carry 1 F1 race in the U.S. starting in 2026. Apple will pay roughly $150 million per year, or $750 million in total, under the agreement—far exceeding the $90 million per year ESPN paid for the rights.

The partnership extends well beyond Apple TV. In addition to streaming races live and on demand, Apple plans to promote the sport across its broader services ecosystem. Apple Sports will offer real-time race updates, while Apple News will aggregate coverage from various publishers. Apple Music will feature live audio broadcasts and driver-curated playlists, and Apple Podcasts will host race reactions, expert commentary and driver interviews.

One of the initiative’s most ambitious features involves Apple Maps. For select races, the app will include detailed circuit maps with turn numbers, grandstands and custom-designed 3D landmarks. Apple Maps will also help fans attending events in person navigate entry gates, pedestrian walkways and road closures. Apple’s vision is to deliver “an immersive experience,” said Cue in a statement. “This weekend marks the start of a new era for Formula 1 fans in the U.S.”

Cue hopes Apple’s push will help Formula 1 gain stronger traction in America, where the sport still trails more established leagues. Under ESPN’s coverage, F1 races averaged about 1.3 million U.S. viewers—far below the roughly 19 million who watch typical NFL games and the more than 100 million viewers who tune in for the Super Bowl.

F1 has been working to grow its American fan base. The 24-race calendar now includes three U.S. events in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas. The sport has also broadened its reach through media, including Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the popular Netflix docuseries that gives fans behind-the-scenes access to drivers and teams.

In a rare cross-platform collaboration between Apple and Netflix, the show’s eighth season will also be available to stream on Apple. In return, Apple will allow Netflix to livestream the upcoming 2026 Canadian Grand Prix.

Like other streamers, Apple TV is increasingly turning to live sports as a potential growth engine. The company already streams Major League Soccer through its MLS Season Pass, which requires an additional subscription beyond Apple TV. F1 1 races, by contrast, will be included at no extra cost for Apple TV subscribers.

For now, Apple’s Formula 1 push is focused on the U.S., but Cue isn’t ruling out future expansions or potential tie-ups with Apple’s retail stores and its other partnerships. “We think there’s a huge opportunity for growth,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times published today.