Observer’s April 2026 Art Fair Calendar (Updated)

Spring hasn’t exactly sprung here on the East Coast, but whether it’s frigid or frying, it’s one of the art world’s busiest seasons, packed with a carousel of high-impact fairs, highbrow auctions and highly anticipated cultural events across the globe. In other words, after we close out the already busy March art fair calendar, which culminates with Art Basel Hong Kong, it only gets busier. The April art fair calendar seems to get longer every year, even if the big news recently was the war in Iran forcing Art Dubai to move its 20th edition to May and the Philadelphia Show pausing this year to focus on the 250th anniversary celebrations in the U.S.

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Tired yet? We are! But it’s to be expected… these days, when isn’t there an art fair on? We realize we sound like a broken record at this point, but it bears repeating. As the fair calendar grows ever more congested, art collectors, art dealers, art advisors and art enthusiasts have to select what they will and won’t attend judiciously—or risk succumbing to exhaustion. Here’s what you need to know to put together your own art fair calendar so you can nail down your April travel plans.

The April 2026 Art Fair Guide

Neighbors 2026

April 8-11

Opening during EXPO Chicago, Neighbors is a new satellite fair that will open the rooms of a historic Gold Coast residence minutes from Navy Pier—a building with genuine ties to Chicago’s early 20th-century culture of private arts patronage—to a selection of carefully chosen galleries. Founded by Mexican-American collector Mirka Serrato and Jonny Tanna, who co-founded the Frieze satellite Minor Attractions in London and the gallery Harlesden High Street, the fair will unfold across four rooms and roughly 1,200 square feet, with galleries in adjacent spaces rather than traditional booths, encouraging the kind of slower, closer engagement that convention center fairs rarely allow. Confirmed participants include Gathering from London, Hans Goodrich and Shanghai Seminary from Chicago, Post Times out of New York and Tureen from Dallas.

SP-Arte 2026

April 8-12

São Paulo’s leading art fair, SP-Arte, will hold its 22nd edition this year, reaffirming its role as a catalyst and meeting point for Brazil’s art ecosystem. It was founded in 2004 by then-lawyer and art collector Fernanda Feitosa, who saw the potential of the Brazilian art scene. “What was missing was a meeting point, a new and younger fair that connected all its different parts,” Feitosa told Observer last year. “We acknowledged that there was a market already, and we had to invest in it to foster its further growth. So we wanted to create the same atmosphere and connecting platform that other cities, such as Miami with Art Basel or later Madrid with Arco, had been able to create, to connect their art systems.” Long story short, she succeeded, and the fair draws an impressive 30,000 attendees annually.

Art Paris 2026

April 9-12

This year’s Art Paris brings 160 galleries from more than 20 countries to the beautiful Grand Palais, with a 60/40 split between French and international exhibitors that keeps one foot firmly local. Alongside returning exhibitors such as Galerie Lelong, Nathalie Obadia and Almine Rech, the fair will welcome first-time participant galleries from France, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Sydney and Cologne. Two curated themes guided the selection this year: Babel – Art and Language in France, curated by Loïc Le Gall, and Reparation, curated by Alexia Fabre. The popular Promises sector—dedicated to highlighting young galleries under 10 years old—will feature 50 percent first-time exhibitors, with women artists representing 55 percent of participants. The French Design Art Edition is back for a second year, a nod to the rising market for contemporary decorative arts. And, as usual, Art Paris will host citywide programming for fairgoers with exhibitions and cultural happenings across the capital.

Brooklyn Fine Art Print Fair 2026

April 9-12

Powerhouse Arts launched the Brooklyn Fine Art Print Fair in recognition of the borough’s expanding printmaking ecosystem and the absence of a platform devoted entirely to the medium. Produced in collaboration with the team behind the Baltimore Fine Art Print Fair, the event unfolds across Powerhouse’s 22,517-square-foot Grand Hall, where dozens of galleries and print publishers present alongside book arts specialists, independent artists and academic printmaking programs in an adjoining Loft space. Framed by Powerhouse Printshop Director Luther Davis as an effort to cultivate community around print culture, the fair positions itself as both marketplace and meeting ground, with the aim of broadening the market for fine art prints while maintaining accessibility in a sector that can easily tilt toward connoisseurship and insider networks. Beyond the booths, the fair incorporates demonstrations, technical workshops and guided tours with master printers, foregrounding process as much as product.

EXPO Chicago 2026

April 9-12

Owned by Frieze, EXPO Chicago has risen to prominence as a leading international exposition of contemporary art, annually hosting more than 150 galleries and attracting a huge global audience. Set against the iconic backdrop of Navy Pier, the fair is renowned for its eclectic mix of work and rich programming, including insightful panel discussions, film screenings and art installations—all complemented by a broad range of city-wide arts programming. This year, EXPO will partner with the Obama Presidential Center to present “Embodiment,” curated by Dr. Louise Bernard, alongside “Evolution,” an exhibition featuring select archival materials drawn from the Center’s art commissions. New sectors Focus, curated by Kate A. Pfohl, and Profile, curated by Essence Harden, will foreground emerging artistic practices and contextual presentations by established international galleries, while the ongoing special collaboration with the Galleries Association of Korea (GaoK) will once again bring leading Korean galleries to the fair.

The Other Art Fair Chicago 2026

April 9-12

The Other Art Fair Chicago isn’t here to coddle the blue-chip crowd—it’s here to throw a party. The many iterations of this fair are known for mixing boundary-pushing yet accessibly priced work with a carnival-like atmosphere of immersive installations, live performances, DJ sets and even food trucks. As the only global fair exclusively showcasing independent artists, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 talents across twenty countries since launching in 2011, expanding to twelve editions a year across the U.K., U.S. and Australia. It prides itself on being a breeding ground for creative thinkers, game changers and pleasure seekers—less about the stiff traditionalist gallery model, more about forging actual connections between artists and buyers.

IFPDA Print Fair 2026

April 9-12

The IFPDA Print Fair returns to the Park Avenue Armory in New York with 80+ exhibitors. More than another highbrow gathering for multiples enthusiasts, this fair is the only major art event to bridge nearly six centuries of printmaking—from the gravitas of Old Masters to the technical ingenuity of contemporary artists. The big news this year is the fair’s expansion to encompass more works on paper with the introduction of drawings. “Bringing drawings into the IFPDA is a natural evolution and an historic expansion,” IFPDA executive Jenny Gibbs said in a statement. “Prints and drawings occupy a shared conceptual ground, where the mark is primary, and the medium is secondary. Museums group them with a single department in part because they both represent graphic thinking, repetition, variation, and the translation of an idea through line, pressure, and surface.” Highlights include Goya’s famed Disasters of War prints, drawings by Ingres and Edward Hopper and monotypes by Degas alongside prints from contemporary artists like Kiki Smith, Louis Fratino, Hernan Bas, Do Ho Suh and Dana Schutz. As for programming, don’t miss the conversation between acclaimed artist Julie Mehretu and art historian and curator Susan Dackerman.

Artexpo New York 2026

April 9-12

Artexpo New York, which has been bringing art lovers to the city since it was launched in 1978 by Eric Smith, bills itself not as a fair but as ‘the world’s largest fine art trade show.’ As such, this landmark cultural event can attract 35,000 attendees or more who come to see an expansive array of works brought by more than 400 artists, galleries and publishers from around the globe. This is where art industry insiders go to discover new trends and talents—many collectors and gallery owners visit this popular fair for fresh perspectives. There’s a lot to see, from photography and prints to paintings and sculptures, but it’s the robust programming that really makes it great. Art Labs presents specially curated projects by leading galleries, art institutions and art collectives within the fair. The Discoveries Collection showcases affordable pieces ($3,000 or under). And then there are meet-the-artist sessions, panel discussions and live art-making demonstrations.

The Dallas Art Fair 2026

April 16-19

Launched in 2009 by John Sughrue and Chris Byrne, Dallas Art Fair has matured into the region’s definitive anchor for cutting-edge contemporary art, attracting upward of 30,000 visitors annually. Each year, more than 90 galleries from around the world descend upon Dallas’ Arts District to showcase their best, forging new connections between leading galleries and artists and a rapidly growing Texas art-collector base. “The reason that so many galleries are continuing to come and return year after year is that this collector base here is sticky,” fair director Kelly Cornell told Observer last year. Many returning galleries have expanded their footprint this year; new participants include Philip Martin Gallery (Los Angeles), Seven Sisters (Houston), James Fuentes Gallery (New York and Los Angeles) and Carpenters Workshop Gallery. Notably, this edition marks the 10th anniversary of the Dallas Art Fair Foundation’s Acquisition Fund, a significant milestone with more than $3 million raised for local art institutions and more than 75 works acquired for the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

San Francisco Art Fair 2026

April 16-19

First launched in 2010 as Art Market San Francisco, San Francisco Art Fair has become the Bay Area’s premier contemporary art fair, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of more than 25,000 art collectors, dealers and art lovers each year. Staged in the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, it courts blue-chip internationalism without abandoning its local soul. Produced by AMP with director Kelly Freeman working in partnership with artistic director Nato Thompson, the fair will host 85 galleries from around the world and mount a dynamic series of public programming. This year, the fair will have a special focus on Asian American and Pacific Islander voices, in a tribute to the Bay Area’s deep immigrant legacies.

miart 2026

April 17-19

Set against the backdrop of Milano Art Week, miart in Milan, now in its 30th edition, is Italy’s biggest contemporary art fair and occupies a central place in the country’s cultural calendar, commanding attention not just for its scale but also for its thoughtful blend of historical depth and forward-looking programming. Directed by Nicola Ricciardi, the fair returns in 2026 in a musical mood. This year’s theme, New Directions, was inspired by the centenary of American legends John Coltrane and Miles Davis—the title is a nod to Coltrane’s seminal 1963 album—and, more broadly, jazz’s power to “reinvent the familiar.” On that note, for the first time, the fair will open in a new venue, the South Wing of Allianz MiCo, and alongside its signature sections (Emergent, spotlighting visionary young galleries, and Established, showcasing influential modern and contemporary projects), it will unveil a series of new curated projects.

Startup Art Fair 2026

April 17-19

Another hotel art fair? You bet! Startup Art Fair is returning to the iconic Hotel Del Sol motor lodge for a weekend of art discovery in San Francisco geared toward “innovators, misfits and cultural rebels.” Just blocks from the Bay and Fort Mason’s more buttoned-up San Francisco Art Fair, Startup offers an unpolished, independent counterpoint. Launched in 2015 by artists who wanted to bypass the art industry’s gatekeepers, the fair gives around 60 artists a room key and free rein to turn hotel rooms into miniature exhibition spaces. The result is a relaxed but still serious platform where artists connect directly with novice and experienced collectors, curators and your average art lover—no middlemen, no velvet ropes. It draws a pretty varied crowd, with attendees arriving from across the U.S., Mexico, China, Europe and South America. In addition to the displays, the fair has a program of live installations and performances, and its always-fun Friday Night Celebration is open to the public.

The Photography Show by AIPAD 2026

April 22-26

The longest-running fair dedicated to photography in the world, AIPAD’s The Photography Show is coming to the Park Avenue Armory with its usual globe-spanning roster of exhibitors and signature blend of history, innovation and intellectual rigor. Known for presenting the full spectrum of photographic practice—from classic black-and-white prints to avant-garde digital experimentation—this year’s exhibitor mix is notably diverse: more than a third of participating galleries are women-led or women-founded, Latin American representation is strong across galleries including Ruiz-Healy Art, Rolf Art and Toluca Fine Art and the intergenerational spread runs from long-established programs like Houk Gallery, Janet Borden Inc and Yancey Richardson Gallery to newer arrivals such as jdc Fine Art, Large Glass and The Hulett Collection. As always, AIPAD Talks will run alongside the show for four days of probing conversations with curators, artists, writers and advisors, reaffirming the fair’s place not just as a marketplace but as a true intellectual forum for photography’s past, present and future.

SUPERMARKET Stockholm 2026

April 23-26

Stockholm Independent Art Fair, aka SUPERMARKET, was established in 2007 as a beacon for the avant-garde. It’s a smaller fair—usually attracting just 5,000 attendees—but one that is attempting to redefine the contemporary art fair model by inviting artist-run initiatives and alternative art spaces instead of art dealers. SUPERMARKET champions the underrepresented and the unconventional, offering a vibrant showcase of more innovative works than you might see at other fairs, plus performance art, artist talks and activities for under-18s. “It is not only in Sweden that culture is subject to constraints. Visitors will encounter many creative survival strategies,” creative director Andreas Ribbung said in a statement. Each year, artist-run galleries, project spaces, collectives and other initiatives from about 60 countries mount displays—part of SUPERMARKET’s mission to “create opportunities for new local and international networks and share the strengths of the independent art world with a large audience.”

Art Brussels 2026

April 23-26

Art Brussels has been captivating the art world since it was launched by the Belgian art fair organizer and gallery owner Georges Vermeesch as Foire d’Art Actuel / Actuele Kunstmarkt in 1968. Today, it attracts more than 25,000 art industry insiders and art lovers annually to the heart of Belgium. This springtime art fair stands out for its support of younger galleries and emerging artists and its innovative curation. There really is something for everyone—including talks, performances and tours.

Discovery Art Fair Cologne 2026

April 24-26

Discovery Art Fair Cologne (formerly known as KÖLNER LISTE) has quietly built a reputation since 2013 for showcasing rising talent and cutting-edge work without the intimidation factor that can come with bigger-name events. Housed inside Cologne’s historic XPOST—a 4,000-square-meter industrial space that still has a kind of late-19th-century charm—the fair brings in around 100 galleries from across Europe and beyond. The tone is friendly, the prices are accessible and the mix of work feels curated for, well, discovery and not just display. First-time buyers rub shoulders with seasoned collectors, and the fair’s marketplace vibe keeps things lively. Beyond the booths, Discovery leans into education, offering tours, workshops and talks aimed at both artists and art professionals.

Superfair New York 2026

April 24-26

Launched by Alex Mitow and James Miille Superfair (formerly Superfine Art Fair) is an artist-led art event that has carved out a loyal following in Brooklyn and beyond by sidestepping the usual gatekeeping and bringing art collecting back down to eye level, literally and figuratively. What sets it apart isn’t just its size—expect about 150 exhibitors—or the setting—the Duggal Greenhouse at Brooklyn Navy Yard—but its insistence on inclusivity, transparency and actual human connection, which can be rare commodities in a field where price tags are often secret and conversation is optional. The works on offer—curated, affordable and generally unpretentious—will appeal to first-timers without boring the seasoned set.

CONDUCTOR 2026

April 29 – May 3

Last year, Powerhouse Arts set the stage for a meaningful recalibration of the art fair circuit with the soft launch of CONDUCTOR: Art Fair of the Global Majority. This year, the fair makes its debut in Brooklyn under the direction of Adriana Farietta (former deputy director of the Armory Show) with 27 galleries from across Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Oceania and Indigenous Nations and 17 special projects, plus a robust conversation series. This year’s exhibitors include Galería Extra (Mexico), Carmo Johnson Projects (Brazil), Blouin Division (Canada), Where Art. Works (Saudi Arabia) and AWL Gallery (Spain), among others. Not to be missed, CONDUCTOR will offer an exclusive preview of a select group of artists presenting at the 2026 Venice Biennale: Annalee Davis (Main Exhibition); Tammy Nguyen (Main Exhibition); RojoNegro (Mexico Pavilion); Beya Gille Gacha (Cameroon Pavilion); and Bugarin + Castle (Scottish Pavilion). “With CONDUCTOR, we’re pairing curatorial ambition with practical systems that make international exhibition more attainable, meeting artists and young galleries where they are and helping them exhibit in New York,” Powerhouse Arts president Eric Shiner said in a statement.

Even more April art fairs in 2026

As usual, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of April art fairs in 2026—there are always scores of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more you might want to check out this month.

PAD Paris 2026

April 8-12

Galleries Art Fair 2026 (Seoul)

April 8-12

Plural 2026 (Montreal)

April 10-12

The Dallas Invitational 2026

April 16-18

Art Düsseldorf 2026

April 17-19

KunstRAI 2026 (Amsterdam)

April 22-26

Pinta Lima 2026 (Peru)

April 23-26

Art3f Lyon 2026

April 24-26