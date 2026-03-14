The Masterpieces Not to Miss at TEFAF Maastricht

Next to Fontana’s painting stands an African wood statue by a Fang artist from the 19th-20th Century, presented as a tribute to the representation of feminine beauty across cultures. This is not the only African artifact in the booth. Colnaghi is also showing a 19th-century Lwena mask from Angola used in rituals of mythological storytelling, priced at €150,000. Alongside it is a 19th-century Teke sculpture from the Democratic Republic of Congo priced at €300,000, paired with a Roman Imperial period piece from the mid-2nd century valued at €350,000. The combination offers a compelling cross-cultural exploration of mythology and craftsmanship, transcending time and geography as the gallery expands its presentation from Western Old Masters to embrace a broader global perspective.

Priced in the $2-4 million range, the painting shows Fontana’s exceptional skill in rendering jewelry, textiles and fine details with minute precision, which set her apart in a city renowned for its textile industry. The refinement and level of detail with which she meticulously represents these accessories and symbols of status also reveal her awareness of the Fontainebleau style, to the point that when this work was sold at auction last year, it was originally attributed to the school of Fontainebleau. Like other female Old Masters , Fontana’s work has recently seen renewed market appreciation driven by growing institutional attention as museums and scholars reassess the importance of women artists in the period. Her most recent record was set by Portrait of Antonietta Gonzales (c. 1595), which sold for €1,550,000 ($1.7 million) in June 2023 in France, well above its original estimate of €80,000-120,000. It is believed that roughly 130 extant paintings can currently be attributed to Fontana, though continued institutional and market interest may lead to further rediscoveries and reattributions.

Lavinia Fontana, a pioneering figure in European art, has increasingly gained recognition for both her known works and the reattribution of previously unidentified pieces. Despite being born into a non-noble family, she moved in noble circles in Bologna and eventually became an influential figure in the city’s artistic life, growing close to many of its noblewomen. Her newly rediscovered signed portrait of Isabella Ruini Angelelli (one of the artist’s lifelong patrons) is a testament to Fontana’s extraordinary ability to blend intimacy, material splendor and social meaning, capturing Isabella’s evolution from a young bride to an established matron in Bologna’s elite society. The artist painted her multiple times, depicting her not only in formal portraits but also in mythological allegories, including one portraying her as Venus, transforming her likeness into sophisticated images of both feminine identity and social status.

Also recently rediscovered after being purchased at a smaller auction in the U.S. is the superb Penitent Magdalene by Artemisia Gentileschi presented by Robilant & Voena. This oil on canvas, measuring 81 x 68.5 cm and dating from around 1625-1630, was rediscovered in 2022 in a private collection in Florida. Although initially attributed to Gentileschi, the painting had remained heavily soiled and was partially obscured by an oval frame that concealed much of its composition. A beautiful example of one of Artemisia’s favored subjects, the painting has since been revealed through X-ray analysis to have originally been intended as a depiction of Cleopatra with a snake visible where the skull now appears. The transformation from Cleopatra to Magdalene highlights Artemisia’s responsiveness to evolving artistic trends or possibly a request from the commissioner or buyer, while the style and symbolism reveal the influence of contemporary artists such as Regnier, Fetti and Vouet.

This masterpiece is valued at €6 million, aligning with the rising demand for Artemisia Gentileschi’s works. Her market has steadily grown in recent years as collectors and institutions increasingly recognize her importance in the Baroque canon, and the price is consistent with Artemisia’s recent auction results. Her Self-Portrait as Saint Catherine of Alexandria recently sold for $5.69 million at Christie’s New York in February, more than doubling its low estimate. Gentileschi is clearly one of the most coveted names in the reappreciation and rediscovery of the feminine side of the Old Masters as their legacy is being reevaluated and increasingly celebrated.

Another highlight in the booth is an extraordinarily well-preserved gold-covered early Renaissance altarpiece by Neri di Bicci, Tobias and Archangel Raphael with Saints, dated circa 1475 and priced in the €3-4 million range. It is one of the largest and most ambitious works by Neri di Bicci, the leading figure in a 15th-century Florentine dynasty of painters spanning three generations. What makes this piece even more exceptional is that despite its historical significance, it has already obtained an export license, making it not only one of the few works of its kind available on the market but also one of the few not held in a public collection and available for international sale. (A comparable work with the same subject, though of lesser quality can be found in the Detroit Institute of Arts in the U.S.) Remarkably, this piece has never been exhibited publicly in Europe aside from its original function as an altarpiece in the 15th century. The painting also carries an esteemed provenance, having been part of the Chiaramonte Bordonaro Collection in Palermo during the early 20th Century.

The gallery often pairs Old Master gems with the best of postwar Italian and modern art, and the booth also has a remarkable selection of works by Lucio Fontana spanning various moments of his career. Among these is a very early glazed terracotta Donna allo specchio (1950-1951), created shortly after the artist’s return to Italy from Argentina during the years when he was experimenting with the boundaries of figuration and developing his Spatialist language. A rare example of this subject in Fontana’s ceramic works, with only two other known examples dating from 1948, it demonstrates his dynamic manipulation of clay, a medium he used throughout his career while exploring the relationship between matter, energy and space that would ultimately lead to the development of his Spatialism theory.