At TEFAF Maastricht, Steady Sales Rewrite the Canon in Real Time

At TEFAF Maastricht, the market moves differently. The atmosphere often feels closer to that of a museum than to a typical art fair—quiet, reverential, and contemplative. Months before the opening, museum curators often have already studied catalogs and preview lists to identify the objects they want to examine in person. Walking the aisles with patrons and board members, they stop in front of the targeted works, discussing their quality and fit and quietly building the case for acquisitions with their boards. Few fairs have such an encyclopedic range, spanning Roman marbles to Dutch Golden Age painting to contemporary design or jewelry plus Chinese antiquities and African and Oceanic artifacts. It’s something of a “museum mall,” where centuries of artistic production coexist.

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At the 36th edition of the Maastricht fair, the overall mood felt markedly and deliberately different from the high-speed, transactional vibe typical of contemporary fairs. That said, several dealers had already made sales by the end of the preview days, though they often had to wait for permission to report them to the press.

Leading Aboriginal art dealer D’Lan Contemporary reported strong early sales, led by Makinti Napanangka’s Untitled – Lupulnga (2009), which was purchased in the $225,000-250,000 range, marking a new record price. Two works by Johnny Warangula Tjupurrula— Water Dreaming and Lightning (1971)—attracted the interest of European collectors, each selling in the $87,000-96,000 range. Also among the early placements was Long Jack Phillipus Tjakamarra’s Water Dreaming (1971), which sold for $60,000-65,000 against a $65,000 asking price. A third, later canvas, dated 1992, sold for $90,000-100,000, also to a European collector. Additionally, early sales were recorded for Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda, whose Thundi (2008) sold for $80,000 and Dibirdibi Country (2011) sold for $160,000-180,000, both acquired by New York collectors.

Founder D’Lan Davidson reported that the gallery had a record start to the year, with particularly strong sales in January fueled by growing global institutional attention to Indigenous Australian art, culminating with a large exhibition at the National Gallery in Washington, D.C. and the recent extensive show dedicated to the work of Emily Kam Kngwarray at the Tate. A vibrantly tactile piece in the $300,000 price tier hanging at the entrance attracted European interest. Dated 1995, it belongs to a transitional period in which the artist revisited her hand-marked signature style, now very in demand. By the evening, it was on hold with strong institutional interest.

Meanwhile, New York gallerist Marianne Boesky had practically sold out her presentation on Thursday of new kaleidoscopically luminous works by Brazilian artist Thalita Hamoui, priced from $16,000 to $60,000. Inspired by lush tropical nature and attuned to its rhythms, her vibrant gestural brushwork was paired with delicate flower compositions by visionary 18th-century artist Odilon Redon. As Boesky explained to Observer, these cross-generational dialogues allow the artist to be contextualized within a broader historical conversation while helping the gallery sustainably offset the costs of participating in a fair she considers key for exposing and presenting her contemporary talents to prime European collectors and institutions. Last year, she successfully debuted at the fair with the same strategy, presenting new works by Danielle McKinney in conversation with Edward Hopper.

Also pairing the contemporary with the modern, Mennour’s booth unfolded as a dynamic dialogue between artists from its roster who are already institutionalized and widely considered modern masters. A sculptural study for a more monumental sculpture by Camille Henrot, featuring organic forms, was paired with a Félix Vallotton painting of a woman reading, Liseuse (1912), which sold during the preview days for €350,000. Also placed early were a Giacometti bust priced at €700,000 and a small Ugo Rondinone priced at €350,000 (about $400,000), both going to private collectors. The star of the booth was a €4.5 million Francis Picabia, Statices (ca. 1929), which, as of Saturday, remained unconfirmed despite strong interest.

Meanwhile, Upper East Side gallery Rosenberg & Co.’s presentation explored the crosscurrents of influence between European and American modernism, featuring works by Gertrude Greene, Marsden Hartley, and Charles Green Shaw, paired with a newly restituted Camille Pissarro, which was quickly placed during the preview.

At its TEFAF debut, GRIMM Gallery reported multiple sales of some of its most in-demand young painters, bridging markets through its original location in Amsterdam and its spaces in New York and London. For the gallery, the fair offered a unique opportunity to contextualize its artists within a broader dialogue with art history and institutional discourse. “Collectors’ tastes are becoming increasingly eclectic: collectors of contemporary art are also looking more and more towards Old Masters and design. Many artists in our programme have a strong relationship with art history as well,” founder Jorg Grimm told Observer, noting how this makes TEFAF a particularly fitting context for the gallery. “It offers a unique opportunity to place contemporary art in dialogue with art history and to move quite literally from an Old Master to a contemporary painting.”

By the end of the preview days, the gallery had placed Michael Raedecker’s koan (2022) for $65,000, while Angela Heisch’s The Dreamer (2025) sold for $52,500. Francesca Mollett’s large diptych Broken arc (2025-2026) sold for £100,000 ahead of her highly anticipated solo exhibition at the New York gallery later this month. A smaller painting by another star represented by GRIMM, Caroline Walker, sold for £35,000, while her large-scale work Showbar (2026) was placed for £175,000 with a North American private collection. Additional sales included works by Jonathan Wateridge (£60,000-65,000), Matthias Weischer (€35,000) and two works by Robert Zandvliet, with a smaller canvas placed for €13,500, and his large-scale Paradaidha Lunae Lumen sold for €60,000 to a European museum.

At TEFAF, it is more common than at other fairs to hear Italian spoken in the aisles, as Italian dealers maintain a distinctive presence in both the Old Master and postwar and modern sections, often through multigenerational enterprises. One of these is the long-established Bologna-based gallery Galleria D’Arte Maggiore g.a.m., a regular at TEFAF and at fairs such as Art Basel, often presenting a distinctive selection of Morandi and other postwar Italian masters. These are names that, despite being less visible in the U.S. market, still trigger strong interest in Italy, as in the Etruscan-inspired timeless beauty of Massimo Campigli’s works, a master of the Novecento’s revisitation of classical forms. On hold in the early hours was his monumental painting Casa (1964), which once hung in the St. Tropez villa Campigli built for himself with Gio Ponti. The work reflects the long collaboration between the artist and Ponti, who frequently invited Campigli to create works for his architectural projects, most notably the fresco he executed between 1939 and 1940 for the Palazzo Liviano at the University of Padua, designed by Ponti in 1934.

Other mid-weekend confirmed sales included works by Giorgio De Chirico, Bertozzi & Casoni, Claudine Drai and Arman. As the gallery entered the public hours, there were also active negotiations for two museum-grade works: a surreal and enigmatic De Chirico painting of Bagni misteriosi (1974), an imaginary motif he would later develop into an iconic public sculpture for the Triennale museum in Milan, and a significant landscape by Giorgio Morandi from the collection of Emilio and Maria Jesi, who acquired the painting directly from the artist and were among the principal donors of Morandi works to the Pinacoteca di Brera. It was included in early significant surveys of the artist at the Palais des Beaux-Arts, Bruxelles (1950) and the Kunsthalle Bern (1965).

Tornabuoni Art, another Italian multigenerational powerhouse in the postwar market, arrived well satisfied by the start of the public days, reporting several sales, including of an estroflessione surface by Enrico Castellani, one of Claudio Parmiggiani’s poetic “libraries” of dust, memory and time and a white Tagli canvas by Lucio Fontana.

Meanwhile, Antwerp-based gallery Van Herck–Eykelberg Gallery was presenting an unprecedented dialogue between Belgian artists Léon Spilliaert and James Ensor, inspired by the recent publication James Ensor vis-à-vis Léon Spilliaert, written by Ensor and Spilliaert specialist Xavier Tricot, which compares for the first time the lives and oeuvres of the two fellow townsmen belonging to very different moments in history. A central piece in the presentation was Spilliaert’s iconic work Lady with Pince-Nez, a darkly shadowed portrait of an unknown woman who radiates both autonomy and mystery in full Nordic sensibility. Paired with it was one of the most refined Ensor still lifes from a private collection, demonstrating the full richness of Ensor’s color palette despite lacking the satirical grotesque turn that characterizes many of his human scenes. The gallery sold an early work by Spilliaert on the opening day and reported very advanced discussions on multiple works by Ensor.

On the design side, New York-based Galerie Lefebvre presented a superb selection of works by both Giacometti brothers alongside other modern icons. Hanging close to an elegant Alberto Giacometti Feuille lamp from a Palm Beach collection—one of the rare vintage examples—was a 1910 drawing by Amedeo Modigliani, Tête, both already on hold by midday of the first preview day. While the gallery did not reveal prices, other examples of the Feuille floor lamp have recently sold at Sotheby’s in 2024 for $456,500. At recent design auctions, creations by both Alberto and Diego Giacometti have continued to attract strong interest from collectors who move fluidly between design and fine art. Last October at Christie’s, two Osselet floor lamps by Alberto Giacometti more than doubled their $200,000 high estimates, selling for $444,500 and $508,000.