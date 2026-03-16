At TEFAF Maastricht, Steady Sales Rewrite the Canon in Real Time

Nearby, the gallery was also presenting a small desk by Diego Giacometti from 1955, among the first tables in which he experimented with a design that later became iconic and has since reached six figures at auction, as when last October his Torsade table sold for $444,500, surpassing its $300,000 high estimate, while his Grecque table soared to $825,500, nearly tripling its high estimate. The small table was paired with an early cast of Alberto Giacometti’s Medusa lamps, dated 1937, rare to see as a pair, in which Greek mythology meets Surrealism and functionality, as the artist cleverly concealed the electrical wiring at the back of the head.
Meanwhile, leading design gallery Friedman Benda presented an immersive solo booth conceived by the Italian duo Formafantasma, “Formation,” where form unfolds and becomes space. In the presentation, furnishings, lighting and surfaces operated both as a framework and as a kind of spatial capsule, priced between $20,000-60,000. Formafantasma has established itself as one of the most conceptually rigorous design studios working today. “In a world that is increasingly distracted, they remain extremely focused—everything they do is deeply researched and thoughtful,” founder Marc Benda told Observer, explaining how the gallery was founded on a simple premise: to represent contemporary designers the way art galleries represent artists, rather than treating design as production tied to estates or historical material. This makes a fair like TEFAF ideal for contextualizing the work of designers such as Formafantasma within a broader history. “That singular approach is exactly why I wanted to work with them. Together, we developed the concept for the show through long conversations,” he added, acknowledging how the gallerist, in this case, acts almost like an editor. “You help shape the framework, deciding what is most relevant and how to present it.”
As one of the few fairs where museum-grade antiquities, Old Masters and decorative arts across geographies are presented, TEFAF serves as a temperature check of how those markets are actually performing and who is buying these works today. Collectors across borders have recently been focusing again on historically validated names, often with additional complications—provenance, condition, import and export—but with a secure place in the history books that protects their value beyond speculation or trend.
According to the Art Basel and UBS report released on the same day as the opening, antiques and decorative art dealers reported a 3 percent rise in sales to an average of just under $784,000, while specialized antiquities dealers reported a stronger 10 percent rise to just over $1 million. Overall, the report highlighted that sales in older and secondary-market sectors grew faster than in any other categories in 2025, with Old Masters reporting significantly higher averages and stronger sales growth than contemporary art dealers, up 9 percent to $9.8 million. Early sales for significant pieces across price points confirmed this growth.
As first reported in our TEFAF Maastricht highlights roundup, London dealer David Aaron quickly placed a rare Greek stele from the historic Attic region, dated circa 375-350 B.C., which will end up at a U.S. museum. The piece is one of the very few surviving examples dedicated to a parthenos, a young Athenian woman of marriageable age, depicted at the peak of her youthful, untamed beauty. A single line of inscription in the architrave identifies the subject of the piece as a young girl named Medea. Interestingly, the price was considerably more affordable than that of many younger fine art pieces on view at £450,000.
Similarly accessible was the rare Memnon amphora from the Archaic period (530-520 B.C.) that Plektron Fine Art placed in the early hours for €200,000. Belonging to the Pseudo-Chalcidian style of black-figure vase painting, the amphora draws on Chalcidian, Attic and Corinthian styles, but it is the only example of the Memnon Group known to bear a named inscription in the Ionic alphabet. On the occasion of his gallery’s 10th anniversary, after years as an archaeologist and later an auction specialist, founder Ludovic Marock confirmed that Greek antiquities have been steadily growing, maintaining a relatively stable market and reliable pricing amid broader market trends.
London dealer Stuart Lochhead Sculpture reported a series of strong placements during the opening days of the fair, led by the acquisition by a U.S. institution of Nero’s Vase for a price in the region of £1.8 million; made in the first century A.D., the vase once formed part of Emperor Nero’s Domus Transitoria residence. The gallery also sold Study of a Boy in Profile by Massimo Stanzione to a European private collector for around €350,000, and a Tommaso Righi terracotta relief was placed with a private collector for approximately £130,000. Several works by Shota Suzuki also found buyers among private collectors, with prices ranging from €4,000 to € 35,000. By Sunday, a work by Alfred Drury had been confirmed by a European museum at around €50,000.
Vanderven Gallery, a multigenerational family-run Dutch gallery renowned for its expertise in Chinese art and ceramics, sold a pair of hexagonal reticulated brushpots decorated in enamel on biscuit in the famille verte palette for $75,000 to a private foundation in Portugal. Each pierced panel features scenes of scholars and officials engaged in leisure activities, forming a narrative cycle that alludes to the classic Chinese allegorical tale The Dream of the Yellow Millet, the story of the ambitious scholar Lu Sheng.
A founding participant since the first edition, owner Nynke Van der Ven described the fair as always a “stress test” for the market. “It’s a moment to gauge how collectors are doing and what they are looking for, but also a place where dealers and experts converge and exchange knowledge,” she told Observer. When asked about the impact of the new regulation on antiquities and tariffs, she said they had not yet felt the impact of new export fees, as most works are sourced within Europe, while the new regulation largely aligns with compliance requirements that had always been strictly enforced, given the high-profile nature of the fair. “When you work at this level, as most of the galleries here, you cannot avoid proper due diligence and full documentation,” she acknowledged.
Other renowned, often highly specialized, private institutions interested in Old Masters and antiquities were also active at TEFAF. London-based Agnew’s sold Willem Drost’s Man with a Plumed Red Beret (1654) to Thomas S. Kaplan’s Leiden Collection, which recently made headlines with its auction of a small Rembrandt drawing of a lion at Sotheby’s that raised $17.8 million to benefit Panthera, Kaplan’s wild cat conservation charity. Drost was one of Rembrandt’s most gifted and enigmatic pupils who, dying young at 25 of pneumonia, left behind very few works, making this a rare find and an important acquisition for what is considered the world’s most extensive and important private collection of Rembrandt and Rembrandt School paintings. The painting had passed through the hands of prominent Dutch and German collectors of the 18th and 19th Centuries, including Maarseveen, Winckler and Ritterich. From the second half of the 19th Century, it belonged to four generations of the Rothschild banking and collecting family.
Strong interest also greeted the newly rediscovered Artemisia Gentileschi at Robilant Voena, an oil on canvas dating to around 1625-1630, discovered in 2022 in a private Florida collection that had long remained obscured by dirt and an oval frame that concealed much of the composition. X-ray analysis later revealed that the painting was originally conceived as a depiction of Cleopatra, with a snake visible where the skull now appears, before being transformed into a Magdalene, possibly in response to changing artistic trends or a patron’s request, while its symbolism reveals the artist’s inspiration from contemporaries like Nicolas Régnier, Domenico Fetti and Simon Vouet. Its €6 million price tag may be the main reason it was still under discussion and negotiation by Saturday, despite being justified by rising prices for Gentileschi’s works, as she has become perhaps the most coveted name in the rediscovery of the feminine side of the Old Masters. Her Self-Portrait as Saint Catherine of Alexandria fetched $5.69 million at Christie’s New York in February, more than doubling its low estimate.
Several other works in the booth moved more smoothly, including a small oil on copper by Carlo Dolci, Christ between Mary and Joseph (The Holy Family with the Trinity) (c. 1630), painted when the artist was still a teenager, which carried an asking price of €200,000. Pompeo Batoni’s Portrait of the Rev. Thomas Kerrich (c. 1774), depicting the cleric, antiquarian and Cambridge University Librarian, also sold for €225,000, as did Sassoferrato’s serene Virgin and Child (c. 1650-60), priced at €150,000, and Nicolas Régnier’s large Allegory of Vanity (c. 1626), with a price of €350,000. By Sunday, the gallery also confirmed the sale of a work by Lavinia Fontana priced at €900,000.