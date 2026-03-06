The 2026 Whitney Biennial Delivers American Art for a Fractured Age

If the Whitney Biennial takes the temperature of American art—and of the society that produces it—the cacophony of fragments, relics and semi-fictional or dystopian allusions in this edition captures the fractured sense of reality and dissociation defining the present moment, as the great narratives that once structured collective meaning appear increasingly distorted or dissolved. As if, in the irremediable unraveling and collapse of systems once perceived as stable—ideological, political, economic—all that remains is to contemplate the fragments and relics of a civilization approaching its own exhaustion. Hovering between horror and hallucination, this Biennial reflects an image of America, both for itself and for the world, defined by uncertainty, fragmentation and a shifting sense of reality and humanity.
Yet the response offered here is nothing overtly revolutionary or explicitly political. In an age of heightened scrutiny and institutional caution enforcing political correctness, artists—particularly in the U.S.—have learned to evoke contemporary tensions through indirect routes, working through allegory and symbolic displacement. As consensus culture becomes increasingly strained by systemic breakdown, the 2026 Whitney Biennial simply allows the collective shadows to emerge. The main gesture seems to be to acknowledge and show the fracture, the wound and the failure—and, from there, playfully engage with the self-created dystopia that follows or retreat into the intimacy of the private sphere, where space can still be carved out for care, kinship and personal connection despite the forces unraveling everything around us.
This year’s Whitney Biennial offers both paths, depending on where one begins. Starting on the sixth floor, Michelle Lopez’s immersive meditation on human-made disaster—presented in the form of a planetarium—immediately set the tone of the entire Biennial for me with its terrestrial system imploding and crumbling just above our heads. Its title, Pandemonium, also feels uncannily apt for describing everyday reality, particularly since the beginning of the year, amid a relentless news cycle of U.S. politics and rising geopolitical tensions offering little respite. News and images from around the world have never been more readily available than in today’s environment of information and data oversaturation, yet the world—and, by extension, human behavior—seems increasingly illegible, recalling Jean Baudrillard’s notion of hyperreality, in which representations begin to precede and reshape the real. Displayed on a circular screen overhead, this chaotic rumbling mix of animated imagery and swirling newspaper clippings becomes a destructive storm that perfectly reflects media overload, disinformation and environmental collapse.
In a climate where the question of “Americanness”—and what it even means to call something “American”—is becoming increasingly pressing as well as delicate, curating the eighty-second edition of the Biennial is a task few would eagerly take on. Marcela Guerrero and Drew Sawyer have largely avoided overt political statements, and the same is true of most of the works on view. Yet a significant shift is already embedded in the intergenerational and international selection of 56 artists, duos and collectives, reflecting the idea of a “Greater United States.” Moving beyond the identity politics that dominated many recent institutional shows in the U.S., there is a clear effort here to widen the perspective and examine deeper historical layers of collective trauma that contributed to the by now widely acknowledged—and even instrumentalized—“uncertain, bitter and divided state of the nation.”
Artists from regions shaped by the global reach of U.S. power—from Afghanistan and Iraq to the Philippines and Vietnam, passing through Hawai‘i—bring this American art biennial into confrontation with the enduring consequences of U.S. imperialism. Their presence feels particularly resonant as new geopolitical tensions escalate during the very days of the exhibition’s opening, repeating many of the dynamics these artworks quietly bear witness to. Many works function almost like symptoms that echo an original trauma while revealing the prolonged malaise it has left behind, part of a historical process that seems suspended in time and space, with unresolved histories.
Right at the entrance, the grotesquely surreal paintings and more intimate, spontaneous drawings by Ali Eyal evoke the anxieties of war through the lens of childhood memory. The artist returns to a final moment of innocence, when his mother took him and his sisters to Baghdad’s largest amusement park shortly before the outbreak of the Iraq War in 2003. Yet the specters of war creeps silently into the scene, emerging through shadows with an ominous presence of death. The entire composition shares a hallucinatory distortion recalling Goya’s The Disasters of War, suspended somewhere between nightmare and documentary.
War—the violence of our time—is often presented through this strategy of distortion, as if the trauma of systemic violence had ruptured perception itself and with it the very fabric of reality. This dynamic is particularly evident in Aziz Hazara’s Moon Sightings, where war imagery is abstracted through technological vision. These uncanny, vivid green and purple images derive from retinal scans and biometric data extracted from night-vision goggles often abandoned in conflict zones. Hazara examines the supply chains and afterlives of surveillance technologies produced during military occupations.
Yet the real question is probably: which reality are we looking at? Technological systems and mass media have inevitably altered the way we perceive the world. The technological dysmorphia and dystopia emerging from the increasingly volatile ambiguity between the physical and the digital—reshaping the way we orient ourselves, organize experience and process reality—becomes another recurring thread throughout the Biennial.
Similar dynamics unfold in Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme’s video installation Until We Became Fire and Fire Us, in which the artists explore the fluid narrative space opened by digital media. Drawing on fragments of footage related to the Gaza conflict, they reframe the spectral absence imposed by war imagery, transforming it into a layered assemblage of storytelling and sound. Through this process, the work almost alchemically converts the rhythms of destruction into more poetic, abstract and expansive narratives—reclaiming through the digital not only agency over images shaped by censorship or propaganda but also the possibility of resistance, life and creation in the face of tragedy.
Meanwhile, just in front of Hazara’s dazzling composition, a line of screens presents the digital abstract compositions of pioneering Palestinian-born, Tribeca-based artist Samia Halaby. Developed through early self-taught computer programming, these kinetic works transform streams of data into mesmerizing constellations of color and movement, revealing the underlying structure of contemporary images: strings of code and numbers that increasingly shape our unstable and malleable sense of reality.
Beyond Halaby, fully digital art has a limited presence in the Biennial, with the main exception of Leo Castaneda’s interactive simulation of a fictional ecosystem. Drawing on video game aesthetics and 3D modeling techniques, the Colombian-born, Miami-based artist incorporates paintings by his grandmother, Maria Thereza Negreiro, to construct a fantastical landscape of Colombian and Brazilian environments infused with Latin American surrealism. Visitors navigate this digital terrain—where myth and technology merge—attempting, like video game protagonists, to alter the course of a looming cataclysmic explosion or simply play within it.
Instead, it is more often a digital-physical mash-up and reshuffling—and the reorganization of the body within that space—that prevails throughout the exhibition, sometimes taking distinctly dystopian turns. Gabriela Ruiz’s centrifugal multimedia installation offers perhaps the most dramatic interpretation of this body-mind dysmorphia. Combining sculpture, surveillance footage and video projections, her Homo Machina takes the form of a life-size digital console functioning as a self-portrait. The work reflects the continuous negotiation between physical and digital identities as bodies increasingly perform within algorithmically driven systems that regulate visibility, labor and control.
On the fifth floor, Cooper Jacoby takes this inquiry further with works that explore how technological progress—and now A.I.—has reshaped not only our relationship to the body but also notions of intelligence and memory. Reused intercom systems activated through A.I. models trained on social media posts of deceased individuals begin to speak through simulated memories. Inspired by his discovery that insurance companies increasingly calculate one’s “biological age” through predictive algorithms, Jacoby’s installations Mutual Life (40.4 years) (2026) and Estate (January 21, 2016) (2024) force viewers into a confrontation—quite literally, as their reflective surfaces draw one into the work—with one of the most unsettling questions of our time: how artificial intelligence might replicate, simulate or even prolong aspects of human consciousness beyond the limits of the body itself.
Disjointed bodies and interrupted ecosystems reveal the fracture
The idea of disjointed, fractured, endlessly malleable bodies—dysmorphed and dismembered—recurs throughout the show, at times revealing in that very queerness the possibility of new forms of relation and collective becoming.
A particularly theatrical moment unfolds in the installation by Korean artist Young Joon Kwak, where an ensemble of fragments drawn from individual bodies expands and blends into a kaleidoscopic immersive environment, gradually coalescing into a collective body in space—much like the way individual presences dissolve into a shared rhythm when everyone moves together on a dance floor. Composed of casts taken from members of the artist’s queer and trans community in L.A. and paired with a musical score, the work unfolds as an ephemeral choreography that invites viewers to see themselves reflected in its mirrored surfaces. In doing so, it dissolves the boundaries between spectator and artwork, between the individual and the collective, turning the room into a rotating constellation of bodies—an ephemeral choreography of presence hinting at the possibility of an alternative, autonomous community suspended outside the usual societal dynamics.
This impulse to heal the fracture between the individual and the collective through a transpersonal embodied experience resurfaces elsewhere in the exhibition. A striking example is Malcolm Peacock’s installation Five of them were hers, and she carved shelters with windows into the backs of their skulls (2024), which reimagines a coastal redwood tree the artist encountered during repeated trips to the Pacific Northwest. Impressively composed of roughly 3,500 hand-braided strands completed over 10 months, the sculpture incorporates excerpts from the autobiographies of Frederick Douglass and Malcolm X across its surface, weaving histories of struggle and resilience into a monumental yet deliberately constructed vision that seeks to reconnect the personal, the collective and the ancestral with the land. As Peacock has explained, the work also reflects on his relationship to the “Great Outdoors,” a social and ancestral infrastructure that has historically maintained a lack of Black presence. By using the labor-intensive braiding technique—known as a protective style—that he learned from his mother to interpret a redwood tree, whose strength depends on unseen interconnections, the artist raises questions about safety, protection, growth and the necessity of spiritual kinship when navigating unfamiliar environments.
The same power of kinship through shared struggle is also celebrated by the eccentric improvised altars of the self-described “street queen” Agosto Machado. On these shrines, collected objects and memorabilia honor the queer community that sustained him during the AIDS crisis, memorializing a network of care built in the face of loss. Because, as Lewis Mehl-Madrona reminds us, beyond any technique, it is relationships that heal.
From these works emerges a dominant poetics of relics—remnants, detritus, what remains after successive forces of occupation, extraction and destruction have passed. This condition becomes particularly evident in Kainoa Gruspe’s fragments of rock, stone and plant matter gathered from landscapes reshaped by military bases, golf courses and resort developments in Hawai‘i. The artist “rescues” these materials and transforms them into sculptural doorstops that anchor his paintings—objects that metaphorically hold the door open to future actions while simultaneously confronting the extractive relationship between the U.S. and Hawai‘i and the erasure of its original heritage.
This poetics of remnants, however, also raises a broader question. The prevalence of works constructed from poor or repurposed elements—often visibly fragile or improvised in their material execution—may operate symbolically, but it also points to the conditions under which artists in the U.S. are now working. In many cases, the reliance on such materials seems less a purely aesthetic decision than a reflection of the economic realities shaping artistic production today, where the rising costs of space, fabrication and labor increasingly constrain the scale of artistic ambition.
It is understandable that in the apocalyptic atmosphere of the present, the grand utopian gestures of earlier avant-gardes feel difficult to sustain. Yet this aspect—strikingly absent from many other reviews so far, even though writing about a Biennial should also involve examining the material conditions of art making—points to deeper economic and sociological tensions embedded in the American cultural system itself: the widening gap between cultural and financial capital, the growing precariousness of artistic labor and perhaps not least the gradual disappearance of artisanal infrastructures capable of supporting more complex production. Something that artists in many parts of Europe and Asia can still obviate, relying on locally embedded traditions of craft and technical knowledge—forms of collective expertise that continue to sustain materially ambitious practices.
Confronting the shadow of the present
What becomes increasingly clear is that the roughness—and sometimes outright ugliness—of many works in the Biennial deliberately brings to the surface a host of demons haunting the present moment. Several pieces evoke a dark emotional register closer to the Gothic grotesque where social anxieties and historical violence resurface in distorted, unsettling forms.
This attack on the specters of the American dream and its model is visible in works such as Ignacio Gatica’s Sanhattan—which draws on the financial district of Santiago, Chile, built shortly after Augusto Pinochet’s violent U.S.-backed dictatorship and intentionally designed to resemble Manhattan—but it emerges even more explicitly in Satan in America and Other Invisible Evils: Experiments / Experimentos de escultura pública (Public Sculpture: Demon, Splay) (2026) by Isabelle Frances McGuire. Drawing on the imagery of the Salem witch trials, the installation’s three burning witch bodies conjure a vision of persecution and paranoia that feels uncannily contemporary. The title itself says enough, suggesting a nation perpetually haunted by the invisible forces it has historically tried to suppress or exile.
In the same days I was reflecting on this Biennial and writing this review, I happened to finish reading Attuned: Practicing Interdependence to Heal Our Trauma—and Our World by Thomas Hübl. Its title alone could almost serve as a fitting subtitle for the exhibition. Hübl’s work focuses on collective trauma and its transmission through societies, insisting that trauma is never purely individual but stored within the social body itself. Historical events—wars, slavery, genocide and colonization—leave unprocessed emotional residues that become embedded in institutions, cultural narratives and patterns of interpersonal behavior. When these wounds remain unacknowledged, trauma repeats across generations through cycles of violence, denial and fragmentation. As Hübl writes, “Not to address the hidden wounds of the collective human body is to place our planet further in peril and the survival of our own species at grave risk.”
To simultaneously feel and witness these wounds—first as individuals and then within a shared collective process—may be the only way to begin integrating and metabolizing at least some portion of this accumulated trauma energy. Confronting the ruins becomes a conscious first step in the long process of healing.
There is, of course, much more to say and process about this Biennial, which requires multiple visits. Yet the key is that by grounding itself around the notion of relationality, the exhibition succeeds in openly exposing—making us feel and witness—the chaotic disorientation and fragmented nature of an America confronting its own meaning and contradictions barely 250 years after its founding, as much as the broader Western systems upon which it was built.
What emerges is a portrait of a civilization living amid systemic fracture where bodies, ecosystems, infrastructures and historical narratives all register the same broken condition. And all the attempts at kinship and healing throughout the Biennial ultimately reveal unresolved—and perhaps unresolvable—tensions between its many parts: fragments of a fractured American narrative that can no longer be reconciled into a single image but persist instead as scattered relics. Yet this deep sense of disorientation that many feel today—personally, nationally and globally, as if estranged from the very systems that organize our lives—is precisely what demands a new level of human collaboration and reattunement.
As Hübl suggests, trauma freezes and fragments past and present experience, storing and continuously reviving parts of life in the shadows until they can safely return to consciousness. Healing requires what he describes as a “liquification” of trauma across three intertwined dimensions—the individual, the ancestral and the collective—all of which seem to be activated simultaneously throughout the Biennial.
And yet it may be precisely within this moment of historical fracture and implosion that the possibility of reinvention and regeneration emerges. Kelly Akashi’s Monument (Altadena) on the terrace becomes a powerful statement of this hope. Created after the Eaton Fire in California in January 2025 destroyed the artist’s home and studio, the work reconstructs the chimney that remained standing after the fire, rebuilt in luminous glass brick alongside the walkway that once led to the house. Echoing the ancient mythic insight that every origin story also carries within it a story of ruin—and vice versa—the fire itself, even in its devastation, opens a cathartic space from which something entirely new might begin, suggesting that destruction may become the precondition for renewal. In this sense, the ruins of the present moment that the artists are creatively engaging with might already resemble what German philosopher and cultural critic Walter Benjamin once described as the debris of progress.