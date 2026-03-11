At Hauser & Wirth, Qiu Xiaofei’s Transmutation of Grief

Loss, nostalgia and grief are among the most powerful inspirations for artistic creation, catalyzing work that arises from real urgency. All of us, artists or not, yearn to process the apparently irrational trajectory of human existence in its fragility and unpredictability while also reaching toward transcendence and finding threads that connect the individual psyche with something collective, the ancestral and cosmic. Chinese artist Qiu Xiaofei’s densely psychologically charged, symbolically layered and vibrant paintings inhabit this threshold between individual psychological drama and shared emotional conditions.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the luminous works the painter presents in his debut at Hauser & Wirth in New York emerged from darkness. Mourning his father’s passing and motivated to recall, retrace and finally understand his life, he encountered a series of family photographs among his father’s belongings that became the psychological and creative catalyst for this new body of work.

In “The Theater of Wither and Thrive,” Qiu captures the drama inherent in the life cycle of all earthly and time-bound existence, of flesh and soul alike. His powerful canvases expand across the gallery’s vast fifth-floor space with an irruptive, hallucinatory intensity that feels almost fantastical, as if surfacing spontaneously from the subconscious. Yet, as he explains while guiding us through the exhibition, his work does not originate purely from a dream space or an abstract mental realm. It begins with the observation of what is seen, lived and experienced. “I always carry notebooks with me. We come to know who we are through recording moments,” he explains. “They become companions. They are constant records of perception, memory and emotion, which later feed into the larger works.”

Qiu’s paintings unfold through a synthesis of observation, recollection and imaginative reconstruction. When he begins a work, he returns to his recorded memories, observations and images, weaving them together. His canvases are marked by dense layering: painterly passages, figures and symbolic elements that reflect stratified temporal and spatial moments, all condensed and collapsed onto a single surface where color blends fluidly.

Much of the imagery is rooted in the geography of Harbin, his hometown. Abandoned architecture and stark natural landscapes appear as fragmentary, almost theatrical backdrops, evoking a poetics of remnants. At the same time, they register the psychological and spiritual dimensions of collective trauma, the enduring marks left by the accelerated modernization China underwent as Qiu was growing up. That drastic transformation often entailed the erasure of heritage, memory and ancestral traditions, and with it, the uprooting of a sense of place, being and time. “Many of these buildings no longer exist. They were demolished overnight during redevelopment projects,” Qiu says. “In the paintings, they reappear almost like ghost structures—architectural memories suspended in time.”

Alongside these layered symbolic presences emerging from the fluid terrain of subconscious memory, larger “master” figures loom over smaller ones, creating charged shifts in scale. The effect can evoke surveillance or existential pressure, the condition of living in dense contemporary cities, particularly resonant in China but equally legible in the U.S. and elsewhere. The works subtly reflect how individuals situate themselves within vast, opaque and often overwhelming systems.

The vertical composition that characterizes these canvases can be read not only spatially but temporally. In traditional Chinese thought, time is not strictly linear in the Western sense; it unfolds more cyclically, layered rather than progressing from left to right. The verticality of the image can therefore suggest an accumulation of time, stacked moments and coexisting realities rather than a single linear narrative progression. Central to his practice, he says, is the motif of the spiral. “All my paintings point to the same origin, forming an upward-moving spiral. Every new attempt to include experiences of greater complexity incorporates past solutions.” In this sense, Qiu’s paintings defy linear narratives, holding remnants of the past and fragments of memory drawn by a centripetal force that condenses them on the surface.

Trained in traditional painting from a young age, Qiu absorbed its visual language as a foundation. Later he majored in oil painting, studying the history of Western art. His work reflects a convergence of these approaches: the structural logic of Chinese composition intertwined with the material and chromatic vocabulary of Western oil painting.

The variation in scale, for instance, draws directly from traditional Chinese pictorial logic. “Historically, painters would adopt an elevated vantage point to survey the world from above,” he explains, noting that scale was symbolic rather than merely optical: larger figures signified importance while smaller ones receded. The hierarchy of size thus reflects a worldview, a positioning of the human within nature and within a broader relational order. His manipulation of scale is contemporary in its psychological undertone yet rooted in longstanding Chinese cosmology, in a vision of time and space in which human beings exist within an intricate web of interdependence in a fluid, wave-like cosmic system.

This compositional structure is part of what makes his canvases so compelling. They operate as open-ended narratives that invite viewers to move through multiple landscapes, narrative episodes and symbolic details. “The audience can read it almost sequentially, as if passing through multiple storytelling points within the same image,” he says. The paintings demand prolonged contemplation, resisting the accelerated consumption of today’s visual culture.

His works on paper, displayed in a separate room, feel even more intuitive. Gouache resists full control; its fluidity becomes a source of vitality. Many drawings unfold as continuous lines, recalling Paul Klee’s idea of “taking a line for a walk,” a line that traces a story or a memory as it emerges through the act of making.

This approach connects to the traditional Chinese technique of 白描 (báimiáo), often translated as “white drawing,” a method emphasizing refined, uncolored line. The focus rests on contour alone, capturing the spirit of form without reliance on shading or realism. For Qiu, working with line is also working with time. “Each line traces a temporal gesture,” he explains. “It’s like taking a line for a walk—but those accumulated lines later migrate onto the canvas.”