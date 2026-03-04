Marc Straus and Graham Wilson On Joining Forces Across Generations

In the startup world, the usual trajectory looks like this: raise early capital, scale aggressively, and if fortune smiles, sell a majority stake to a larger group while remaining at the helm as guardian of vision, steward of strategy, beneficiary of liquidity. It’s a script Silicon Valley treats as both a rite of passage and proof of maturity and business consolidation. In the art world, however, this progression is regarded with faint suspicion, as if smaller galleries are meant to grow into mega-operations and are expected to compete at the same scale as global fairs, museum underwriting and multinational programming from day one.

Yet smaller galleries not only operate uncannily like startups but also function as startup incubators, nurturing emerging artistic talent by underwriting early risk and investing years of labor and capital in artists whose returns are anything but guaranteed. They operate in a volatile, borderless market that moves at global speed, often with boutique resources and familial staffing. The difference is that while tech startups openly seek strategic alliances and exits, art startups are still expected to grow organically into giants—no acquisition, no safety net, just belief.

The financial pressure of this uniquely distorted ecosystem has already pushed several mid-sized and smaller galleries to shutter, while other dealers are ready to experiment to stay afloat. Survival in the current state of the market increasingly requires collaboration, sharing resources, talent and market share. One of the most promising iterations of this model is seasoned dealers joining forces with younger voices who can bring agility, new perspectives, fresher tastes and new networks to more established legacy platforms.

Yesterday (March 3), veteran New York dealer Marc Straus announced just such a generational gallery merger: aptly described as “combining forces for a new future,” Straus is joining with the young, dynamic Graham Wilson, founder of the five-year-old Swivel Gallery. As Straus marks his gallery’s 15th anniversary, Wilson becomes his first partner in an intergenerational merger that creates financial consolidation for one and continuity for the other. “Graham has a great eye. His program is fresh and smart. Bringing my experience together with his enthusiasm and perspective is an enormous opportunity. And we both work incredibly hard. Harder than most,” Straus tells Observer.

“I’ve been collecting seriously for 60 years,” he says, gesturing to a yellow and red 1970 composition by Ellsworth Kelly—his third acquisition—alongside works by Bruce Nauman and Susan Rothenberg. “I started when I was in medical school. What keeps me active is continuing to love seeing new art.” Yet he acknowledges that the landscape has expanded dramatically in the past decade. He recalls repeatedly stopping by Wilson’s booth at art fairs, thinking, I don’t know any of this work, but I really like all of it. “It’s a different eye. He speaks about the work eloquently. He genuinely loves what he shows. That was enormously attractive to me.”

Straus initially considered recruiting staff. “I hadn’t even imagined a merger like this. Then the door opened. We started talking. It made perfect sense—and it moved quickly.” The collab was also shaped by a pragmatic perspective informed by his previous experience in the medical industry, where he ran major medical practices and academic departments and oversaw as many as 300 doctors. “In medicine, forming partnerships is typical. Only the art world is atypical. The industry is resistant to new voices.”

Informing this strategic decision was his past experience turning around struggling medical practices. “First, you improve the quality of care so patients feel it. Then you optimize the business,” he explains. “We’re doing something similar—strengthening the vision and the roster, then building the structure around it.”

Wilson frames the merger as a generational complement rather than a rescue operation. “Marc has built a remarkable roster of established artists,” he tells Observer. “We’re bringing younger artists who are on the rise, along with new energy. The mix keeps things dynamic. It keeps the program responsive to what’s happening now.”

Their relationship began in a spontaneous spirit of collaboration. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve placed works from Marc’s gallery with my clients,” Wilson explains. “That’s how we became friendly. And then we stayed friends.”

“Graham was different from everybody else,” Straus confirms. “He would walk in with a great client and focus solely on delivering the best possible work. That’s how he treated the relationship. That made an impression.”

For Wilson, the shift comes after five years running a lean operation at Swivel Gallery, which he founded in 2021 in an iconic small curved-walls space in Bed-Stuy. From there, in 2023, the gallery expanded into a 5,000-square-foot industrial location in Bushwick, taking over the historic CLEARING gallery space at 396 Johnson Avenue. Just a year later, in September 2024, Swivel Gallery landed in Manhattan, opening its current space at 55 Green Street. Over that trajectory, Wilson has nurtured a solid roster of younger voices from around the world addressing some of the most pressing themes of their generation, creating a platform for global conversation and confrontation. Several Swivel artists have grown significantly in recent years, resulting in institutional acquisitions and exhibitions, particularly for rising names such as Simon Benjamin, Amy Bravo and Alejandro Garcia Contreras.

By contrast, Straus’s approach to gallery management has always been heavily influenced by his decades of collecting contemporary art, resulting in a steadfast commitment to supporting artists at early stages of their careers. Since opening his first gallery in 2011 on the Lower East Side after leaving a 35-year career in oncology, Straus was among the first to stage sold-out solo shows by artists such as Jeffrey Gibson while also championing early presentations of now internationally and institutionally recognized artists, including Renée Stout, Márton Nemes and Anne Samat. He also introduced to the U.S. established artists such as Sandro Chia, Rona Pondick and Hermann Nitsch. Beyond his gallery work, Straus’s personal collection has been featured in 13 museum exhibitions. In 2014, he and his wife, Livia, co-founded Hudson Valley MOCA in Peekskill, N.Y., a museum that integrates works by renowned artists from their collection with pieces by local and emerging talent, further extending Straus’s dedication to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive art community.

“We’re both in this for the love of it,” Straus says. “But you also have to keep the business financially viable. That’s an enormous challenge.” Since COVID, he notes, roughly half the galleries on the Lower East Side have closed. He is blunt about the math. “The costs are almost punitive for galleries,” he says. “Shipping has more than doubled since COVID. Every day, we’re hit with new difficulties.”

He points to the structural imbalance between markets. “We have several artists who also show in Berlin. The rent there is roughly one-sixth of New York City,” he reflects. “When you stake your claim in New York, you’re not only up against many strong galleries—you’re up against extraordinary costs. I still think it’s the best place in the world to be.”

Despite rising prices and concerns over global instability, in October 2024, Straus announced an expansion with a second 4,000-square-foot space at 57 Walker in Tribeca, New York City’s latest hot gallery hub. Straus describes himself as fortunate to own the four-story gallery on the Lower East Side, which helps offset risk and costs, and to have secured a prime lease on Walker Street in Tribeca. “Opportunities like that don’t come around often. It gives both my artists and Graham’s artists top-tier locations.”

For Wilson, the partnership reads as a growth opportunity not only for himself but also for the artists he has nurtured at Swivel. “As a young, energetic dealer, I’m incredibly happy to work alongside Marc,” he says. “He brings decades of experience in the art industry. There’s a lot to learn, and a big future ahead.”

When asked whether the merger also reflects long-term planning—estate strategy, succession, the future of the gallery beyond its founder—Straus pauses. “Twenty-eight years ago, our collection began a three-year tour through museums,” he recalls. “Livia and I lectured at each one. The first night, there were more than 300 people. I wasn’t even 60 yet. And someone stood up and asked, ‘What do you plan to do with your collection later on?’ I said, ‘What do you mean? We’re still young.’”

To him, the notion that people must engineer their legacies creates all kinds of hurdles. Straus draws a parallel to his medical career: he practiced oncology for nearly 40 years, ran major medical school programs and led a vast practice, often working what he calls astronomical hours. “When it felt like it was time to stop, the real difficulty was the patients who didn’t want me to stop,” he says. It was difficult, but eventually he acknowledged he couldn’t do it anymore, as he had already given it his best.

As for the gallery, he resists framing the merger as a formal succession plan. “We just want to do our best going forward,” he says. “And if, over time, Graham has more and more of the leading voice in the gallery, that would be healthy for everybody.”

On March 19, at the four-floor 299 Grand Street location, the gallery will open an extensive exhibition curated by Wilson, featuring Swivel Gallery artists in dialogue with the existing roster. As for the program moving forward, Straus and Wilson have already made adjustments and are building the 2027 program together.

As for fairs, the new partnership will debut with a prime placement at EXPO Chicago, securing a major booth at Navy Pier, where the two programs will already find a curated combination. “We put it together easily,” Straus says. “It’s going to feel different because it combines both programs. The way the two visions come together just makes great sense to me.”

