Our Favorite Looks From the 2026 Grand Dîner du Louvre

While not quite the Parisian Met Gala we were promised, the museum’s late-night gala has emerged as the unofficial opening night of Paris Fashion Week.

Anya Taylor-Joy.

Two years in, the breathless comparisons between Le Grand Dîner du Louvre and the Met Gala still feel a little overcooked. For starters, this year’s event wasn’t tied to a fashion exhibition the way last year’s was and the looks were overall less daring. Still, last night’s second edition of the museum’s glamorous gala fundraiser—now firmly installed as the unofficial opening of Paris Fashion Week—raised €1.6 million and drew nearly 300 philanthropists, fashion executives, royals, screen stars and assorted global elites to the Louvre.

The theme, “Le Louvre, la nuit” (the Louvre, by night), wasn’t so much inspirational as it was atmospheric. The evening began with cocktails in the Daru Gallery beneath the Winged Victory of Samothrace—a rare treat for any lover of antiquities. Before guests sat for a dinner prepared by Anne-Sophie Pic (the most decorated female chef in Michelin history), they strolled through galleries plunged into near-darkness. Mirroring the full moon shining over the Louvre Pyramid, spotlights illuminated individual works.

The roster of sponsors included not only fashion and beauty industry heavyweights like Chanel, Cartier, Dior, LVMH, L’Oréal, Lancôme and Van Cleef & Arpels but also powerhouses from the world of tech, including artificial intelligence firm Anthropic. Meanwhile, the guest list reflected a similar cross-industry power grid. Screen star Anya Taylor-Joy mingled with European aristocracy in the form of Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, while seasoned collectors and patrons Mouna Ayoub, Krystyna Campbell-Pretty and Lauren Amos circulated alongside Prince Amyn Aga Khan, a longtime cultural supporter and member of one of the world’s wealthiest philanthropic dynasties. Finance royalty was represented by Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire co-founder of Blackstone, who attended with his wife, Christine Schwarzman. The design contingent included Christian Louboutin, Jean Paul Gaultier and Camille Miceli, with muses like Barbara Palvin, Alexa Chung, Alex Consani, Natasha Poly, Eva Herzigová and Alton Mason.

The real stars of the evening, however, were the standout ensembles. Sombr arrived in custom Valentino, while Serre dressed Spanish actress Ester Expósito in one of the evening’s most talked-about pieces—a gown constructed from 600 upcycled paintbrushes arranged to resemble feathers. Actor Diane Kruger opted for a semi-sheer avant-garde design by Iris Van Herpen, who also dressed Olympic freestyle skiing star Eileen Gu and Barbara Palvin. WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson appeared in Jacquemus, while Olandria Carthen wore Khaled & Marwan. Here’s what you missed:

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Ester Expósito

Ester Expósito. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Sombr

Sombr. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Isabelle Adjani

Isabelle Adjani. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Theodora

Theodora. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Lauren Amos

Lauren Amos. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Adot Gak

Adot Gak. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Marina Foïs

Marina Foïs. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Fai Khadra

Fai Khadra. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Ever Anderson

Ever Anderson. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Alton Mason

Alton Mason. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Eva Herzigová

Eva Herzigová. Astra Marina/BFA.com

Mory Sacko

Mory Sacko. Maria Rubtsova/BFA.com

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Sarah Andelman

Sarah Andelman. Astra Marina/BFA.com

A’ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson. Astra Marina/BFA.com

