Costco CEO Ron Vachris Pledges to Return Tariff Refunds to Shoppers

Discounted prices have long defined Costco, known for low markups on everything from bulk goods to its $1.50 hot dog combo. That commitment remains steadfast under Ron Vachris, Costco’s third CEO in its 40-year history, who took the helm in late 2024 shortly before President Trump’s sweeping tariffs took effect. Vachris is now navigating economic uncertainty amid fluctuating tariff policies. After last month’s Supreme Court ruling that struck down part of the administration’s tariffs and raised questions over possible refunds, Vachris announced yesterday (March 5) that Costco would pass any recovered funds directly back to customers.

“As we’ve done in the past, when legal challenges have recovered charges passed on in some form to our members, our commitment will be to find the best way to return this value to our members through lower prices and better values,” Vachris told analysts. “We’ll be transparent in how we plan to do this, if and when we receive any refunds.”

Costco anticipated this development months earlier. In December, the company sued the federal government seeking tariff refunds, joining thousands of other businesses—from Revlon and Prada to Goodyear and Barnes & Noble—that claimed the levies under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were imposed unlawfully.

The lawsuit marked a bold step for Vachris, who has otherwise kept a low profile since assuming leadership. A lifelong Costco veteran, he began as a forklift operator at Price Club, which later merged with Costco, in the 1980s and steadily climbed the ranks through warehouse management, real estate development and merchandising before serving as president and chief operating officer from 2022 to 2024.

Upon taking over, Vachris pledged to preserve Costco’s hallmark value, keeping the $4.99 rotisserie chicken and $1.50 hot dog and soda combo untouched. Doing so provides “a symbol to our employees about (how) it’s easy to take prices up—but how do you figure out how not to do that? How do you continue to drive down costs without sacrificing quality?” said the CEO in a 2024 interview with South Sound Business.

Vachris’s leadership style also emphasizes customer connection. He’s known to personally respond to customer emails—sometimes even fielding complaints about stores running low on ketchup.

Under his watch, tackling tariffs has been a top priority. The Trump administration’s levies, introduced roughly a year into his tenure, forced Costco to adjust its supply chain, raise some prices and absorb financial hits. About one-third of the company’s U.S. sales come from imported goods, making trade policy a significant concern.

To adapt, Costco has shifted production from high-tariff regions, consolidated global purchasing, and leaned more heavily on its domestically sourced Kirkland Signature brand. With these strategies in place, Vachris said Costco is well-positioned to weather future tariffs, including the temporary global levies enacted in February.

The CEO’s remarks accompanied Costco’s earnings report for the quarter ending Feb. 15, which showed revenue up 9 percent year over year to $69.5 billion and net income rising 12 percent to $2 billion.

Looking ahead, Vachris plans to expand Costco’s footprint with new warehouses domestically and abroad. Four new locations opened last quarter, bringing the total to 924 worldwide. The company expects 28 additional openings in fiscal 2026.

Digital advancement is another focus. Costco is investing in mobile payment options, employee pre-scan tools, and A.I.-driven online personalization. Capital expenditures for 2026 are projected at $6.5 billion, covering warehouse expansion, remodeling and digital upgrades.

Still, price stability remains Vachris’s top priority. During the most recent quarter, Costco cut prices on eggs, cheese, coffee, and paper goods amid easing inflation, and the CEO said additional price reductions on textiles, bedding, and cookware will follow as tariffs decline. “At Costco, we always want to be the first to lower prices and the last to raise them,” he said.