Why Finance’s Walled Gardens Are Finally Coming Down

For decades, the financial system has operated like a collection of walled gardens, each governed by its own rules, ledger and infrastructure. When a user moves money between banks, the process requires many intermediaries, including correspondent institutions, clearinghouses and manual reconciliations.

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The system has functioned because customers have had little choice but to accept the associated friction as an inevitable cost of doing business. But that model is beginning to fall apart, and several under-noticed developments from Morpho, a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol, illustrate why.

On March 13, Morpho announced an upgrade that would allow the market to set interest rates dynamically, rather than having a governing body fix them. Separately, Apollo Global, which manages nearly $1 trillion in assets, acquired a 9 percent stake in Morpho, signaling a significant vote of confidence from Wall Street in the broader crypto ecosystem. In another development, N3XT partnered with YouHodler to allow businesses to send payments and take out loans around the clock, without waiting for banks to open on Monday morning. This is a feat traditional financial institutions cannot offer, but that crypto rails have made possible.

Taken together, these changes show how mainstream finance has begun plugging directly into network-based infrastructure as a backend settlement layer, heralding the industrial deployment of DeFi-as-a-service (DaaS) and the early stages of open protocols that allow users, developers and liquidity providers to participate directly.

The walled garden cannot survive

Consider these developments alongside a recent CGI poll finding that, even though 97 percent of companies are satisfied with their primary banking partners, 79 percent still expanded the number of financial institutions they worked with over the past year.

The driver, according to the survey, is no longer business growth but counterparty risk management. Companies are diversifying their banking relationships to protect themselves, not to expand them. In that environment, retaining customers depends less on the depth of a relationship and more on how seamlessly a bank can fit into a client’s broader ecosystem.

The appeal now is interoperability: users want to select services from different providers and have them work together without friction. The internet scaled globally because it was built on open protocols that anyone could use and build upon. Morpho’s systemic deployment of DaaS as core settlement infrastructure suggests that finance is moving in the same direction.

Instead of relying on protocol-wide, fixed-interest-rate formulas, the new system leverages market-driven prices. Institutional curators can set custom terms for fixed-rate loans, which addresses the volatility that kept traditional credit desks on the sidelines. This system is not DeFi for retail speculators. Rather, it is the infrastructure that institutional balance sheets need.

Apollo’s involvement speaks for itself. There is no clearer endorsement of crypto rails as an anchor for traditional finance than a $938 billion asset manager helping to build credit markets on open infrastructure.

Why networks beat institutions

The Morpho deal points to something more fundamental than a single integration: it illustrates how blockchain can structurally reshape finance.

Under the old model, each bank built and maintained its own lending system. Every institution replicated the same basic functions: credit assessment, collateral management, settlement, and reconciliation. This redundancy is expensive, and it generates friction whenever money moves between institutions, because each system effectively speaks a different language.

Blockchain inverts this model. Rather than each institution building its own stack, a shared network provides common infrastructure that anyone can access. In this framework, the institution is not the system itself. It becomes an access point and a curator.

Apollo, for instance, does not need to build its own on-chain lending platform from scratch. It can contribute liquidity and expertise to the Morpho protocol, which handles the underlying infrastructure. That distinction, between building walls and joining a network, is consequential. Walls offer control but limit reach. Networks expand reach but require sharing control. Apollo’s move suggests that institutional capital has begun making that trade-off deliberately.

Fragmentation demands shared infrastructure

Consumer behavior is accelerating this shift. The CGI report found that more customers are spreading their financial activity across multiple providers rather than consolidating it with a single bank. But as they do, a new problem emerges: each additional relationship creates another silo. A user might hold deposits in one place, investments in another and credit somewhere else, with no straightforward way to see the full picture.

Critics argue that public networks cannot meet institutional compliance requirements, particularly around privacy. But Morpho demonstrates how on-chain whitelisting can satisfy compliance obligations without fragmenting liquidity. Regulated entities can participate while maintaining full visibility into their counterparties.

And if the fear is that traditional banks will never cede control to open protocols, the banks themselves seem less certain. According to a recent Infosys report, nearly 40 percent of polled banking executives globally believe that Big Tech, not banks, will lead payments innovation by 2030. That finding suggests that the sector is preparing to connect to networks other have built, instead of defending the walls it has long maintained.

Where value accrues next

The shift toward network-based finance is not an abstraction for industry participants. Anyone who moves money across borders, holds savings outside the traditional banking system or operates in markets where correspondent banking is slow and costly will feel its effects.

Soon, traditional banks will face a clear choice: remain closed and watch customers migrate to more connected alternatives, or join open networks and build services on top of shared infrastructure.

BlackRock making its $2.5 billion BUIDL fund available as collateral on the BNB blockchain is not a concession to crypto, but a recognition that the most effective settlement layer for regulated financial activity is one that all qualified participants can access. That is how the internet grew, and it is how money will grow next.

The institutions that accept this reality are already building the bridge. Those that delay may find themselves on the wrong side of change.