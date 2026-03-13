The Mechanics Powering Heritage Brand Jewelry’s Secondary Market Appeal

Across auction houses, luxury collectibles have become one of the most effective categories for offsetting declining art sales while expanding audiences. As demonstrated—and amplified—by Sotheby’s “Anotherworld” strategy, which repositioned its headquarters as an experience-driven boutique, the luxury segment is increasingly central to auction-house business models. In 2025, Sotheby’s luxury category generated $2.7 billion in revenue, up 22 percent year over year and surpassing $2 billion for the fourth consecutive year. At Christie’s, luxury sales reached $795 million in 2025, up 17 percent from 2024, and proved to be one of the most effective tools for attracting new and younger buyers, who accounted for 38 percent of new bidders last year.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Across auction houses and geographies, jewelry and luxury accessories emerged as some of the strongest-performing segments, accounting for a decade-high 18.8 percent of total auction value in 2025. At a moment when gold and other precious metals continue to rise, it is particularly telling to observe how the secondary market is also gaining momentum, moving dynamically across categories, geographies and price tiers.

Sotheby’s jewelry sales exceeded $300 million by December, excluding its December 5 jewelry and watch auction in Abu Dhabi, which was led by an $8.8 million 31.68-carat fancy vivid orangy-pink diamond. Additional debut-format auctions at the Breuer Building generated $43.9 million in total sales. Meanwhile, Christie’s staged a series of high sell-through jewelry auctions throughout the year, including an $87.7 million June sale in New York and a $46.5 million December auction, with the Geneva jewelry sales in between. Among the highlights was the Mellon Blue diamond, which sold for approximately $25.5 million—the highest jewelry lot of the year—during a week in which jewelry sales rose 24 percent.

While the market for colored gemstones has remained exceptionally strong, prices were notably driven by a small number of high-quality stones. At the same time, demand surged for signed jewels with historical provenance. One notable example was a diamond brooch once owned by Napoleon Bonaparte, which sold for nearly $4.4 million—more than 15 times its high estimate—at Sotheby’s Royal & Noble Jewels sale last November. Yet there’s a divergence between seasoned collectors and a younger generation of buyers, who tend to gravitate toward wearable heritage designs from the late 1960s and 1970s. Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Hermès, Bulgari and Chanel continue to attract the most attention in this category.

A recent study by FashioNica, a vintage luxury retailer, analyzed iconic jewelry pieces from major heritage brands to assess which have experienced the strongest retail price growth since 2020, making them increasingly compelling opportunities when they surface on the secondary market and also proving their role as reliable long-term value-preservation assets.

Over the past five years, Chanel’s Coco Crush line has risen by more than 30 percent at retail, with the bracelet now priced at $15,750 and the ring at $3,250, respectively, up 36 and 32 percent from their previous retail prices ($11,600 and $2,500). On secondary platforms, prices generally range between approximately $10,000 for the bracelet and $2,500 for the ring, depending on condition and materials.

The Cartier Trinity Ring stands out for having recorded the largest retail increase, rising 65 percent over five years to $2,350 from its previous $1,400 price point. Secondary-market prices remain closely aligned, typically averaging around $2,000. As FashioNica notes, the Trinity Ring contains roughly seven grams of 18k gold—worth approximately $750 at current metal prices—while retailing for $2,350. The remaining premium reflects brand equity and cultural capital attached to a design that has remained iconic since 1924. Notably, as with several heritage jewelry models, the Trinity Ring’s history is deeply intertwined with the art world. According to widely cited accounts, its inspiration is linked to Louis Cartier’s close friendship with artist and writer Jean Cocteau, who famously wore two Trinity rings stacked on his little finger, their six interlocking bands creating a visually striking gesture. The ring quickly became a cult favorite, particularly within Paris’s avant-garde and queer circles, cementing its status not merely as jewelry but as a cultural signifier.

Bulgari’s B.Zero1 Ring follows closely, having increased 41 percent at retail, from $2,700 to $3,800. The design’s bold aesthetic continues to resonate, with more than 67,000 annual online searches. On the secondary market, B.Zero1 rings typically trade around $2,800, representing roughly 75 percent value retention. Recent results at smaller European auction houses—including Stockholm’s Auktionsverk—show standard 18k gold B.Zero1 rings selling between approximately £810 and £1,012 ($1,000-1,250), broadly in line with estimates.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra necklace remains one of the most sought-after luxury jewelry pieces, drawing an estimated 2.6 million searches annually. At a recent Phillips sale, a vintage onyx Alhambra necklace sold for approximately $12,700 against a $5,000-7,000 estimate. Bracelets from the same collection sold within or above estimate, ranging from roughly $4,825 to $7,000. On secondary platforms such as 1stDibs, vintage Alhambra necklaces show wide variance, from around $11,750 for mother-of-pearl examples to as much as $75,000 for rare 20-motif gold versions, depending on materials, motif count and provenance.

Hermès’ Finesse ring is another highly coveted heritage design that has seen notable retail price increases. Diamond-set white gold versions now start around $9,700 in the U.S., up nearly 20 percent from approximately $7,600 five years ago. While rarely appearing at major auction houses, the ring trades frequently on secondary platforms such as eBay, 1stDibs, and The RealReal, typically ranging from $1,200 to $4,800, depending on materials, condition, and provenance. Diamond-set versions with higher carat weight can exceed $5,000.

Cartier’s Love Bracelet also rose from a retail price of approximately $4,500 five years ago to $5,500 today, a nearly 20 percent increase that reflects the enduring strength of the design, which has been a flagship since 1969. Diamond-set versions now retail between roughly $12,000 and $15,000. On the secondary market, value retention can reach 95–96 percent for well-documented examples, placing the Love Bracelet—alongside the Trinity Ring—among the most “investment-grade” jewelry pieces at this price point. Plain 18k gold versions typically trade between $4,000 and $8,000, while diamond-set models can reach $12,000.

Even higher is the current retail price of Cartier’s Juste un Clou bracelet, now listed at approximately $8,700, up 16 percent from $7,500 five years ago. On the secondary market, plain 18k gold versions generally trade between $4,500 and $6,000, while diamond-set examples range from $9,000 to $14,000, depending on condition and configuration.

When it comes to heritage-brand jewelry, the secondary market logic differs fundamentally from that of art. The appeal lies less in resale upside than in structural stability. While secondary prices often sit below retail, they tend to track upward over time as primary prices rise, limiting downside volatility rather than generating speculative gains.

Yet the fact that secondary prices already track closely with rising retail levels after relatively short holding periods supports the long-term investment appeal—particularly as scarcity increasingly favors vintage examples. In a secondary market shaped by inflation, recurring retail price increases and tighter primary supply, iconic jewelry functions less as a speculative commodity and more as a store of value, benefiting from liquidity while exhibiting relatively low volatility.

Heritage jewelry houses such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, Hermès and Chanel tightly control production and supply, enforce strict retail price discipline and implement regular price increases. At the same time, a significant portion of jewelry’s value remains anchored to tangible materials—gold, platinum, diamonds and colored stones—whose pricing is supported by global commodity markets. Together, these structural factors create predictable upward pressure at retail, compressing volatility between primary and secondary markets.

More in Luxury