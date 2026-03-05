Crypto Has Been Renting Access to the Financial System. Kraken Just Bought In.

For over a decade, every crypto exchange moved dollars the same way. Funds went through a partner bank that sat between the platform and the actual payment system.

That bank charged fees for the privilege, introduced settlement delays and could exit the relationship whenever regulatory pressure mounted. The arrangement worked well enough during bull markets. It looked very different when banks started cutting ties with crypto clients en masse in 2023. The sudden collapse of several crypto-friendly banks that year exposed how fragile that arrangement really was.

The approval that took five and a half years

Last week, that model cracked in a meaningful way. Kraken Financial, the Wyoming-chartered banking arm of Kraken, received approval for a Federal Reserve master account—the first digital asset bank in U.S. history to secure one. Master accounts for crypto-focused institutions have been the subject of years of legal disputes and political scrutiny, which makes this approval particularly notable.

The account provides direct access to Fedwire, the interbank network that moves trillions of dollars daily, with no correspondent bank in between. The structure that made this possible is Wyoming’s special-purpose depository institution charter, created specifically to allow digital asset firms to operate as fully reserved banks.

This was not a regulatory gift handed down by a crypto-friendly administration. It came from sustained examination, full-reserve banking standards and close coordination with state and federal supervisors. Kraken Financial holds liquid assets equal to or exceeding 100 percent of client fiat deposits, with no fractional reserve and no shortcuts taken along the way.

What it actually gets and what it does not

The account is limited in scope. Kraken cannot earn interest on reserves or access the Fed’s emergency lending facilities. What it can do is settle dollar transactions directly on central bank infrastructure, cut counterparty risk and move money faster for institutional clients. In the U.S. financial system, access to a master account effectively determines who sits inside the payment rails and who must operate through intermediaries.

In practice, that means faster settlement, fewer intermediaries and far less exposure to sudden banking disruptions. For context, the absence of those features is what made crypto platforms so vulnerable every time a partner bank decided the relationship was more trouble than it was worth.

The problem was never the technology

The narrative that I have long supported is that crypto’s real adoption gap has nothing to do with price or narrative. Payments are where the industry keeps falling short. Most platforms were built for yield farmers and arbitrage traders, not for merchants who need predictable settlement or businesses that send money across borders every day.

While the crypto industry spent years optimizing for speculation, traditional finance moved in to build the payment infrastructure it kept promising. Visa expanded stablecoin settlement. A consortium of ten European banks formed a company to launch a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin. Stripe’s Bridge unit received conditional OCC approval for a national trust bank charter in February. In other words, the institutions crypto once hoped to disrupt are now racing to build the payment rails themselves.

Kraken took a different path. Rather than accept permanent dependence on banking intermediaries, it built a regulated institution that could qualify for direct access to the same rails every bank uses.

The precedent matters more than the scope

The approval will not transform the industry overnight. The account comes with restrictions, a one-year initial term and a much narrower set of services than a full bank charter.

But the precedent matters more than the current limitations. A digital asset firm can now operate as a directly connected financial institution inside the U.S. payment system, not as a peripheral participant that rents access when banks allow it.

The industry has spent enormous energy on technology and very little on becoming a reliable financial infrastructure. That means holding full reserves, maintaining years of active regulatory dialogue and treating settlement infrastructure as the core product rather than a feature added to a trading platform.

Kraken did not get here by promising reliability. It got here by demonstrating it repeatedly over five years of regulatory examination.

The industry now has a working example of what that path looks like from the outside. Whether other firms follow it or treat it as a news cycle is an open question, because the structural problem Kraken solved for itself has not gone away for everyone else. Payment tools are still buried behind trading dashboards on most platforms, and the business logic that put them there has not changed because one firm secured a master account.