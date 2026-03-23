The 2026 Lincoln Aviator Black Label: Powerful by Design, Civilized by Nature

One definition of irony in the car world is that the automaker famous for producing one of history’s most iconic sedans no longer makes sedans. That’s the situation with Lincoln. It’s iconic Continental—the one-time backbone of the American livery business and a cross-cultural status symbol for decades—is no longer in the Lincoln lineup, after the company transitioned to an all-SUV, crossover lineup in 2021. Now, the marque’s flagship machine is that Escalade rival with its own zip code, the Navigator. The 2026 Aviator, a three-row, midsize SUV, sits one tick below the Navigator in Lincoln’s lineup, and the Black Label edition stands a-tiptoe atop Aviator’s trim tree, offering most of the features and all of the spoils of the Navigator without the extra bulk and cost.

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You can’t blame Lincoln for charging full speed into the SUV world. Whether small, midsize or full-size, SUVs have ruled the sales charts for more than a decade now. Most familiar consumer automakers rank an SUV—usually a crossover resembling a large hatchback—as their top seller. Both the station wagon and the four-door sedan faded from showrooms as modern technology made SUVs much easier to drive—mostly because other vehicle classes can’t match the cargo space and passenger room of anything crossover or larger.

As a mid-size, proper SUV with a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine capable of 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, the Aviator can be thirsty, with a 20 MPG combined city and highway. Of course, anyone dropping around $85,900 on what is essentially a family car probably isn’t worried too much about the price at the pump (note that the third row is best saved for kids or cargo because it’s pretty cramped). Lincoln’s rep is in full effect here—the Aviator Black Label is all about comfort, prestige and carefree sophistication.

The Aviator’s size suggests it would allow capable off-roading. A 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive round out the drivetrain; adaptive suspension comes standard, but Air Glide suspension is an available option. It’ll even tow 6,700 lbs if you have the right hitch. But it can’t compete with a Jeep, Range Rover or Defender; this SUV is most happily at home cruising through urban environments with proper pavement under its wheels.

Classy to the core, the Aviator Black Label’s passenger cabin pampers with a 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D Audio System; 30-way “Perfect Position” seats with heat, cooling and massage in the front; heated and ventilated second row seats; electronic everything throughout the cabin; and a wifi hotspot. It also comes with the exclusive option of choosing unique interior themes: Invitation, Flight or Moonbeam. These environments adjust the interior lighting, screen display and other elements aimed at keeping the driver comfortable but alert and engaged.

But in a confounding design choice, the Lincoln Aviator (Black Label or otherwise) doesn’t sport the curving, cross-cabin, multi-feature screen that both the bigger and pricier Navigator or the smaller and less expensive Nautilus offer. Instead, it gets a more traditional 10.1-inch, tablet-style screen centered in the dash. The shopper must wonder why SUVs #1 and #3 in the line get the fancy Cinemascope treatment, and #2 does not.

For 2026, the big technological addition to the Aviator (and the Continental) is BlueCruise 1.5 with Automatic Lane Change. It’s Lincoln’s highway self-driving system designed to operate at speed in flowing freeway conditions—described by Lincoln as pre-qualified Blue Zones. (Lincoln borrowed the ability from Ford across the hall in Dearborn, MI, and the current version uses adaptive cruise control and lane-centering/lane-maintenance sensors to let the car move safely among other vehicles.)

BlueCruise 1.5 utilizes a hands-free lane change to pass slower vehicles or to move the Aviator out of the passing lane when the SUV detects a clear space on either side. Of course, the Lincoln’s onboard smart driving tech calculates when and if there’s enough room and time to change lanes or pass, and the driver can take their hands off the wheel as long as the system detects that the operator is attentive. In other words, you can’t dig into The Old Man and the Sea while on Route 66 eastbound, and the tech creates a strange, redundant sensation: using it requires all of the mental awareness and focus of driving, just without the driving. It can be nerve-wracking—as though there’s something else you’re meant to be doing.

But if you simply take the wheel as instructed in Driver’s Ed umpteen years ago, the 2026 Lincoln Aviator Black Label behaves with style and etiquette. Built for comfortable transport in place of rugged sojourning, it’s a viable luxury entry in the urbanized SUV market.

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