McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski unintentionally landed in the spotlight this week after an Instagram video of him awkwardly nibbling on the fast-food chain’s new Big Arch Burger went viral. Inevitably, the clip prompted playful reactions from rivals Burger King and Wendy’s. But more importantly, it underscores the risks of bringing CEOs out from behind the boardroom and into viral culture.

The short video, originally posted on Feb. 3, resurfaced after McDonald’s launched the Big Arch Burger in the U.S. on March 3. Viewers mocked Kempczinski’s flat delivery and tentative bite, questioning his enthusiasm.

Performing authenticity on social media can sometimes work wonders—Microsoft’s Satya Nadella or TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew have built credibility through a down-to-earth online presence. Other times, it backfires. Elon Musk’s unfiltered social media antics, for example, have both polarized and galvanized his followers.

“The primary role of a CEO is to lead the company with a focus on driving strategy, operations and profitability,” Lauren Bishop Jennings, crisis communications expert at Alison Brod Marketing & Communications, told Observer. “Recently, however, some brands have begun positioning their CEOs as relatable consumer figures. The challenge is that relatability cannot be manufactured, and when it feels forced, audiences notice and often, yes, turn it into a meme.”

That’s exactly what happened here. TikTok creator Madison Humphrey, known for her exaggerated recreations, swiftly parodied Kempczinski’s clip, amplifying the joke to millions. Jennings added that while some CEOs communicate naturally on camera, others would be better off delegating that role to digital teams or influencers who can convey brand voice more comfortably.

“If a particular leader naturally has a vibrant, authentic personality and is comfortable communicating candidly on camera, this type of approach can work well,” she said. “But it should never be assumed that every CEO can, or should, play that role.”

The push for CEOs to appear more personable comes amid widening wage and cultural divides between high-level executives and front-line workers. It’s a familiar tactic, Jennings noted, echoing how politicians film themselves riding public transit to seem like “everyman.” Yet those moments, she added, often come across as staged rather than sincere.

Kempczinski, who became CEO in 2019 after joining McDonald’s in 2015, is no stranger to scrutiny. Before leading McDonald’s, he held top roles at Kraft Heinz and PepsiCo. His Instagram feed suggests the awkward burger post wasn’t an isolated moment; he frequently uploads videos of himself sampling menu items—often with the same stiff demeanor. In past clips, followers teased him for taking small bites or failing to swallow the food on camera.

Despite occasional viral missteps, Kempczinski’s performance as CEO of the world’s largest fast-food chain has been largely positive. Succeeding former CEO Steve Easterbrook, who was fired in 2019 over misconduct, Kempczinski is credited with leading McDonald’s through the COVID-19 pandemic and modernizing the brand’s culture and digital operations. Under his leadership, the company recovered quickly from its worst quarter ever at the start of the COVID‑19 pandemic in 2020.

Crisis PR experts say the most appealing thing Kempczinski can do now is not to take himself too seriously and acknowledge the moment. “Poke fun at himself and get in on the joke. Go on a late show and eat a Big Mac with the host. Invite an influencer or celebrity on his channel to teach him how to eat on camera less awkwardly,” Ronica Cleary, CEO and founder of crisis communications firm Cleary Strategies, told Observer.

McDonald’s has chosen to lean into the humor rather than ignore it. On March 4, the company posted an image of the Big Arch Burger with the caption, “can’t believe this got approved,” and on-screen text reading, “take a bite of our new product”—a nod to Kempczinski’s overly corporate language in the original video.

“Knowing when to embrace the moment and take the joke is one of the most effective ways a brand can defuse criticism and regain control of the conversation,” said Jennings.