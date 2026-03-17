Jensen Huang Bets on OpenClaw With Nvidia’s New NemoClaw Agent Platform

Nvidia is betting that the future of corporate A.I. will run on OpenClaw and that it will be the company making that happen. At its GTC conference yesterday (March 15), CEO Jensen Huang unveiled NemoClaw, a new enterprise agent platform built on top of viral open-source system OpenClaw, positioning Nvidia as the secure way for businesses to adopt agentic software.

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NemoClaw is designed to bring OpenClaw’s “claws,” or autonomous A.I. agents, into corporate environments with added security and governance. The pre-packaged software stack installs OpenClaw alongside Nvidia’s Nemotron models and a new runtime layer, adding sandboxing, privacy controls and policy-based guardrails so agents that require full access to files and data can run more safely.

OpenClaw has exploded in popularity since its launch four months ago, powering autonomous agents that took over their own social platform and fueling a fandom that includes a New York City convention and a surge of adoption in China. Huang called it “the most popular open-source project in the history of humanity” and compared its role in A.I. to Windows and Linux in earlier computing eras. “Now, OpenClaw has made it possible for us to create personal agents,” he said.

Huang said Nvidia worked closely with OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger, an Austrian computer scientist known for prolific developer tools, to shape NemoClaw. Steinberger launched OpenClaw in November 2025 and has since been hired by OpenAI to lead its personal agents division, even as the software remains an independent open-source project.

Nowhere has OpenClaw’s rise been more dramatic than in China, where companies like Tencent, Alibaba and ByteDance have rushed out tool suites built around it. But regulators have been far more cautious, with Beijing warning firms about security risks. Similar worries have surfaced in the U.S.; Meta, for example, has asked employees not to install OpenClaw on work machines after one agent went rogue and mass-deleted a user’s email inbox.

Huang cast NemoClaw as the answer to those concerns. He said Nvidia had worked with “the world’s best security and computing experts” to build in the security and privacy controls enterprises expect. “Every company in the world today needs to have an OpenClaw strategy and an agentic system strategy—this is the new computer,” he told the GTC audience, and has reportedly been pitching the platform to companies including Salesforce, Cisco, Google, Adobe and CrowdStrike.

The bet on OpenClaw comes from a position of immense strength. Thanks to insatiable demand for its GPUs, which power most large-scale A.I. systems, Nvidia has become the world’s most valuable public company with a market cap around $4.5 trillion. Huang, who originally founded Nvidia as a gaming chip maker before pivoting to A.I., told attendees he expects the company to sell $1 trillion worth of advanced GPUs through 2027 as computing demand soars; last year he projected orders would hit $500 billion by the end of 2026.

Huang’s OpenClaw push and bullish sales outlook headlined this year’s GTC, often dubbed the “Super Bowl of A.I.” Speaking in a packed San Jose hockey arena, he also previewed upcoming GPU architectures named Vera Rubin and Feynman and introduced a new inference-focused chip built with startup Groq.