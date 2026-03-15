Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2026 Oscars

Before the envelopes are opened, Hollywood’s biggest stars arrive ready for their red carpet close-ups.

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98th Oscars - Roaming Red Carpet
Jessie Buckley. Getty Images

And just like that, awards season is nearly at an end. It’s time for the 98th annual Academy Awards, an evening celebrating the year’s best and brightest in the film industry. It’s always a glamorous, unforgettable evening, as Hollywood A-listers flock to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to fête the finest achievements in cinema. Conan O’Brien is taking on hosting duties for the second consecutive year, and tonight (Sunday, March 15), he will be joined on stage throughout the evening by presenters including Adrien Brody, Anne Hathaway, Bill Pullman, Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Jimmy Kimmel, Kieran Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, Lewis Pullman, Maya Rudolph, Mikey Madison, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr., Rose Byrne, Sigourney Weaver, Wagner Moura, Will Arnett and Zoe Saldaña.

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The 2026 Oscars feature a total of 24 categories, including one brand-new category, for achievement in casting. Sinners scored the most nominations of the night—a hefty 16—and made history as the most nominated film ever in Academy Awards, beating out the previous record of 14 that was shared by La La Land, Titanic and All About Eve.

Before the stars, including nominees like Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson and more, head into the ceremony, they’ll walk the red carpet wearing some of the most exciting formalwear of awards season. Last year brought us best-dressed looks like Lupita Nyong'o in a pleated ivory Chanel dress, Mikey Madison in old Hollywood Dior, Chalamet in a butter yellow leather Givenchy suit, Ariana Grande in a ballerina-worthy Schiaparelli and Colman Domingo in a bold red and black Valentino ensemble—and the 98th Academy Awards is sure to live up to all that and more. Below, see the most exciting red carpet moments from the 2026 Oscars, updated live throughout the evening.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Teyana Taylor. Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

in Chanel 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Anne Hathaway. Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

in Valentino 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Michael B. Jordan. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

in Louis Vuitton

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Gracie Abrams. WireImage

Gracie Abrams

in Chanel 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Paul Mescal. Getty Images

Paul Mescal

in Celine 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Jacob Elordi. Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

in Bottega Veneta 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Gwyneth Paltrow. Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

in Armani Privé

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Anna Wintour. WireImage

Anna Wintour

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler. WWD via Getty Images

Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman. Getty Images

Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman

Bateman in Dunhill 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Fran Drescher. Getty Images

Fran Drescher

in Ami Paris 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Regina Hall. WireImage

Regina Hall

in Yara Shoemaker 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Chopra Jonas in Dior 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Mikey Madison. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Maya Rudolph. Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

in Chanel 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Leonardo DiCaprio. Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Alana Haim. Getty Images

Alana Haim

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Ellie Kemper. Getty Images

Ellie Kemper

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Timothée Chalamet. AFP via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

in Givenchy 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman. WireImage

Nicole Kidman

in Chanel 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Channing Tatum. Getty Images

Channing Tatum

in Versace 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney. Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Emma Stone. Getty Images

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Jack O’Connell. Getty Images

Jack O’Connell

in Dunhill 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Mia Goth. Getty Images

Mia Goth

in Dior 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. Getty Images

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Hudson in Armani Privé

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Solene Leger. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Solene Leger

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Pedro Pascal. Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

in Chanel 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Dunst in Celine 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Elle Fanning. WireImage

 Elle Fanning

in Givenchy 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Chloé Zhao. Getty Images

Chloé Zhao

in Gabriela Hearst 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. WireImage

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Brody in Gucci 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Benicio del Toro. Getty Images

Benicio del Toro

in Armani 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Ethan Hawke. Getty Images

Ethan Hawke

in Prada

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Sigourney Weaver. Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Alba Baptista and Chris Evans. Getty Images

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans

Baptista in Zuhair Murad, Evans in Armani 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Ava Duvernay. AFP via Getty Images

Ava Duvernay

in Louis Vuitton

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Melissa McCarthy. Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Kathy Bates. Getty Images

Kathy Bates

in Vera Wang 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Amy Madigan. Getty Images

Amy Madigan

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Demi Moore. Getty Images

Demi Moore

in Gucci 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Kristen Wiig. Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

in Elie Saab 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Damson Idris. WireImage

Damson Idris

in Prada

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Megan Everett-Skarsgård and Stellan Skarsgård. Getty Images

Megan Everett-Skarsgård and Stellan Skarsgård

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. Getty Images

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

in Loewe 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Zoe Saldaña. Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

in Saint Laurent 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Rita Wilson. WireImage

Rita Wilson

in Jenny Packham 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. WireImage

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Liza Powel O’Brien and Conan O’Brien. WireImage

Liza Powel O’Brien and Conan O’Brien

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Danielle Brooks. Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Tash Moseley and Wunmi Mosaku. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tash Moseley and Wunmi Mosaku

Mosaku in Louis Vuitton 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Joe Alwyn. WireImage

Joe Alwyn

in Valentino 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Ginnifer Goodwin. Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin

in Monse 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Jessie Buckley. Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

in Chanel 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Odessa A’zion. Getty Images

Odessa A’zion

in Valentino 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Miles Caton. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miles Caton

in Amiri 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Ejae. Getty Images

Ejae

in Dior 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Audrey Nun. Getty Images

Audrey Nun

in Thom Browne 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Lewis Pullman. Getty Images

Lewis Pullman

in Saint Laurent 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle. WireImage

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle

Doyle in Nili Lotan

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Law Roach. Getty Images

Law Roach

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Chase Infiniti. WireImage

Chase Infiniti

in Louis Vuitton 

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Renate Reinsve. AFP via Getty Images

Renate Reinsve

in Louis Vuitton 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Kieran Culkin. Getty Images

Kieran Culkin

in Paul Smith 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Nia Vardalos. Getty Images

Nia Vardalos

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Jayme Lawson. Getty Images

Jayme Lawson

in Loewe 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Rose Byrne. Getty Images

Rose Byrne

in Dior 

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Lola Kirke. AFP via Getty Images

Lola Kirke

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Hilary Knight. WireImage

Hilary Knight

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Misty Copeland. Getty Images

Misty Copeland

in David Koma

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Mckenna Grace. Getty Images

Mckenna Grace

in Vera Wang 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Felicity Jones. Getty Images

Felicity Jones

in Prada

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Barbie Ferreira. Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira

in GapStudio by Zac Posen

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Ariana Greenblatt. Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt

in Dior 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Hudson Williams. Getty Images

Hudson Williams

in Balenciaga 

98th Annual Oscars - Arrivals
Thea Sofie Loch Naess. Penske Media via Getty Images

Thea Sofie Loch Naess

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Heidi Klum. Getty Images

Heidi Klum

in Chrome Hearts 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Li Jun Li. WireImage

Li Jun Li

in Gaurav Gupta Couture

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Charithra Chandran. FilmMagic

Charithra Chandran

in Miss Sohee 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Auli’i Cravalho. FilmMagic

Auli’i Cravalho

in Antonio Marras

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Alicia Silverstone. Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

in Christian Siriano 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Shaboozey. Getty Images

Shaboozey

in Campillo

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Bella Thorne. Getty Images

Bella Thorne

in Gucci 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Maggie O’Farrell. Getty Images

Maggie O’Farrell

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
Amelia Dimoldenberg. AFP via Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

in Ralph Lauren 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Christian Siriano. WireImage

Christian Siriano

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Anna Cathcart. Getty Images

Anna Cathcart

in Jenny Packham

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Arden Cho. Getty Images

Arden Cho

in Miss Sohee 

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Chase Stokes. Getty Images

Chase Stokes

in Dunhill 

The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2026 Oscars
Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Style, Red Carpet, Fashion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anna Cathcart, Maggie O’Farrell, Hudson Williams, Chase Infiniti, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Barbie Ferreira, Renate Reinsve, Wagner Moura, Lewis Pullman, Mckenna Grace, Teyana Taylor, Bill Pullman, Delroy Lindo, Jessie Buckley, Jacob Elordi, Mikey Madison, Rose Byrne, Paul Mescal, Felicity Jones, Will Arnett, Colman Domingo, Channing Tatum, Kieran Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, Sigourney Weaver, Javier Bardem, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldana, Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Christian Siriano, Pedro Pascal, Lupita Nyong'o, Ewan McGregor, Kate Hudson, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Jimmy Kimmel, Timothee Chalamet, Robert Downey Jr, Anne Hathaway, Southern California, Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscars, Los Angeles, California, America (United States), Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Valentino