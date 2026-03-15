The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2026 Oscars

And just like that, awards season is nearly at an end. It’s time for the 98th annual Academy Awards, an evening celebrating the year’s best and brightest in the film industry. It’s always a glamorous, unforgettable evening, as Hollywood A-listers flock to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to fête the finest achievements in cinema. Conan O’Brien is taking on hosting duties for the second consecutive year, and tonight (Sunday, March 15), he will be joined on stage throughout the evening by presenters including Adrien Brody, Anne Hathaway, Bill Pullman, Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Jimmy Kimmel, Kieran Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, Lewis Pullman, Maya Rudolph, Mikey Madison, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr., Rose Byrne, Sigourney Weaver, Wagner Moura, Will Arnett and Zoe Saldaña.
The 2026 Oscars feature a total of 24 categories, including one brand-new category, for achievement in casting. Sinners scored the most nominations of the night—a hefty 16—and made history as the most nominated film ever in Academy Awards, beating out the previous record of 14 that was shared by La La Land, Titanic and All About Eve.
Before the stars, including nominees like Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Teyana Taylor, Kate Hudson and more, head into the ceremony, they’ll walk the red carpet wearing some of the most exciting formalwear of awards season. Last year brought us best-dressed looks like Lupita Nyong'o in a pleated ivory Chanel dress, Mikey Madison in old Hollywood Dior, Chalamet in a butter yellow leather Givenchy suit, Ariana Grande in a ballerina-worthy Schiaparelli and Colman Domingo in a bold red and black Valentino ensemble—and the 98th Academy Awards is sure to live up to all that and more. Below, see the most exciting red carpet moments from the 2026 Oscars, updated live throughout the evening.
Teyana Taylor
in Chanel
Anne Hathaway
in Valentino
Michael B. Jordan
in Louis Vuitton
Gracie Abrams
in Chanel
Paul Mescal
in Celine
Jacob Elordi
in Bottega Veneta
Gwyneth Paltrow
in Armani Privé
Anna Wintour
Zinzi Coogler and Ryan Coogler
Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman
Bateman in Dunhill
Fran Drescher
in Ami Paris
Regina Hall
in Yara Shoemaker
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Chopra Jonas in Dior
Mikey Madison
Maya Rudolph
in Chanel
Leonardo DiCaprio
Alana Haim
Ellie Kemper
Timothée Chalamet
in Givenchy
Nicole Kidman
in Chanel
Channing Tatum
in Versace
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Jack O’Connell
in Dunhill
Mia Goth
in Dior
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Hudson in Armani Privé
Solene Leger
Pedro Pascal
in Chanel
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Dunst in Celine
Elle Fanning
in Givenchy
Chloé Zhao
in Gabriela Hearst
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Brody in Gucci
Benicio del Toro
in Armani
Ethan Hawke
in Prada
Sigourney Weaver
Alba Baptista and Chris Evans
Baptista in Zuhair Murad, Evans in Armani
Ava Duvernay
in Louis Vuitton
Melissa McCarthy
Kathy Bates
in Vera Wang
Amy Madigan
Demi Moore
in Gucci
Kristen Wiig
in Elie Saab
Damson Idris
in Prada
Megan Everett-Skarsgård and Stellan Skarsgård
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
in Loewe
Zoe Saldaña
in Saint Laurent
Rita Wilson
in Jenny Packham
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Liza Powel O’Brien and Conan O’Brien
Danielle Brooks
Tash Moseley and Wunmi Mosaku
Mosaku in Louis Vuitton
Joe Alwyn
in Valentino
Ginnifer Goodwin
in Monse
Jessie Buckley
in Chanel
Odessa A’zion
in Valentino
Miles Caton
in Amiri
Ejae
in Dior
Audrey Nun
in Thom Browne
Lewis Pullman
in Saint Laurent
Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle
Doyle in Nili Lotan
Law Roach
Chase Infiniti
in Louis Vuitton
Renate Reinsve
in Louis Vuitton
Kieran Culkin
in Paul Smith
Nia Vardalos
Jayme Lawson
in Loewe
Rose Byrne
in Dior
Lola Kirke
Hilary Knight
Misty Copeland
in David Koma
Mckenna Grace
in Vera Wang
Felicity Jones
in Prada
Barbie Ferreira
in GapStudio by Zac Posen
Ariana Greenblatt
in Dior
Hudson Williams
in Balenciaga
Thea Sofie Loch Naess
Heidi Klum
in Chrome Hearts
Li Jun Li
in Gaurav Gupta Couture
Charithra Chandran
in Miss Sohee
Auli’i Cravalho
in Antonio Marras
Alicia Silverstone
Shaboozey
in Campillo
Bella Thorne
in Gucci
Maggie O’Farrell
Amelia Dimoldenberg
in Ralph Lauren
Christian Siriano
Anna Cathcart
in Jenny Packham
Arden Cho
in Miss Sohee
Chase Stokes
in Dunhill