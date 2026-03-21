Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

Our Favorite Looks from the Frick Collection’s 2026 Young Fellows Ball

From Renaissance to Rococo, New York's next generation arts patrons pulled out all the stops for the museum's most fashion-forward night of the year.

By
Emira D’spain and Ava Dash. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Last week, the Frick Collection threw open its doors for one of New York’s most anticipated fêtes: the Young Fellows Ball. Now nearing its third decade, the sold-out gathering drew hundreds of the city’s best-dressed under-45s, there to support the museum’s exhibitions, conservation efforts and public programming—and, just as importantly, to be seen doing it. Guests responded to the year’s theme, Travel Through Time, with an unforgettable array of ensembles inspired, no doubt, by the highly anticipated “Gainsborough: The Fashion of Portraiture” exhibition, which explores the intricacies of fashion in 18th-century British portraiture. The result was a scene reminiscent of the Gilded Age, albeit with Renaissance, Georgian, Rococo and—in one case—Star Trekkian flourishes thrown in for good measure.

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Spotted among the crowd were plenty of familiar faces, each dressed to match the splendor of the setting. Local luminaries included socialite and philanthropist Natalie Bloomingdale, arts patron Alexander Hankin, socialite and arts supporter Casey Kohlberg, philanthropist Laurence Milstein, fashion queen Cynthia Rowley, the ebullient Christopher Griffin (a.k.a. Plant Kween) and the perpetually impeccable Vogue editor Lilah Ramzi. The out-of-towners were equally impressive, among them Fendi fashion dynasty scion Alessia Fendi, Getty oil fortune heiress Ivy Getty, JFK grandson and Democratic political figure Jack Schlossberg, designer extraordinaire Zach Weiss, British-Italian socialite and Made in Chelsea personality Mark-Francis Vandelli, Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernández, models Ava Dash and Emira D’Spain and designer Bach Mai.

Did this year’s Young Fellows Ball lack some of the fizz of last year’s? Perhaps, though only barely and only because 2025’s gala was tied to the much-celebrated reopening of the storied institution after lengthy renovations, a once-in-a-generation occasion that set an almost unfair precedent. What didn’t change was how the gorgeous swirl of gowns nearly upstaged the beautiful artworks on display. But only nearly.

Ivy Getty

Ivy Getty. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Lilah Ramzi

Lilah Ramzi. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Tiffany Frasier

Tiffany Frasier. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Bach Mai and Alexandra Longanecker

Bach Mai and Alexandra Longanecker. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Alexandra Bell

Alexandra Bell. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Christopher Griffin

Christopher Griffin. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Alexis Light, Axel Rüger, Angie Calderwood and Aimee Ng

Alexis Light, Axel Rüger, Angie Calderwood and Aimee Ng. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Eugenia Bullock

Eugenia Bullock. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Vanessa Gordon

Vanessa Gordon. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Sarah Bracken and Giovanni Fares

Sarah Bracken and Giovanni Fares. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Brittany Beyer Harwin

Brittany Beyer Harwin. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Laurence Milstein

Laurence Milstein. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Zoey Schorsch and Erin Scott

Zoey Schorsch and Erin Scott. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Megan Zuckerman

Megan Zuckerman. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Ned Shatzer and Avishan Bodjnoud

Ned Shatzer and Avishan Bodjnoud. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Erin Shaffer and Zach Weiss

Erin Shaffer and Zach Weiss. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Olga Sorokina

Olga Sorokina. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Valeria Camargo

Valeria Camargo. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Emira D’spain

Emira D’spain. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

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Our Favorite Looks from the Frick Collection’s 2026 Young Fellows Ball
Filed Under: Arts, Museums, Nightlife & Dining, Parties, Galas, Natalie Bloomingdale, Casey Kohlberg, Jack Schlossberg, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Christopher Griffin, Laurence Milstein, Lilah Ramzi, Alexander Hankin, Alessia Fendi, Bach Mai, Marcello Hernandez, Ava Dash, philanthropists, Emira D’Spain, Ivy Getty, Zach Weiss, Arts patrons, designers, Cynthia Rowley, Frick Collection, Art Collectors