Paul Singer’s Toyota Campaign Tests the Limits of Japan’s Corporate Tradition

Paul Singer, the hedge fund billionaire founder of Elliott Investment Management, is known for ousting Jack Dorsey from Twitter (now X) and for seizing an Argentine naval vessel to recover billions in sovereign debt. But orchestrating this week’s sale of a 7.1 percent stake in Japan’s Toyota Industries as part of a roughly $43 billion takeover may prove one of his most consequential victories yet.

Singer, 81, pushed Akio Toyoda, the grandson of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda and the current chairman of Toyota Motor, to raise his offer for Toyota Industries, ultimately extracting a 26 percent premium over the initial bid last summer. The higher price is expected to deliver Elliott roughly $500 million in profit on its stake.

The headline-grabbing transaction is also being heralded as one of the largest activist interventions by an American hedge fund in Japan, striking at the country’s long-entrenched cross-shareholding, or “keiretsu,” system. For decades, that structure has allowed corporate groups and founding families to exert control over affiliated companies and influence valuations, often to the frustration of minority shareholders.

Toyota Industries once sat at the center of the Toyota empire. The company traces its roots to the automatic loom business founded by Sakichi Toyoda (Kiichiro’s father) and later became the corporate progenitor of Toyota Motor. Today, it is a publicly traded manufacturer of forklifts and industrial equipment as well as a major supplier to Toyota. It also holds about a 9 percent stake in Toyota Motor, making it a critical node in the group’s cross-shareholding structure.

Akio Toyoda has been leading an effort to take Toyota Industries private, arguing that closer integration with the broader Toyota group will allow it to streamline operations and invest more aggressively in next-generation mobility technologies. Critics say the proposed buyout undervalues the company.

The conflict began last summer, when Elliott disclosed a stake of roughly 7 percent in Toyota Industries, making it one of the largest outside shareholders. In June, Toyota Fudosan—the Toyota group’s real-estate arm and a key vehicle for the Toyoda family’s investments—launched a tender offer to take the company private.

The opening bid was ¥16,300 per share (about $109), roughly 11 percent below the market price at the time. Elliott rejected the offer, calling it insultingly low. Toyota later raised the proposal to ¥18,800 (about $125) per share, but Elliott dismissed the increase as merely cosmetic.

Over the following months, Elliott escalated the fight. The hedge fund circulated a detailed 52-page presentation to investors in New York and Tokyo, arguing that Toyota Industries was worth at least ¥26,143 per share (about $175) and potentially as much as ¥40,000 (about $267) by 2028 if governance reforms and operational improvements were implemented.

Singer also invoked Japan’s 2023 takeover guidelines issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, or METI, which are designed to strengthen protections for minority shareholders in corporate buyouts. The guidelines encourage boards to ensure fair valuations and transparent processes when controlling shareholders attempt to acquire listed affiliates.