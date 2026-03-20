Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

Society, Meet Slope: Inside the Art Production Fund’s 2026 Après Ski-Inspired Gala

Marilyn Minter, Mickalene Thomas and other New York art world luminaries traded their studios for shotskis, while Sarah Hoover made the fondue, the Polar Bears made the playlist and the Art Production Fund made a record-breaking $1 million.

By
Huma Abedin, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Jenny Mollen and Carolyn Tate Angel. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

The Art Production Fund has thrown some memorable themed parties, but its 15th annual gala—an après-ski fantasia staged at the Seagram Building—may have been its most committed. Under cool blue lighting, fur-clad glitterati in trailing gowns and winter whites nabbed nibbles from servers in Moncler puffers, threw back Absolut Tabasco from a shotski and watched artist Amanda Ross-Ho (a former competitive figure skater) find her edge in her durational work Untitled Figure (Reprise).

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There was a line at Kelly Wall’s Wistful Thinking custom penny press for most of the cocktail hour, making it a prime spot for people watching. Among the more than 300 guests, Observer spotted former Clinton aide and author Huma Abedin, fashion CEO Stacey Bendet, society staple and designer Nicky Hilton, angel investor and influencer Hannah Bronfman, architect Kulapat Yantrasast, entrepreneurs Rachel Blumenthal and Neil Blumenthal, art collector Christine Mack, celebrity doctor Jake Deutsch and designers Cynthia Rowley, Sergio Hudson and Anna Sui. The artists on site included co-chairs Derrick Adams and Sanford Biggers, Mickalene Thomas, Will Cotton, Marilyn Minter, Michael Chuapoco and Ludovic Nkoth.

Upstairs at dinner, the assembled VIPs from media, fashion, finance, philanthropy and art found their way via place settings styled as ski passes before sitting down to an alpine-inspired menu designed by author Sarah Hoover: fondue, truffle pizza and chicken schnitzel paired with lemon drop martinis and spiked hot chocolate kept the après-ski illusion alive. The Art Production Fund raised a record-breaking $1 million+ that night, thanks in part to a spirited paddle raise led by art advisor Gabriela Palmieri. From there, the night’s speakers capped off the speechifying with another rounds of ski shots before the fittingly themed DJ duo the Polar Bears took to the deck to spin classic anthems from the early aughts.

The Polar Bears. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

It was Aspen by way of Park Avenue until the clock struck midnight. Observer heard murmurs of an après-après party that may or may not have involved the influencer Tinx, gallerist Hannah Traore, writer Amanda Lee Burkett, illustrator Angelica Hicks, heiress Ivy Getty and author Chloe Wise, among others, but before we could confirm, the lights went up, and people were packing away their parkas.

Sarah Hoover and Matt Mercer

Sarah Hoover and Matt Mercer. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Kathleen Lynch and Casey Fremont Crowe

Kathleen Lynch and Casey Fremont Crowe. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Ivy Getty

Ivy Getty. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Marilyn Minter and Sanford Biggers

Marilyn Minter and Sanford Biggers. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Yvonne Force Villareal, Will Cotton and Cynthia Rowley

Yvonne Force Villareal, Will Cotton and Cynthia Rowley. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Maneesh Goyal and Rachel Blumenthal

Maneesh Goyal and Rachel Blumenthal. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Tinx

Tinx. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas

Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Honor McGee, Jennifer Fisher and Tina Leung

Honor McGee, Jennifer Fisher and Tina Leung. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Jenny Mollen and Stacey Bendet

Jenny Mollen and Stacey Bendet. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Wisdom Kaye and Samuel Hine

Wisdom Kaye and Samuel Hine. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Danielle Hankin and Sami Deller

Danielle Hankin and Sami Deller. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Bianca Lawson and Hannah Bronfman

Bianca Lawson and Hannah Bronfman. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Kulapat Yantrasast and Yvonne Force Villareal

Kulapat Yantrasast and Yvonne Force Villareal. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Genevieve Roth, Carri Twigg and Nadia Nascimento

Genevieve Roth, Carri Twigg and Nadia Nascimento. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Vanessa Riding, Stephanie Horton and Priya Shukla

Vanessa Riding, Stephanie Horton and Priya Shukla. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Alexander Hankin and Makenzie Phelan

Alexander Hankin and Makenzie Phelan. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Bailey Jane

Bailey Jane. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Federica Parruccini, Jenny Chandler and Adrienne Hahn

Federica Parruccini, Jenny Chandler and Adrienne Hahn. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Christine Mack

Christine Mack. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Henry R. Muñoz III

Henry R. Muñoz III. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Will Cotton and Rose Dergan

Will Cotton and Rose Dergan. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Terrence Charles and Angelica Hicks

Terrence Charles and Angelica Hicks. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Sujin Dolan and Nicole Federico

Sujin Dolan and Nicole Federico. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Neil Blumenthal and Umindi Francis

Neil Blumenthal and Umindi Francis. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Brian Atwood and Jake Deutsch

Brian Atwood and Jake Deutsch. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Nicky Hilton

Nicky Hilton. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Doreen Remen and Yvonne Force Villareal

Doreen Remen and Yvonne Force Villareal. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Rafa Olarra and Derrick Adams

Rafa Olarra and Derrick Adams. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Wisdom Kaye, Samuel Hine, Hannah Traore, Terrence Charles, Quil Lemons and Brooke Wise

Wisdom Kaye, Samuel Hine, Hannah Traore, Terrence Charles, Quil Lemons and Brooke Wise. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Chloe Wise, Brooke Wise and Hannah Traore

Chloe Wise, Brooke Wise and Hannah Traore. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Bianca Lawson and Sergio Hudson

Bianca Lawson and Sergio Hudson. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Sami Deller

Sami Deller. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

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Society, Meet Slope: Inside the Art Production Fund’s 2026 Après Ski-Inspired Gala
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Lifestyle, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, Jake Deutsch, Gabriela Palmieri, Amanda Lee Burkett, Kelly Wall, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sergio Hudson, Michael Chuapoco, Ludovic Nkoth, Tinx, Christine Mack, Hannah Traore, Rachel Blumenthal, Amanda Ross Ho, Kulapat Yantrasast, Angelica Hicks, Ivy Getty, Sarah Hoover, Neil Blumenthal, Will Cotton, Chloe Wise, Stacey Bendet, Sanford Biggers, Anna Sui, Derrick Adams, Hannah Bronfman, Cynthia Rowley, Marilyn Minter, Public Art Fund, Mickalene Thomas, Huma Abedin