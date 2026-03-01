The Best Fashion From the 2026 SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet

Awards season is in full swing, and tonight, it’s all about the actors. The SAG Awards are now the Actor Awards, as of November 2025, but despite a new moniker, the show remains much the same—a night to celebrate the best acting in film and television, presented by SAG-AFTRA.
Kristen Bell, who was the first-ever solo host of the SAG Awards in 2018 and hosted again last year, is taking on emcee duties for a third time. The 32nd annual Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix for the third year in a row and will once again take place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
The SAG Actor Awards consist of just 15 categories: five for film, eight for television and two for stunt work. In addition, there’s the Life Achievement Award; the 2026 recipient is Harrison Ford. Allison Janney, Andy Garcia, Angela Kinsey, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Claire Danes, Connor Storrie, Christoph Waltz, Damian Lewis, Damson Idris, Delroy Lindo, Ellie Kemper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jacob Elordi, Janelle James, Jenna Fischer, Jenna Ortega, Jessie Buckley, Lisa Kudrow, Megan Stalter, Mia Goth, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Mindy Kaling, Odessa A'zion, Paul W. Downs, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Sean Astin, Sterling K. Brown, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Okonma, Viola Davis, Woody Harrelson, Wunmi Mosaku and Yerin Ha are expected to present awards this evening.
One Battle After Another, which already took home Best Picture for a Musical/Comedy at the Golden Globes and Best Film at the BAFTAs, scored the most film nominations with seven total, while Apple TV’s The Studio is leading the pack for television with five nods.
The SAG Actor Awards ceremony will stream live on Netflix tonight, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET, but before the statues are handed out to the winners, attendees will walk the red carpet to the glitzy soirée in their most fashionable ensembles. Below, see the best fashion moments for the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet.
Timothée Chalamet
in Prada
Jenna Ortega
in Christian Cowan
Michael B. Jordan
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler
Gwyneth Paltrow
in Givenchy
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Brown in Brioni
Parker Posey
in Gucci
Demi Moore
in Schiaparelli
Tyler The Creator
Sarah Paulson
in Saint Laurent
Connor Storrie
in Saint Laurent
Kristen Wiig
Allison Janney
in Raisa Vanessa
Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell
Bibb in Ashi Studio Couture
Aimee Lou Wood
Paul Mescal
in Saint Laurent
Viola Davis
in Gucci
Jeremy Allen White
in Louis Vuitton
Ethan Hawke
in Dior
Jean Smart
in Laura Basci
Janelle James
Jessie Buckley
in Balenciaga
Kate Hudson
in Valentino
Michelle Williams
in Prada
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford
in Flockhart in Zuhair Murad
Teyana Taylor
in Thom Browne
Chloé Zhao
Eiza González
in Armani Privé
Rhea Seehorn
in Louis Vuitton
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Jack O’Connell
Erin Doherty
in Louis Vuitton
Damson Idris
in Prada
Charlie Hunnam
in Brioni
Irina Shayk
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Dunst in Khaite
Michelle Randolph
in Balenciaga
Mia Goth
in Dior
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys
Russell and Rhys in Louis Vuitton
Mirela Ilieva
Quinta Brunson
in Gabriela Hearst
Rose Byrne
in Chanel
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott
Adam Scott in Armani
Chase Infiniti
in Louis Vuitton
Fran Drescher
Sofia Carson
in Elie Saab
Adam Brody
Wunmi Mosaku
in Louis Vuitton
Sarah Pidgeon
in Balenciaga
Kathryn Hahn
in Viktor and Rolf
Britt Lower
in Colleen Allen
Chase Sui Wonders
in Miss Sohee
Taylor Dearden
Nana Mensah
in vintage Bob Mackie
Michelle Monaghan
in Prada
Yerin Ha
in Balenciaga
Kristen Bell
in Georges Hobeika Couture
Hannah Einbinder
in Willy Chavarria
Tyler James Williams
Jacobi Jupe
Claire Danes
Odessa A’zion
in Armani
Patrick Schwarzenegger
in Tom Ford
Li Jun Li
Corey Hendrix
Gerran Howell
Ali Larter
in Zuhair Murad
Paulina Chávez
Jacob Lofland
in Saint Laurent
Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova
Abby Elliott
in Paolo Sebastian
Sam Nivola
in Dior
Sarah Catherine Hook
in Balenciaga
Natasha Rothwell
in Naeem Kahn
Sarah Bock
in Jenny Packham
Jackie Tohn
in Genny
Lola Kirke
Sheryl Lee Ralph
in Saiid Kobeisy
Dove Cameron
in Monique Lhuillier
Paige DeSorbo
in Marmar Halim