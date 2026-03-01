The Best Fashion From the 2026 SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet

Awards season is in full swing, and tonight, it’s all about the actors. The SAG Awards are now the Actor Awards, as of November 2025, but despite a new moniker, the show remains much the same—a night to celebrate the best acting in film and television, presented by SAG-AFTRA.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Kristen Bell, who was the first-ever solo host of the SAG Awards in 2018 and hosted again last year, is taking on emcee duties for a third time. The 32nd annual Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix for the third year in a row and will once again take place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The SAG Actor Awards consist of just 15 categories: five for film, eight for television and two for stunt work. In addition, there’s the Life Achievement Award; the 2026 recipient is Harrison Ford. Allison Janney, Andy Garcia, Angela Kinsey, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Claire Danes, Connor Storrie, Christoph Waltz, Damian Lewis, Damson Idris, Delroy Lindo, Ellie Kemper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jacob Elordi, Janelle James, Jenna Fischer, Jenna Ortega, Jessie Buckley, Lisa Kudrow, Megan Stalter, Mia Goth, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Mindy Kaling, Odessa A'zion, Paul W. Downs, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Sean Astin, Sterling K. Brown, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Okonma, Viola Davis, Woody Harrelson, Wunmi Mosaku and Yerin Ha are expected to present awards this evening.

One Battle After Another, which already took home Best Picture for a Musical/Comedy at the Golden Globes and Best Film at the BAFTAs, scored the most film nominations with seven total, while Apple TV’s The Studio is leading the pack for television with five nods.

The SAG Actor Awards ceremony will stream live on Netflix tonight, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET, but before the statues are handed out to the winners, attendees will walk the red carpet to the glitzy soirée in their most fashionable ensembles. Below, see the best fashion moments for the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet

in Prada

Jenna Ortega

in Christian Cowan

Michael B. Jordan

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler

Gwyneth Paltrow

in Givenchy

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Brown in Brioni

Parker Posey

in Gucci

Demi Moore

in Schiaparelli

Tyler The Creator

Sarah Paulson

in Saint Laurent

Connor Storrie

in Saint Laurent

Kristen Wiig

Allison Janney

in Raisa Vanessa

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell

Bibb in Ashi Studio Couture

Aimee Lou Wood

Paul Mescal

in Saint Laurent

Viola Davis

in Gucci

Jeremy Allen White

in Louis Vuitton

Ethan Hawke

in Dior

Jean Smart

in Laura Basci

Janelle James

Jessie Buckley

in Balenciaga

Kate Hudson

in Valentino

Michelle Williams

in Prada

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford

in Flockhart in Zuhair Murad

Teyana Taylor

in Thom Browne

Chloé Zhao

Eiza González

in Armani Privé

Rhea Seehorn

in Louis Vuitton

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Jack O’Connell

Erin Doherty

in Louis Vuitton

Damson Idris

in Prada

Charlie Hunnam

in Brioni

Irina Shayk

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Dunst in Khaite

Michelle Randolph

in Balenciaga

Mia Goth

in Dior

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Russell and Rhys in Louis Vuitton

Mirela Ilieva

Quinta Brunson

in Gabriela Hearst

Rose Byrne

in Chanel

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott

Adam Scott in Armani

Chase Infiniti

in Louis Vuitton

Fran Drescher

Sofia Carson

in Elie Saab

Adam Brody

Wunmi Mosaku

in Louis Vuitton

Sarah Pidgeon

in Balenciaga

Kathryn Hahn

in Viktor and Rolf

Britt Lower

in Colleen Allen

Chase Sui Wonders

in Miss Sohee

Taylor Dearden

Nana Mensah

in vintage Bob Mackie

Michelle Monaghan

in Prada

Yerin Ha

in Balenciaga

Kristen Bell

in Georges Hobeika Couture

Hannah Einbinder

in Willy Chavarria

Tyler James Williams

Jacobi Jupe

Claire Danes

Odessa A’zion

in Armani

Patrick Schwarzenegger

in Tom Ford

Li Jun Li

Corey Hendrix

Gerran Howell

Ali Larter

in Zuhair Murad

Paulina Chávez

Jacob Lofland

in Saint Laurent

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova

Abby Elliott

in Paolo Sebastian

Sam Nivola

in Dior

Sarah Catherine Hook

in Balenciaga

Natasha Rothwell

in Naeem Kahn

Sarah Bock

in Jenny Packham

Jackie Tohn

in Genny

Lola Kirke

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Saiid Kobeisy

Dove Cameron

in Monique Lhuillier

Paige DeSorbo

in Marmar Halim