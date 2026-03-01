Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Fashion From the 2026 SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet

The stars are out at the Actor Awards, delivering high drama, sharp tailoring and unapologetic glamour.

By
32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Pidgeon. Getty Images

Awards season is in full swing, and tonight, it’s all about the actors. The SAG Awards are now the Actor Awards, as of November 2025, but despite a new moniker, the show remains much the same—a night to celebrate the best acting in film and television, presented by SAG-AFTRA.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

Kristen Bell, who was the first-ever solo host of the SAG Awards in 2018 and hosted again last year, is taking on emcee duties for a third time. The 32nd annual Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix for the third year in a row and will once again take place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The SAG Actor Awards consist of just 15 categories: five for film, eight for television and two for stunt work. In addition, there’s the Life Achievement Award; the 2026 recipient is Harrison Ford. Allison Janney, Andy Garcia, Angela Kinsey, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Claire Danes, Connor Storrie, Christoph Waltz, Damian Lewis, Damson Idris, Delroy Lindo, Ellie Kemper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jacob Elordi, Janelle James, Jenna Fischer, Jenna Ortega, Jessie Buckley, Lisa Kudrow, Megan Stalter, Mia Goth, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Mindy Kaling, Odessa A'zion, Paul W. Downs, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Sean Astin, Sterling K. Brown, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Okonma, Viola Davis, Woody Harrelson, Wunmi Mosaku and Yerin Ha are expected to present awards this evening.

One Battle After Another, which already took home Best Picture for a Musical/Comedy at the Golden Globes and Best Film at the BAFTAs, scored the most film nominations with seven total, while Apple TV’s The Studio is leading the pack for television with five nods.

The SAG Actor Awards ceremony will stream live on Netflix tonight, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET, but before the statues are handed out to the winners, attendees will walk the red carpet to the glitzy soirée in their most fashionable ensembles. Below, see the best fashion moments for the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet.

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Timothée Chalamet. Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

in Prada

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

in Christian Cowan

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Michael B. Jordan. Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler. Getty Images

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Gwyneth Paltrow. Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

in Givenchy 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone. Getty Images

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown. Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Brown in Brioni 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Parker Posey. Getty Images

Parker Posey

in Gucci

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Demi Moore. Getty Images

Demi Moore

in Schiaparelli

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Tyler The Creator. Getty Images

Tyler The Creator

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Paulson. Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

in Saint Laurent 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Connor Storrie. Getty Images

Connor Storrie

in Saint Laurent 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Kristen Wiig. WireImage

Kristen Wiig

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Allison Janney. Getty Images

Allison Janney

in Raisa Vanessa

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell. Getty Images

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell

Bibb in Ashi Studio Couture

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Aimee Lou Wood. Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Paul Mescal. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

in Saint Laurent 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Viola Davis. Getty Images

Viola Davis

in Gucci

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Allen White. Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

in Louis Vuitton 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Ethan Hawke. WireImage

Ethan Hawke

in Dior 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Jean Smart. WireImage

Jean Smart

in Laura Basci

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Janelle James. WireImage

Janelle James

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Jessie Buckley. Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

in Balenciaga 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Kate Hudson. Getty Images

Kate Hudson

in Valentino 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Williams. WireImage

Michelle Williams

in Prada

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford. Getty Images

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford

in Flockhart in Zuhair Murad

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Teyana Taylor. Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

in Thom Browne

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Chloé Zhao. Getty Images

Chloé Zhao

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Eiza González. Getty Images

Eiza González

in Armani Privé

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Rhea Seehorn. Variety via Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn

in Louis Vuitton 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. Getty Images

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Jack O’Connell. Variety via Getty Images

Jack O’Connell

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Erin Doherty. Getty Images

Erin Doherty

in Louis Vuitton 

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Damson Idris. Variety via Getty Images

Damson Idris

in Prada

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Charlie Hunnam. Variety via Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam

in Brioni 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Irina Shayk. Getty Images

Irina Shayk

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Dunst in Khaite

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Randolph. Getty Images

Michelle Randolph

in Balenciaga 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Mia Goth. Getty Images

Mia Goth

in Dior 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys

Russell and Rhys in Louis Vuitton 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Mirela Ilieva. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mirela Ilieva

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Quinta Brunson. Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

in Gabriela Hearst 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Rose Byrne. Getty Images

Rose Byrne

in Chanel 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Adam Scott and Naomi Scott. Getty Images

Adam Scott and Naomi Scott

Adam Scott in Armani 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Chase Infiniti. Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

in Louis Vuitton 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Fran Drescher. Getty Images

Fran Drescher

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Sofia Carson. Getty Images

Sofia Carson

in Elie Saab 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Adam Brody. Getty Images

Adam Brody

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Wunmi Mosaku. Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku

in Louis Vuitton 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Pidgeon. Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon

in Balenciaga 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Kathryn Hahn. Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

in Viktor and Rolf 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Britt Lower. Getty Images

Britt Lower

in Colleen Allen

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Chase Sui Wonders. Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

in Miss Sohee 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Dearden. Getty Images

Taylor Dearden

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Nana Mensah. Variety via Getty Images

Nana Mensah

in vintage Bob Mackie

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Monaghan. Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

in Prada

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Yerin Ha. Getty Images

Yerin Ha

in Balenciaga

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Kristen Bell. Getty Images

Kristen Bell

in Georges Hobeika Couture

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Einbinder. Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

in Willy Chavarria

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Tyler James Williams. Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Jacobi Jupe. WWD via Getty Images

Jacobi Jupe

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Claire Danes. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Claire Danes

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Odessa A’zion. Getty Images

Odessa A’zion

in Armani 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Patrick Schwarzenegger. WireImage

Patrick Schwarzenegger

in Tom Ford 

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Li Jun Li. Variety via Getty Images

Li Jun Li

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Corey Hendrix. Deadline via Getty Images

Corey Hendrix

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Gerran Howell. WWD via Getty Images

Gerran Howell

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Ali Larter. Getty Images

Ali Larter

in Zuhair Murad 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Paulina Chávez. Getty Images

Paulina Chávez

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Jacob Lofland. Getty Images

Jacob Lofland

in Saint Laurent 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova. Getty Images

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Abby Elliott. WireImage

Abby Elliott

in Paolo Sebastian 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Sam Nivola. WireImage

Sam Nivola

in Dior 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Catherine Hook. Getty Images

Sarah Catherine Hook

in Balenciaga

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Natasha Rothwell. WireImage

Natasha Rothwell

in Naeem Kahn

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Bock. WireImage

Sarah Bock

in Jenny Packham 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Jackie Tohn. Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

in Genny 

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Lola Kirke. Getty Images

Lola Kirke

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Sheryl Lee Ralph. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Saiid Kobeisy

32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals
Dove Cameron. Getty Images

Dove Cameron

in Monique Lhuillier

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Arrivals
Paige DeSorbo. Deadline via Getty Images

Paige DeSorbo

in Marmar Halim

The Best Fashion From the 2026 SAG Actor Awards Red Carpet
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Red Carpet, Fashion, Angela Kinsey, Damson Idris, Megan Stalter, Tyler Okonma, Yerin Ha, Chase Infiniti, Connor Storrie, Paul W. Downs, Miles Caton, Sean Astin, Wunmi Mosaku, Odessa A'zion, Ellie Kemper, Janelle James, Damian Lewis, Teyana Taylor, Delroy Lindo, Jenna Fischer, Mia Goth, Regina Hall, Jessie Buckley, SAG Awards, Andy Garcia, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, Christoph Waltz, Lisa Kudrow, Benicio Del Toro, Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Claire Danes, Harrison Ford, Timothee Chalamet, Southern California, Gwyneth Paltrow, Los Angeles, California, America (United States)