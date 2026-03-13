Taktile CEO Maik Taro Wehmeyer Takes A.I. to Wall Street in Bold Lobster Stunt

When searching for a way to unite A.I. and Wall Street, Maik Taro Wehmeyer, CEO of A.I. financial services firm Taktile, decided to go literal. Earlier this week, Taktile placed a 300-pound statue of a lobster—a symbol now associated with A.I. due to the OpenClaw agents popularized on Moltbook—in front of Wall Street’s famed Charging Bull for a symbolic face-off.

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The stunt quickly went viral. Peter Steinberger, the founder of OpenClaw, chimed in, as did Kate Rouch, OpenAI’s chief marketing officer. After the lobster was hauled away following several hours in Manhattan’s Financial District, Wehmeyer revealed Taktile as the organizer. The event coincided with the company’s launch of Taktile Labs, a new research unit focused on developing A.I. benchmarks and frameworks for financial institutions.

“Our mission at Taktile is actually to bring A.I. safely to banks,” Wehymer told Observer. “Now, agents can come to Wall Street and actually work together with the bull, and not against the bull.”

Taktile, with offices in New York, Berlin and London, was founded by Wehmeyer and his Harvard classmate Maximilian Eber. The duo later worked together as machine learning engineers at QuantCo, building enterprise A.I. products. They soon realized that the highly regulated financial sector posed unique barriers to deploying such tools—a problem they set out to solve with Taktile.

Founded in 2020, Taktile offers an A.I. platform built for use cases like onboarding, credit, fraud detection and compliance. It counts more than 200 financial institutions as clients, including fintech firm Mercury and insurer Allianz. Backed by Y Combinator, the startup has raised $79 million from Balderton Capital, Index Ventures and Tiger Global.

By late 2025, Wehmeyer noticed something new: models from Google, OpenAI and Anthropic were completing complex tasks faster and better than humans. It was then, he said, that “2026 will be the year where A.I. will actually really come to financial services.” But for widespread adoption to happen, banks need a trusted source to interpret the rapid evolution of A.I.

That insight inspired the lobster statue—a marketing hook for Taktile Labs. The new institute aims to make A.I. agents more reliable and explainable through research and benchmarking. While existing benchmarks test A.I. performance in fields like math or medicine, Wehmeyer noted that financial services still lack vetted metrics for tasks such as credit underwriting and transaction monitoring.

To make its point visibly, Taktile commissioned New York–based artist Andrew Logan to create the nine‑foot‑long sculpture in just ten days. Composed of a metal‑fiberglass mix, the piece was finished in a bronze hue to mirror Arturo Di Modica’s Charging Bull, a fixture of the Financial District since 1989.

“With Taktile Labs, we want to focus on one question, which is: what does it take for financial institutions to confidently deploy A.I. in high-stakes decisions?” said Wehmeyer. The initiative’s findings will be public and guided by a research council that includes Ben Liebald, vice president of engineering at Harvey; Fagner Abreu, a credit risk executive at Bradesco; and Jonas Nelle, Cursor’s engineering lead for asynchronous agents.

The financial services industry, which spent $58 billion on A.I. in 2025, is expected to increase that spend to $97 billion by 2027, according to Statista. Yet adoption still trails behind A.I.’s technical progress. Taktile joins a crowded field of competitors, including Provenir, Sperta and Scienaptic, all vying to close that gap.

After watching other industries transform through A.I., Wehmeyer believes finance is next—and he intends to lead that shift. “Then, one day, we’ll come back to Wall Street. Not with a lobster, but with a bell.”