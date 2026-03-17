The First Jim Irsay Collection Sale Sets 23 World Auction Records

The Jim Irsay Collection: Hall of Fame auction at Christie's New York on March 12 defied expectations—in a good way—to achieve a staggering $84,091,350, nearly four times its low estimate. Notably, the sale of 44 standout pieces from the late billionaire’s vast collection of iconic music and cultural memorabilia set a host of new auction records and achieved 100 percent sell-through by lot. By all accounts, the excitement in the auction room was palpable, with applause greeting each hammer fall. “Lot after lot, we felt like we were making history,” said Christie’s Americas president Julien Pradels in a statement, capturing the essence of what was a monumental moment not just for collectors, but for the music memorabilia market.

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It’s difficult to find growth projections for this particular market segment—which is frequently lumped in with sports and movie memorabilia—but Irsay’s collection, which was rooted in his personal passion, resonated deeply with both collectors at the auction and the general public during the preview period. A former owner of the Indianapolis Colts, he assembled one of the most extraordinary collections of music memorabilia in the world over several decades of collecting, carefully curating a trove that not only reflected his love for rock ‘n’ roll but also celebrated cultural landmark moments. As Pradels aptly put it, “Iconic objects that tell the story of our culture and our times” permeated Irsay’s collection, which included everything from Jimi Hendrix’s legendary Monterey Pop Festival Stratocaster to Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for “Like a Rolling Stone” to the Martin Committee trumpet Miles Davis played during his 1984 Montreux Jazz Festival performance and on the album You’re Under Arrest.

The Hall of Fame sale included an array of historically significant pieces, including Eric Clapton’s famous “Blackie” Stratocaster and Jerry Garcia’s custom-built Doug Irwin guitar, Tiger, which set records for an Irwin guitar and an instrument owned by Garcia. There was also David Gilmour’s Black Strat, which sold for an eye-popping $14,550,000, setting records for a Gilmour guitar, a Fender Stratocaster and for any guitar at auction. Kurt Cobain’s 1966 Fender Mustang guitar, famously used in the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video, fetched $6,907,000, a testament to the cultural impact of Cobain and his music.

Another highlight, John Lennon’s 1963 Gretsch guitar, used during the recording of Beatles classics “Paperback Writer” and “Rain,” cemented the importance of Beatles memorabilia in the wider market. Lennon’s Broadwood Upright Piano sold for $3,247,000, resetting the record for an instrument used by a Beatle after that record was set twice in this sale, first by Ringo Starr’s First Ludwig kit, which sold for $2,393,000, and then by Starr’s Beatles logo drum head used in Ed Sullivan Show, which sold for $2,881,000—setting a new record for a sale of drums in the process.

The auction’s success was a clear indicator that music memorabilia—especially items tied to the most iconic figures of the 20th Century—continues to captivate collectors, and the March 12 auction was just the beginning. Following Hall of Fame, the Jim Irsay Collection: Icons of Music sale achieved a more modest $3,099,054 while the Jim Irsay Collection: Icons of Pop Culture sale achieved $6,472,301. On July 1, the Jim Irsay Collection: Icons of History live sale will unfold in New York, led by a copy of the monumental 1823 William J. Stone engraving of the Declaration of Independence.

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