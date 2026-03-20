The Invisible Force: How Climate Signals Are Moving Markets Before the Data Does

Commodity markets in 2026 are showing many signs of breaching historical patterns, and for a number of converging reasons. Price dynamics no longer line up neatly with the usual macro factors, such as economic cycles and interest rate narratives. As a result, inventories and demand forecasts are increasingly failing to produce satisfactory results based on past trends. Most importantly, the oil price surge driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions is creating a highly uncertain, difficult-to-model outlook.

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While the World Bank projects stabilizing commodity prices in 2026, a “silent” risk is accumulating beneath the surface. The trouble here is not contained by oil itself, but easily spreads across the broad spectrum of other interdependent commodities. The ripple effects here have gone further than most existing models would suggest. For example, fertilizer markets have abruptly tightened, while agricultural inputs have become more expensive, and food markets are once again under pressure, even as many grains and soft commodities have yet to fully reflect the real stress they are absorbing.

At the same time, a series of seemingly disconnected events has taken hold across the soft commodities market. Argentine dryness has lifted parts of the soy complex despite uninspiring global demand. Brazil’s uneven rainfall patterns have injected volatility into coffee and sugar prices, often at odds with comfortable stock estimates. In the U.S., cold snaps have triggered sharp moves in natural gas even when storage data appeared reassuring. Wheat markets have reacted to weather headlines in the Black Sea before any confirmed production losses materialized.

Individually, each of these developments can be rationalized. But taken together, they point to something more fundamentally disruptive: markets are reacting to signals that traditional models routinely downplay, especially those designed to operate in real time, let alone automated ones.

The rediscovered limits of financial models

The core problem here is not a lack of sophistication of the existing models. In fact, the majority of modern financial models are highly effective at processing monetary policy signals, earnings data and institutional balance sheet dynamics. Where they fall short is in handling physical variables that do not fit neatly into structured datasets.

Soil moisture, for example, does not appear on a central bank dashboard. Wind patterns are not part of quarterly earnings calls. Precipitation anomalies rarely make their way into consensus forecasts. And yet, these are precisely the variables now shaping supply in key commodity markets.

Traditional frameworks tend to react to confirmed data, such as crop reports, inventory updates or export statistics. By the time such information finds its way to official releases, the underlying conditions have often been in place for months. Markets, however, do not wait. They tend to move on expectation. As a result, a gap has opened up between what is happening on the ground and what is reflected in prices, and this discrepancy is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Weather as a market driver, not a footnote

None of this suggests that geopolitics has lost its relevance. The disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz are a clear reminder of how quickly energy markets can reprice. But focusing solely on geopolitics risks overlooking a quieter, more persistent force. Weather is no longer a background variable. It has become a primary driver of price formation.

This ongoing disruption still feels subtle. It does not always produce immediate headlines. But it builds over time, influencing crop yields, input costs and supply chains in ways that eventually surface in prices. Investors who focus exclusively on policy decisions or geopolitical flashpoints often find themselves reacting rather than anticipating. That said, the market is beginning to adjust, albeit unevenly.

When the echo comes before the sound

What tends to get missed in today’s market is not the anticipation of the event itself, but the prelude to it. Price trajectories often look erratic only in retrospect, because the underlying stress was ignored for too long.

Take the Brazilian orange juice market in 2023. Satellite-based moisture and vegetation data had already been pointing to persistent drought stress well ahead of any revisions to official yield estimates. Vegetation was underperforming long before the shortfall became apparent in supply numbers. Prices, however, remained largely unchanged at first because of healthy plantings. The market treated it as noise. Only when production forecasts were finally cut did prices adjust sharply.

A similar dynamic played out in Vietnam’s Robusta coffee market in 2023–2024. Prolonged heat and insufficient rainfall gradually eroded production potential. At each stage, the damage appeared manageable in isolation. The market leaned toward viewing it as a temporary disruption. What it missed was the cumulative effect. The stress was building week after week. Once that reality became undeniable, leaving little room for late positioning once prices repriced.

West Africa offers perhaps the clearest example. In late 2023, persistent Harmattan winds created moisture deficits across key cocoa-growing regions. Pollination issues followed, and crop quality began to deteriorate. These were not headline events at the time, but the physical signal was already visible in localized weather patterns and soil conditions. The broader market reacted only months later, when supply concerns became part of the mainstream narrative and prices surged.

What connects these cases is not geography or crop type, but timing. The market tends to respond to confirmed outcomes such as revised forecasts or export data. Physical stress, by contrast, develops gradually and unevenly. It does not announce itself in a single data release.

That distinction matters. It turns weather from a background variable into a forward-looking input. And in a market increasingly driven by expectation rather than confirmation, that is often where the real edge lies.

Most consequentially, the implications extend beyond commodities. Food prices remain a politically sensitive component of inflation, and recent volatility has forced a reassessment of underlying assumptions. The idea that inflation shocks are purely cyclical is giving way to a more holistic, and ultimately more productive, analytical approach.

This gap is becoming increasingly visible in 2026.