We are framing A.I. and cybercrime the wrong way. Most discussions still treat A.I. as a tool used by fraudsters, but the larger threat is that A.I. is beginning to execute critical parts of fraud itself. This shift is happening in parallel with a larger industry push toward autonomous A.I. agents, systems designed to plan, act and execute tasks with minimal human oversight, making the distinction between tool and actor more opaque.

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Cybercrime used to carry a human signature, even when the code was sophisticated. Someone wrote the malware, someone tuned the phishing lure, someone decided when to move laterally, when to exfiltrate data and when to cash out. Security teams could follow that chain of intent, even when they failed to stop it in time.

Recent A.I.-enabled attacks suggest that this chain is starting to break. In February, an unknown hacker used Anthropic’s chatbot to automate cyberattacks against Mexican government agencies. The reported theft covered 150GB of exfiltrated data, including voter records, civil registry files and employee credentials and 195 million exposed identities. More troubling was the way the breach unfolded.

The system could scan government systems, find weak points and choose what to exploit on its own. It did not appear to require specific human instructions at each stage. Once inside, it reportedly generated tailored exploits in real time, adapted as defenses changed and moved fast enough to turn access into mass exfiltration. While elements of this behavior resemble known automated penetration testing tools, the degree of autonomy described marks a notable escalation.

In the end, investigators were left with a chain of automated actions and no clear actor behind them. Traditional forensic methods did not produce a recognizable attacker footprint or a clear suspect. What remained was an attack pattern consistent with A.I.-assisted execution. That is the strategic warning embedded in the breach.

The attacker is fading from view

The Mexico case matters because it compresses several disturbing trends into a single incident. A.I. reduced the work needed to identify weaknesses and produce attack code, accelerated execution once access was gained and made attribution harder after the fact. This aligns with broader warnings from cybersecurity firms and government agencies that A.I. is compressing the attack lifecycle from weeks to minutes.

Fraud is moving in the same direction. Deepfakes are no longer a novelty reserved for election clips or celebrity hoaxes—they are becoming a usable criminal interface. In one prominent case in early 2024, a deepfaked video conference convinced an employee of U.K. engineering firm Arup to transfer $25 million. Insurers are also starting to price the damage caused by synthetic impersonation and reputational harm.

The same pattern is now reaching ordinary users in more personal settings. Fake celebrity endorsements continue to drive investment and consumer scams. High-profile figures like Taylor Swift and Elon Musk have been repeatedly used in A.I.-generated scam campaigns, underscoring how recognizable identities are being weaponized at scale. Synthetic voices and synthetic personas are growing more convincing. The threat is no longer theoretical.

At Humanity, we ran a controlled experiment to see how easily widely available A.I. tools could create convincing dating profiles and win the trust of real users. The profiles cleared Tinder’s checks, engaged 296 users and convinced 40 to agree to in-person meetings. The more important lesson came after that initial pass. Once a profile seemed credible, the system could keep the conversation going with quick replies and enough consistency to feel human. At one stage, the experiment was handling around 100 conversations at once. That is the change institutions should pay attention to. Fraud now relies on synthetic identities that can remain believable long enough to move people from conversation to action.

Synthetic identity is becoming an operational tool for deception. A.I. is moving from persuasion into execution. It is helping attackers find weaknesses faster, develop exploits more quickly and compress the path from reconnaissance to harm. Major A.I. labs such as Anthropic and OpenAI are actively developing agentic systems that are capable of taking multi-step actions, raising questions about how those systems are authenticated, constrained and audited in real-world environments. Provenance now sits at the center of the security challenge.

Verification has to move to the action layer

Traditional cybersecurity still assumes that serious attacks can eventually be traced to a human operator, group or organization. That assumption is weakening as A.I. takes on more of the execution layer. When a system can adapt in real time and leave only automated traces behind, attribution becomes harder in both operational and legal terms.

The challenge is technical, legal and jurisdictional at the same time. An A.I. system does not need a fixed location, and it can operate across borders simultaneously, which makes traditional approaches to attribution and enforcement less effective. This is already colliding with emerging regulatory frameworks, which emphasize accountability but lack clear mechanisms for identifying autonomous systems in practice. That is why consequential A.I. actions should carry a verifiable cryptographic identity. A signed action creates a durable audit trail, helps establish legitimacy and gives investigators a stronger basis for future attribution.

The next security standard, therefore, has to focus on provenance as well as detection. If an A.I. system can affect money, access, identity or sensitive data, its consequential actions should be signed, logged and traceable to an accountable entity operating within defined permissions. This could take the form of enforced identity layers for A.I. agents interacting with financial systems, consumer platforms or critical infrastructure, similar to how SSL certificates established trust for the web.

That would make attribution more credible and accountability more real. The principle matters more than any single implementation, whether it takes the form of Proof-of-Trust or another machine identity framework. Systems that can act in sensitive environments should also be identifiable.

The Mexican government breach points to a broader shift already underway. As autonomous fraud agents become more prevalent, accountability has to be embedded into A.I. systems before anonymous machine action becomes routine. Without this, we risk entering a phase in which harm can be executed at scale without clear authorship, undermining cybersecurity and the legal and financial systems built on the assumption of identifiable actors. The future of cybersecurity will turn on whether action in the digital world still carries a name, a signature and a chain of responsibility. That is the standard we need to build now.