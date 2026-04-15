Ads Are Good, Actually: The Next Stage of A.I. Monetization

For decades, advertising has quietly powered the modern internet. It funded the rise of search engines, social platforms, maps, email and media, making them accessible to billions of people around the world. Most users never paid directly for these services, and yet they benefited from one of the most open and expansive information ecosystems ever created.

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Now, that ecosystem is being reshaped. Over the past year, the rapid adoption of generative A.I. and the corresponding decline in traditional search traffic for many publishers have intensified questions about how the next phase of the internet will be funded.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the new front door to information. Instead of typing queries into a search bar and sifting through links, users are turning to A.I. systems to deliver direct answers, recommendations and decisions. Platforms like OpenAI, Perplexity and Anthropic are redefining how information is accessed altogether. Meanwhile, incumbents like Google are integrating A.I.-generated overview answers directly into search results, signaling a structural shift in how users discover information.

But as this shift accelerates, a fundamental question emerges: how will monetization work inside these A.I. systems, and who controls that layer?

A.I. platforms are not neutral pipelines. They synthesize, filter and prioritize information before it reaches the user. That means they do not just organize the internet. They increasingly mediate it. And with that comes economic power. Despite the unprecedented valuation growth of large A.I. companies—as of March 2026, OpenAI was valued at $852 billion—they’re not profitable. This is primarily due to the cost of computing, the demand for which is only expected to grow in the coming years.

Historically, advertising has been the mechanism that kept access to information broad and relatively equitable. It ensured that a student in a small town and a Fortune 500 executive could access the same tools, the same search engines and the same knowledge without paying out of pocket. It leveled the playing field. Now, A.I. has introduced a fork in the road.

On one path, A.I. becomes a premium utility gated behind subscriptions and optimized for those who can afford access. We are already seeing early versions of this model in tiered offerings from major A.I. providers, where the most advanced capabilities are reserved for paying users. Alternatively, it remains widely available, supported by an economic model that distributes cost across the system rather than placing it entirely on the user. Advertising is the most proven model we have for achieving the latter.

That is why it is no coincidence that major A.I. platforms are already experimenting with ad-supported experiences. Startup Perplexity AI began testing sponsored answers beneath chat responses in late 2024 before walking back the effort in February in a bid to maintain user trust. That same month, OpenAI began testing ads within ChatGPT, stirring backlash and a pointed response from rival Antropic in the form of a Super Bowl ad. OpenAI reported that its ad pilot generated $100 million in two months and projects $100 billion in ad revenue by 2030. The stakes extend well beyond monetization, shaping who has visibility, influence and access within the next layer of the internet.

At the same time, advertising itself is being fundamentally reshaped by A.I. In the traditional web model, ads competed for human attention. Visibility was everything. Impressions, clicks and conversions defined success. But in an A.I.-driven environment, the primary audience is no longer just the human; it’s also the A.I. system or agent, interpreting and assembling information on the user’s behalf.

When a user asks A.I. to recommend the best laptop, plan a vacation or evaluate software, the system gathers and synthesizes inputs before presenting an answer. That means commercial information is no longer simply about being seen, but about being understood and selected by A.I. In effect, brands are competing for both screen space and inclusion in the model’s reasoning layer. This changes the nature of advertising.

Businesses will need to provide structured, accurate and useful data that A.I. systems can incorporate into their reasoning. The most valuable commercial content will not be the loudest. It will be the most relevant, reliable and machine-readable. This mirrors the earlier evolution of search engine optimization but with higher stakes. Instead of ranking on a results page, brands are vying to shape a single synthesized answer. In that world, advertising becomes less about persuasion and more about participation in the information layer itself. And that is where the question of control becomes critical.

If A.I. platforms are the gateway to information, and advertising becomes embedded within that layer, then those platforms also influence which commercial inputs are surfaced, trusted or ignored. The monetization model is a decision about how information ecosystems function—and it defines how the next era of the internet will operate.

For advertising to play a positive role in this new landscape, two principles have to hold: transparency and utility. Users should understand when commercial information is part of an answer, and that information should genuinely improve the outcome, not distort it. If those conditions are met, advertising can continue to do what it has always done at its best. It can fund access, expand participation and support the infrastructure of open information.

Inversely, if A.I. becomes the dominant interface for knowledge and there is no scalable, accessible monetization model, then access will narrow. The most powerful tools will be reserved for those who can afford them, and the open web as we know it will be changed. This would mark a reversal of the ad-supported model that enabled the internet’s mass adoption in the first place.

Advertising is not without pitfalls. But it is also the reason the internet became a global utility rather than a luxury product. As A.I. takes over as the front door to information, we do not just need to rethink how answers are delivered. We need to decide how that system is funded and who it ultimately serves. A future with broad, equitable access to powerful A.I. tools is one worth working for. Ads are good, actually.