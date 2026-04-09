Andy Jassy Bets $200B on A.I. to Cement Amazon’s Tech Dominance

Amazon is going all in on A.I. and betting more money on it than anyone else in Silicon Valley. Under CEO Andy Jassy, the tech giant plans to pour a staggering $200 billion into A.I. infrastructure this year, the biggest corporate investment of its kind, as it races to seize what Jassy calls a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” His next task? Convincing investors that the gamble will pay off.

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Amazon’s skyrocketing capital expenditures weren’t made “on a hunch,” said Jassy in his annual shareholder letter published today (April 9). “A.I. is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where the current growth is unprecedented and the future growth even bigger.”

Already, those investments are beginning to pay dividends. A.I. services provided by AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing business, have helped push its quarterly revenue run rate past $15 billion in early 2026, Jassy revealed. “Amazon is smack in the middle of this land rush, and companies are choosing AWS,” he said.

Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos as CEO in 2021, spent 24 years building AWS before taking the helm. His own path wasn’t linear. He once pursued sports broadcasting, coached high school soccer, and tried launching startups before joining Amazon.

AWS’s rise has been far from straightforward, too. Launched in 2002, the platform’s early forays into payments and databases fell flat. But persistence paid off. Its success didn’t follow “a straight line,” Jassy noted. Adaptability, he said, is essential in a world of shifting technology and business models. “One of these seminal shifts is A.I.”

Beyond software, AWS is also booming in hardware. Demand for its Trainium chips, Graviton processors, and Nitro platform has lifted its chip division to an annual revenue run rate above $20 billion, growing at a triple-digit clip. Interest is so intense that AWS faces “capacity constraints that yield unserved demand,” Jassy said, adding that two customers even asked to buy all of Amazon’s Graviton capacity for 2026. “We can’t agree to these requests given other customers’ needs, but it gives you an idea of the demand.”

That demand is driving even greater investment. “We’re not going to be conservative in how we play this—we’re investing to be the meaningful leader, and our future business, operating income and [free cash flow] will be much larger because of it,” said Jassy.

Amazon has already lined up major customers for its massive outlay, including a recent $100 billion multi-year deal with OpenAI to run workloads on AWS. Additional agreements are underway, Jassy said, suggesting that much of its 2026 spend will be recouped in the next few years.

Despite partnering with rivals—Amazon has also invested heavily in Anthropic, a key OpenAI competitor—the company isn’t worried about conflicts of interest. Matt Garman, CEO of AWS, said Amazon’s collaborative approach has long been its strength. “The world is big—I don’t think any of these places are a winner-take-all market,” he told an audience at the HumanX conference in San Francisco this week. “We think there’s space for many of these companies to be successful.”