In an Age of Image Overload, AIPAD’s The Photography Show Reminds Us What a Photograph Can Do

For photography collectors and enthusiasts, The Photography Show, organized by AIPAD, is one of the most important events for photophiles on the North American calendar. Gathering 80 domestic and international galleries and creative spaces dedicated to the medium, the fair opened to VIPs on April 22 in the elegant interiors of the Park Avenue Armory. The audience for this fair may not always overlap with the broader art world, but is nonetheless deeply engaged and dedicated to adhering to a level of connoisseurship and commitment that some might read as zealous. Record attendance and early sales easily dispelled any claims that photography is less serious as an art form or a dead medium in an age of image overexposure.

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“Last night was a spectacular night for photography! We had record VIP attendance, with an especially strong turnout from museums,” AIPAD executive director Lydia Melamed Johnson told Observer, adding that this year’s exhibitors were thrilled with the dynamic audience that bought decisively across categories and price points. “It was especially encouraging to see such a broad demographic of collectors, from established connoisseurs to a new generation of engaged, first-time buyers discovering the medium with enthusiasm and confidence.”

The Photography Show reflects the medium’s extraordinary breadth with its displays ranging from early photographic experiments and camera-less processes to iconic works by defining figures such as Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange and Brassaï, alongside contemporary titans like Sebastião Salgado and Stephen Shore and a new generation of artists pushing photography into digital, video and installation-based practices. Entering the fair is, for both connoisseurs and newcomers, a journey through the evolution of photography as both an artistic and documentary medium, and through the enduring impulse toward visual storytelling that has always defined it.

Although photojournalism today cannot rely on the institutional support of the Magnum agency era, photography remains a tool of intensified vision, sharpening our awareness of the present, drawing attention to what unfolds around us and creating a record of history as it is written.

Among the early institutional acquisitions, the Museum of the City of New York purchased several works from Daniel / Oliver Gallery. “The portfolio of Dawoud Bey’s portraits of Harlem residents is an exemplary representation of a defining New York community,” MCNY curator Sean Corcoran told Observer. “Our mission is to tell the story of New York City and the communities, so this year we acquired this, along with a series of Augustus Frederick Sherman portraits documenting the last great wave of immigration through Ellis Island, at the beginning of the 20th Century. The work resonates with the museum’s mission, and the immigration story is at its core.”

In the booth of Santa Fe-based Monroe Gallery of Photography, whose mission is to champion precisely those images from the 20th and 21st Centuries that exist at the singular intersection of art and journalism, is a powerful wall ensemble: two photographic portraits by Ron Haviv of figures who have already become emblematic of our troubled era—Mamdani and Zelensky—are paired with recent works capturing, in unfiltered black and white, the silent violence of ICE raids across the country as well as the vital pushback of protests in Minneapolis and beyond. Included are dramatic images by Ashley Gilbertson documenting ICE actions in Chicago; his series Monsters on Halloween captures agents driving through neighborhoods in Niles, Illinois, for hours, stopping and detaining landscapers and construction workers as residents emerge from their homes to film and protest. Mark Peterson documents ICE protests at 26 Federal Plaza in New York, and Ryan Vizzions crystallizes into an image that already feels historical, capturing the memorials following the killing of Renee Good by ICE in Minneapolis. The people portrayed here are shown as vulnerable within broader systems and dynamics, yet resilient in the strength of community.

These are “images that are embedded in our collective consciousness and which form a shared visual heritage for human society,” founder Sid Monroe told Observer, when asked about the significance of photojournalism in an era of manipulated media. Also in the booth is a group of images from Diné (Navajo) photographer Eugene Tapahe’s “Jingle Dress Project,” which aims to bring global attention to Native American issues, including land acknowledgment, women’s rights and, most urgently, the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). A powerful image of fierce Native American sisters standing in the snow against a bright blue sky, dressed in traditional, colorful clothing—resolute and determined as they face the unknown horizons of their culture—is an absolute standout of this edition.

Completing the presentation are vintage photographs, including iconic shots by Franco Vaccaro, ranging from Enzo Ferrari and Ferrari cars to portraits of contemporary masters such as Alexander Calder in his studio. Notably, all works in Monroe’s booth—whether historically significant or iconic—remain relatively accessible, with most priced between $3,500 and $7,500.

What makes the fair accessible more broadly is the transparency of pricing, with dealers openly listing values for each work—a clarity that undoubtedly helps drive faster sales, even for artists also seen on the art fair circuit. In the early hours, Yancey Richardson Gallery placed Marilyn Minter’s True Blue (2022) and Tania Franco Klein’s The Waiting from the series Positive Disintegration (2016). “The fair has had an amazing turnout, and the quality of work in the room is very high,” Yancey Richardson told Observer. “We’ve had a great response to our presentation this year from museum curators who have come in from all over the U.S. with particular interest in the work of Larry Sultan, Tania Franco Klein and Mitch Epstein.”

The fair does not lack historical gems, even as dealers tend to present works at considerably lower price points than those typically seen at other art fairs for artists already firmly in the canon. At Scott Nichols Gallery, a mid-1950s print of Dorothea Lange’s iconic Migrant Mother sits alongside other works in the $6,000-7,800 range. Works by Ansel Adams are also on view, with later prints priced around $7,800 and a rarer 1940 print reaching $75,000.

Robert Klein Gallery’s offerings range from early pioneers of the medium, like Berenice Abbott, to Brassaï’s images capturing the Parisian golden age, and Walker Evans’s 1930s documentation of rural poverty across the U.S. as part of the FSA program. Here, too, prices remain below $10,000 despite these works’ historical weight. The gallery pairs works by these masters with contemporary perspectives, including a timely focus on one of Iran’s leading photographers, Shadi Ghadirian, whose work examines life in post-revolutionary Iran and the tensions shaping women’s identities between tradition and modernity. On view here are images from her Qajar series (1998), each featuring a woman against painted backdrops inspired by 19th-century Qajar-era portraiture (1786-1925) and paired with anachronistic modern objects—a Pepsi can, a boom box or a bicycle—which are prohibited. Drawing on her experience at the National Museum of Photography in Tehran, Ghadirian juxtaposes historical conventions with contemporary constraints, revealing shifting boundaries of visibility, identity and social freedom. Also notable is the pairing between rare works by Francesca Woodman and the contemporary photography of Lebanese artist Rania Matar, whose images of girls and young women coming of age reveal a similar performative negotiation of visibility and exposure.

On the historical side, several galleries are presenting photographic experiments by Man Ray, following the Metropolitan Museum’s recently closed exhibition “Man Ray: When Objects Dream,” which highlighted his pioneering role in camera-less photography and his broader redefinition of the medium’s artistic potential. Among them, Edwynn Houk Gallery has a rare rayograph priced over $1 million, alongside a solarized self-portrait from the 1930s priced at $75,000.

This year’s fair welcomes, for the first time, Leica Store & Gallery, which in 2026 is celebrating 50 years of Leica Galleries worldwide. The booth brings together a dynamic group of 13 photographers—from established masters to contemporary storytellers—spanning documentary, fine art and cultural narratives. The presentation highlights photography as a medium for humanistic storytelling, truth and human connection, while also showcasing the possibilities of technical excellence. “By bridging legacy and contemporary perspectives, we’re proud to share how photographers continue to interpret the world through a Leica lens with AIPAD’s engaged audience,” Mike Giannattasio, president of Leica Camera, Inc., North America, told Observer.

Additional historical names are presented with a similarly intergenerational approach in the booth of Gitterman Gallery, where a tightly curated selection moves across photography’s many registers—from document to revelation—anchored by Irving Penn’s Milkman, New York (1951), a platinum-palladium print offered at $90,000, alongside a poetic nocturnal landscape by Robert Adams ($30,000) and rare vintage views of the Bauhaus in Dessau by Iwao Yamawaki ($7,500 and $4,800). Central to the booth is also a group of contemporary experimental works by Dan Estabrook ($4,200-7,500), whose practice, fresh from his recent exhibition at the gallery, explicitly revisits early photographic processes to probe the medium’s more mystical dimension. Together, the grouping suggests a lineage that runs beneath photography’s accepted role as a mirror of the real: a persistent drive to move beyond surface description toward what might be called a “sur-reality”—an invisible layer of meaning accessible through the photographer’s cultivated eye, as the mechanical medium becomes capable of revealing depths otherwise unseen.

Another particularly compelling discovery at this year’s fair comes through the partnership with the MUUS Collection—a leading American collection of 20th-century photography dedicated to preserving, researching and bringing to light works from the archives it owns and represents. At AIPAD, the collection presents a focused tribute to Rosalind Fox Solomon, one year after her passing, through a series of uncannily revelatory images that move between the mystical and the critical, capturing the everyday with an emphasis on raw, unvarnished human presence. Characterized by a direct, often confrontational approach, these works reveal an America of contradictions while also conveying the richness of its diverse communities and their rituals, resulting in psychologically charged, at times unsettling portraits that oscillate between documentary and something more interior—almost existential, if not spiritual.

At the core of the presentation is the question that gives the booth its title—”What Is Life?”—probing the contradictions and vulnerabilities of the body as it is shaped by history and social circumstance, but also the depth of its interiority, suspended between a desire for transcendence and spontaneous expressions of spirituality. This tension emerges powerfully in her Chapalingas series, made in Mexico, where Solomon turns her lens on a group of young women, capturing not a social type but the fragile, shifting space between self-presentation and exposure.

Newly introduced, Focal Point is a solo presentation sector highlighting galleries and artists focused on lens-based photography that continue to expand creatively and expressively the collective understanding of what photography can be. Among the most compelling presentations in the section, Somad—a femme- and queer-led independent art space and artist residency program based in New York—is presenting the staged, articulated photographic work of Yi Hsuan Lai, the Taiwanese-born, New York-based artist and its 2025 artist-in-residence. Through a dynamic interplay of sculptural and staged photography, Lai’s works blur the boundaries between image and object, between the digital and the physical, in an exercise of embodiment and disembodiment that probes the limits of materiality, perception and representation. Characterized by an intriguing sense of virtual tactility, these images are deeply physical, both in the performative and staging acts they imply.

Lai operates with found materials—mostly repurposed rubber and other textured fabric remnants salvaged from everyday life—combined to evoke bodies in states of transformation. Through gestures of repair, reassembly and recontextualization, these discarded fragments find new meaning and presence, reflecting a crafting process that parallels the artist’s own construction of identity. Repositioning photography as a sculptural medium (physically constructed and labor-intensive), these works are offered at accessible price points ranging from $3,750 to $10,000, even as they deliver a timely reflection on the very essence of our relationship with images and with our physical and sensorial understanding of reality and identity through them.

Also in Focal Point, LAS Contemporary from Nashville is presenting the work of Chrissy Lush, whose photographic practice similarly exceeds the limits of the two-dimensional image, turning single shots into extended cinematic narration. Her carefully staged scenes examine the silent tensions embedded in human relationships, focusing on moments when intimacy and vulnerability surface within domestic environments, where social performance can slip into more immediate, unfiltered psychological expression. Set in bedrooms, kitchens, backyards, driveways and even cemeteries, Lush uses photography as a tool of psychological and anthropological inquiry, tracing the dynamics between individuals and the spaces they inhabit and exploring the collision between interior experience and outward performance.

A similar slippage of photography toward performance and video—used to interrogate human behavior between societal control and instinctive reaction—emerges in JJ Levine’s Alone Time series. In brightly colored, staged scenes, Levine captures couples engaged in intimate moments of domestic life, revealing shifting gender dynamics within a rapidly changing social landscape. What is particularly compelling is that each “couple” is in fact a single model, appearing as both male and female within the same frame. By demonstrating the body’s capacity to convincingly embody multiple genders, the work challenges binary notions of gender presentation, suggesting instead its fluidity and multiplicity. Technically, the images are constructed through slide film photography that is later scanned, layered and digitally collaged to create the illusion of two figures, though the bodies themselves remain unaltered—transformed only through makeup, costume and pose, further emphasizing gender as a performative and malleable construct.

This year’s fair also features several new entries, adding to its significant cultural and geographical diversity. Worth noting is the debut of Rolf Art from Buenos Aires, presenting a curated booth that brings together two pioneers of Argentine and Latin American photography: Sara Facio (1932-2024) and Alicia D’Amico (1933-2001). The presentation revisits three of their landmark collaborative photographic essays—Humanario (1977), Retratos y Autorretratos (1974) and Buenos Aires. Buenos Aires (1968)—bringing to the fair a series of revealing, psychologically charged portraits, including intimate images of Jorge Luis Borges, alongside glimpses of a postwar Buenos Aires at a moment of cultural flourishing. The booth is further enriched by a carefully selected group of works by Adriana Lestido, their key disciple, who has carried forward their legacy through iconic series such as Madre e hija de Plaza de Mayo (1982), Mujeres presas (1991-1993) and Metropolis (1988-1999). Within the curated ensemble, her work offers a stark counterpoint, documenting the deepening social fractures and growing poverty that emerged in the decades that followed, effectively tracing, within a single booth, the broader trajectory of modern Argentina.

Another standout presentation is by Andorra-based Galeria Alta, which is staging the U.S. debut of the poetic images of Ghanaian artist Carlos Idun-Tawiah. Characterized by a uniquely vibrant use of color, these cinematic works capture with lyricism and psychological intensity the full emotional range of fictionalized portraits of lovers and friends. Titled Memories Between Earth and Sky, Idun-Tawiah conceived this collaborative body of work with his mother, based on conversations about her love story with his late father, from their first encounter to her final farewell at his grave. These poetic images, as the artist suggests, are an attempt to resist the erasure of time, making visible the fragile memory of a largely unphotographed love.

Many of the presentations at this year’s edition of The Photography Show demonstrate how photography can function as a form of visual poetry, capable of preserving fleeting moments of beauty and harmony against the entropic dissolution of time—through the photographer’s ability to capture what Henri Cartier-Bresson defined as “the decisive moment,” the simultaneous recognition of the significance of an event and the precise organization of forms.

Many works in the fair offer a nostalgic reflection on a bygone era, evoking the rhythms and textures of urban life in New York and other American cities—moments of visual balance that now feel altered, if not entirely lost, in the realities of the present. Yet photography continues to hold that unique power to preserve and reactivate these images, whether encountered on a wall or a screen, allowing us both to escape and to confront our daily and historical realities, as well as the broader trajectory of modern life that the medium has accompanied and helped to shape in memory.

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