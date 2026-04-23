In Chelsea, 47 Canal and Max Levai Are Betting On Collaboration

This year has been, for the art world, a period of readjustment not only in prices and estimates but in structural terms. Much of the adaptation is taking the form of collaboration, with galleries merging or pooling resources to continue operating within a global circuit defined by high costs, intense competition and increasingly narrow profit margins. The latest case study will launch after the summer, when the legendary SoHo gallery 47 Canal relocates to Chelsea with a 7,000-square-foot ground-floor flagship at 529 West 20th Street—a space that will be collectively operated with London dealer Max Levai. “It’s neither a merger nor a traditional gallery share—there will be a dialogue between two programs with mutual respect and a long history,” Oliver Newton told Observer.

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Newton founded 47 Canal in 2011 with Margaret Lee, quickly establishing it as a staple of the New York downtown scene with its risk-taking exhibitions and globally oriented program. Each gallery, he was quick to clarify, will maintain its own identity, roster and exhibition program. “What we’re sharing is the gallery space and, in a sense, the energy,” he said, adding that the collaboration will translate into synchronized exhibition schedules that align openings and programming to create a more active environment for audiences. “What that opens up is the potential for interesting dialogue. We have always valued exchange with our peers, and we’ve worked with Max numerous times over the years, so this feels like a natural extension of that history.”

The newly renovated gallery, designed by New York firm IDSR Architecture, will house two distinct exhibition spaces across two levels, with 47 Canal and Max Levai running their respective programs under one roof.

When asked why Chelsea—especially at a moment when many galleries have been moving to Tribeca, where 47 Canal was located—Newton explained that what they value most is being able to create a space where anyone can simply walk in and encounter serious, ambitious work. “Chelsea has long been a center of gravity for gallery culture in New York. After 15 years downtown, it’s an exciting change for us,” he said, pointing to the broader reach of the neighborhood. “The cultural infrastructure makes that possible at a different scale, and by sharing space with Max, we are drawing in a broader audience through our complementary approaches to programming.”

With the move, the gallery will also strategically slow down its program—both in pace and format. Longer exhibition runs will give artists and audiences more time with the work, while creating space for expanded programming that includes talks, performances and events. “That’s actually closer to how we want to work,” Newton said.

The gallery’s artists have responded to the news with overwhelming enthusiasm. “It’s about doing things with more intention,” Senior Director Jasmine Lee told Observer, emphasizing that exhibition-making has always been central to the gallery’s mission. “Artists deserve more time and space to consider how their work engages with the public, and, conversely, as gallerists we want the ability to engage with and support that work more fully through public programs, conversations and simply allowing people to encounter the work more than once.”

47 Canal has already developed an off-site exhibition program, collaborating with galleries that share similarly experimental approaches across different regions, which has allowed for greater global reach without the costs and pressures of fairs or pop-ups. “It started as a way to stay active while we were in transition, and it’s evolved into something more central to how we think about our program,” Newton explained. “All off-sites are built on existing relationships with peers and collaborators in those cities who are locally engaged yet globally minded.”

Their current presentation of Selome Muleta at B-SIDE (ROH) in Jakarta and forthcoming collaboration with Misako & Rosen at Arcadia Missa in London are rooted in long-standing relationships and dialogues that extend well beyond those cities. “We are intentionally making space to look outward, learn from others, and engage more actively with our peers around the world,” Jasmine Lee added. “It’s not necessarily a new model, but it’s one that can be easy to lose sight of.” The strategy reflects a broader shift among younger, globally minded dealers who are increasingly exploring cooperative frameworks that support long-term sustainability. “We don’t take longevity for granted. We have always tried to operate as nimbly as possible in response to changing conditions. The size of our gallery has allowed us to remain reflexive and thoughtful. We value that, and we try to leave room for the possibilities and potential that come with it.”

Max Levai has also successfully experimented with unconventional formats, with The Ranch—his seasonal Montauk exhibition venue and sculpture grounds—set to reopen in June 2026 for its sixth season. Programming in the West Barn gallery and the presentation of outdoor sculpture on the grounds will include an exhibition of paintings by the late artist Peter Cain (whose close friend Ellsworth Kelly will be the subject of a concurrent retrospective at the neighboring Parrish Art Museum), the first exhibition of Nancy Rubins in New York in more than 10 years and more. Anchoring it all is an ambitious outdoor group exhibition of sculpture connecting four artists with Los Angeles links, including a new monumental work by Nancy Rubins, a 20-foot bronze by Paul McCarthy and a new towering sculpture by Matt Johnson.

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