As Artemis II Returns Home, NASA Chief Jared Isaacman Defends Billionaire Space Race

As the four astronauts on the Artemis II mission return to Earth today (April 10), the flight is refocusing attention on human space travel, just as NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman is defending the role of billionaire-backed companies in the industry. In an interview this week with Politico’s Dasha Burns, Isaacman argued that the private companies selling flights to wealthy customers are the same ones building the landers, transportation systems and other hardware NASA needs for the Artemis program.

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Asked why billionaires should fund space travel when Earth faces urgent problems, Isaacman, who has flown to space twice on private missions, said critics of private space ventures were “outright wrong” and thanked Elon Musk of SpaceX, Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin, and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic for investing in the sector. His point wasn’t that leisure flights justify themselves, but that private capital has built an industrial base that NASA now depends on.

NASA has already started shifting Artemis toward a deeper commercial partnership. The White House’s fiscal 2027 budget allocates $8.5 billion for Artemis—roughly 45 percent of NASA’s total funding that year—and calls for commercial landers, spacesuits and transportation systems to expand the U.S. presence on the moon “cost‑effectively.”

Artemis III is now planned as a 2027 Earth‑orbit test mission that will dock with one or both commercial lunar landers, ahead of Artemis IV and V, which are targeting lunar landings in 2028.

In a March report, NASA said it plans to adopt more reusable, commercially procured hardware and is aiming for crewed lunar landings every six months. The agency and the administration say this approach will lower costs and speed up missions. Also in March, NASA’s inspector general reported limited cost increases on the agency’s lunar‑lander contracts: up 6 percent for SpaceX and less than 1 percent for Blue Origin. NASA plans to use SpaceX’s lander for Artemis III and IV and Blue Origin’s for Artemis V.

Isaacman has become a central figure in this transition because he bridges the public program and the private market. Sworn in as NASA’s 15th administrator in December 2025, he now oversees a lunar program increasingly reliant on commercial providers.

Isaacman made his fortune through the payments company Shift4, which he founded as a teenager, and later co‑founded the military aviation contractor Draken International. Forbes estimates his net worth at about $1.5 billion. Even before leading NASA, he was one of the most visible figures in private human spaceflight. He commanded Inspiration4, a three‑day SpaceX mission in 2021 that became the first orbital flight with no professional astronauts, and in 2024 led Polaris Dawn, which reached the highest crewed orbit since Apollo and included the first commercial spacewalk.

Roman Chiporukha, founder of luxury space‑travel broker SpaceVIP, said most people still don’t know where to buy private space trips or what options exist. SpaceVIP brokers access to private space missions for high-net-worth clients.

There are just a handful of companies offering commercial space travel. Despite all the early talk of mass‑market access, the business remains concentrated at the very top end. Branson’s Virgin Galactic offers short, suborbital flights for $750,000 per seat, 50 percent higher than its original price a few years ago. Blue Origin requires a $150,000 refundable deposit to begin the order process for a New Shepard flight. Axiom Space has said its private astronaut missions to the International Space Station, flown aboard SpaceX vehicles, are priced in the mid‑$60 million range per seat.

Still, Chiporukha said Artemis could help shift the industry away from “one‑off, rare flagship missions” and toward “a proper cadence” of launches, infrastructure, and ongoing activity.