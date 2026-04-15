How One Art Shipping Company Is Pairing A.I.-Driven Efficiencies With Hands-On Human Attention

Amid widespread concerns about rising art shipping costs, French shipping company Convelio recently closed a new funding round led by one of the country’s entrepreneurial dynasties. This investment will enable the company to accelerate along two key axes: expanding its global network of specialized art storage facilities—from two to five sites—and further advancing its A.I. capabilities.

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The company originated out of a frustration with the inefficiencies of traditional art logistics, co-founder Eduard Gouin told Observer. “We felt it didn’t make sense that shipping from New York to Hong Kong required completely different providers than shipping within Europe. So we thought: why not create a one-stop shop where anyone can instantly access competitive shipping across a wide geographic scope and track it easily?” Coming from technology backgrounds, he and co-founder Clément Ouizille were surprised by slow quote turnaround times, opaque pricing and the lack of modern tracking. Together, the pair developed a platform with instant pricing, global reach and improved transparency.

In its early phase after its 2017 launch, the company differentiated itself through its high-tech approach and global partner network that let it operate in over 200 countries without physical infrastructure. “Technology brings efficiency, which allows us to offer better pricing,” Gouin said. “It also allows us to deliver a better client experience.” On top of that, the company has partnered with art industry firms that face significant logistics challenges. For example, with the auction house Phillips, they created a “smart booking link” that lets collectors manage shipping and storage on a single platform. It worked so well that the company appointed Convelio as its official global logistics provider.

Still, their initial technology-first model proved limiting when it came to handling high-value artworks, prompting a strategic shift toward vertical integration. “We had no physical infrastructure—no trucks, no warehouses, no technicians. We didn’t have the capital for that, so we focused on technology and built a partner network,” Gouin said. “Then in 2023, we made our first acquisition, gaining technicians, trucks and operational assets. That marked a shift toward owning physical infrastructure as well.”

Convelio has since developed inventory management software that lets clients track artworks across storage locations and easily import data using A.I. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem: one login that gives clients access to shipping, storage and inventory tools,” Gouin explained, adding that it was that ability to operate across the entire value chain—from shipping and storage to a seamless digital interface—that ultimately convinced Phillips to entrust Convelio with its logistics.

That said, Gouin stressed, continuous innovation is built into the company’s model. “Over time, the initial innovation isn’t enough—you have to keep building. We keep adding features, solving problems and expanding what we can offer.” As contentious as it is in the art world, artificial intelligence is a key part of that. Most recently, Convelio developed and deployed A.I. agents that automatically process quote requests received via email. “The system can read the request, extract the information, generate a quote and even respond automatically—sometimes within a minute,” Gouin said. Previously, the team spent about 25 percent of its time responding to thousands of quotes; the new system has enabled greater responsiveness.

Yet while technology has been central to Convelio’s growth, it can’t solve every issue art collectors, dealers and institutions face when shipping works. A.I. integration, for example, can optimize operations—routing, packing and coordination—but can’t negate the impact of geopolitical issues, such as disruptions in the Middle East, which can increase fuel surcharges and reduce flight availability. “That’s outside our control. Our strategy is to optimize everything else to offset those issues,” Gouin said. It’s part of why the company hasn’t downsized its human support offerings. Gouin emphasized the importance of human involvement, given the often sensitive nature of the artworks being transported and the need for discretion. “In our industry, you still need people. What we transport is unique and often has sentimental value. If something is damaged, you lose the client. Technology can’t replace that human oversight—at least not yet.”

In an industry where human expertise and technological efficiency have often been seen as opposing forces, Convelio chose early on to align the two, combining tech that streamlines processes with the hands-on involvement of specialists who work directly with artworks, end to end. This latest investment round will let the company further consolidate and expand its physical infrastructure, focusing on key markets. Expansion plans include additional locations globally, with a particular focus on the U.S. market. “We have warehouses in Paris and London, and next we’ll launch in New York. Then we plan at least three more locations in the coming years,” Gouin shared. As for Asia, the target for now is expansion through partnerships rather than direct infrastructure investment. “In Hong Kong, for example, we aim to deliver the same service level through local partners,” he added.

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