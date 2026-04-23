The $96 Million de Gunzburg Collection Just Set a New Bar for Design at Auction

Heralded as the most valuable single-owner design sale in Sotheby’s history, the collection of Jean and Terry de Gunzburg lived up to expectations. The April 22 Collection of Jean & Terry de Gunzburg – Design Masters sale at the auction house’s Breuer headquarters closed white glove with a total of $96 million across 107 lots against an initial estimate of $28.5-42.5 million to become the most valuable design collection ever sold in the U.S. With 94 percent of lots selling above their pre-sale high estimates, the results not only confirmed the ongoing Lalanne momentum but also the sustained demand for Art Deco and late 20th-century design more broadly.

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The sale further confirmed that excellent provenance, combined with strategic storytelling around iconic collections, continues to fuel bidder enthusiasm. “This was a true watershed moment for the design market—a real recalibration of what the very best of 20th-century design and decorative arts can command on the global stage,” said Jodi Pollack, Sotheby’s chairman of 20th Century Design and Major Collections. For Pollack, the de Gunzburg collection redrew the horizon in many ways, setting a benchmark the market will be measuring itself against for years to come.

All the lots in the sale came from the de Gunzburgs’ Upper East Side apartment, designed by acclaimed decorator Jacques Grange who shaped the interiors of figures such as Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, from whom some of the pieces also originated. Terry de Gunzburg worked closely with Yves Saint Laurent and his Beauté division, serving as creative director before founding her own brand, By Terry, in 1998. Her husband, an internationally renowned molecular and cell biologist, held senior positions at the Institut Curie and later achieved distinction in the biotech industry. Together, they spent four decades assembling one of the most dynamic private collections of 20th-century avant-garde works.

Leading the sale was an extraordinary ensemble of 15 mirrors by Claude Lalanne for Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, which fetched $33.5 million against an estimate of $10-15 million, setting a new auction record for the artist. The result immediately eclipsed the previous benchmark of £3.6 million ($4.8 million) achieved by Unique Structure Végétale Mirror and Wall Light at Sotheby’s record-breaking Pauline Karpidas Evening Auction last September in London. Crucially, for Claude—who for a long time lived somewhat in the market shadow of her husband—the result also surpassed François-Xavier Lalanne’s Hippopotame Bar, pièce unique, which fetched $31.4 million last December at the first design sale Sotheby’s hosted at the Breuer. Pursued by five bidders in a spirited 10-minute battle, the ensemble became the most expensive work of design ever sold at Sotheby’s.

Described as the most complete expression of Claude Lalanne’s floral, biomorphic lexicon, the 15 mirrors were commissioned in 1974 by Yves Saint Laurent for the Salon de Musique of his Paris residence, one of the most iconic interiors of the 20th Century. Starting from only two elements, the work progressively evolved into a full environmental installation.

Terry de Gunzburg first encountered the mirrors during her years as creative director of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté and later acquired them at the legendary 2009 YSL sale, drawn by the personal resonance they held for her. “Being part of that collection makes these works all the more desirable,” art advisor Edith Dicconson of Dicconson Fine Art told Observer, noting that their commission by Yves Saint Laurent, at a moment when he was building one of the most important collections of his era, was central to their significance. “What makes these mirrors particularly special is that they were conceived as a group, representing the only time Lalanne was commissioned to create an entire room of mirrors.”

The only other time Claude Lalanne created a comparable mirrored environment was in 2015, when Paul Kasmin built a room for the exhibition “Les Lalanne: Fifty Years of Work, 1964-2015,” in which Dicconson collaborated, offering a second opportunity to explore this format. The two original mirrors were included in a 1975 presentation at the Centre national d’art contemporain, and after their acquisition by the de Gunzburgs, the full ensemble was shown in the landmark 2010 retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

A few lots earlier, a floral bench by Claude Lalanne doubled its estimate to achieve $768,000, while her 56-piece “Sven” flatware service sold for $320,000 over an estimate of $80,000-120,000 and her Crocodile et Papillon 10-light chandelier reached $640,000. Two François-Xavier Lalanne Mouton de Laine works—originally made for Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé—achieved $2,432,000 and $2,304,000, surpassing their high estimate of $1 million. Combining anthropomorphic and functional qualities, soft sculpture and design, their tactile presence encourages physical engagement and positions them as precursors to today’s collectible design. The first also set a new auction record for a single sheep by the artist.

Further Lalannes followed: François-Xavier Lalanne’s Pomme d’Hiver and Grand Oiseau de Peter Branché achieved $8,782,000 (estimate: $3-5 million) and $3,414,000 (estimate: $600,000-800,000) respectively, while Claude Lalanne’s Les Portes du Jardin closed at $576,000. Strong results also came for her Très Grand Choupatte, which doubled its estimate to $5.9 million, setting a new high for the subject, followed by her $896,000 three-piece Williamsburg seating suite and François-Xavier’s black bird at $2,304,000.

In total, the Les Lalanne group—comprising nine works by Claude, six by François-Xavier and one by Les Lalanne—generated $64.7 million against a combined estimate of $19.6-29.6 million, more than doubling the high estimate and further cementing their position as the dominant name in today’s design market.

Yet even before and between the Lalanne highlights, works by other French and European designers were delivering impressive results and setting new records. As Pollack noted, while Claude Lalanne’s mirrors were the undeniable centerpiece of the sale, what proved equally significant was the extraordinary depth of bidding across both prewar and postwar design. “It was a resounding affirmation of design’s ascendance within the broader art market,” he acknowledged.

Opening the sale were four black-and-red vases by Jean Dunand, the Swiss-born, Paris-based designer and one of the defining figures of Art Deco. Perfectly illustrating his synthesis of abstraction, stylization and African influence, each vase more than tripled its estimate, achieving $192,000, $384,000, $102,400 and $89,000. A rare pair of Dunand armchairs followed at $614,400, well above an estimate of $150,000-200,000, first presented at the 1927 Salon des Artistes Décorateurs. In total, Dunand’s works generated $2 million across nine lots.

A Paul Dupré-Lafon low table covered in Hermès leather fetched $768,000, far exceeding its estimate of $200,000-300,000, while a pair of semainiers sold within estimate at $332,800. Later in the auction, Pierre Delbée for Maison Jansen’s unique modular table sold for $640,000, more than six times its high estimate setting a new auction record for the designer that’s more than 10 times his previous benchmark. A new record was also set for Marc du Plantier, whose pair of floor lamps sold for $768,000 over a high estimate of $150,000.

Momentum continued with Alberto Giacometti’s design works: an Étoile table lamp surpassed its estimate of $80,000-120,000 to reach $320,000. His Grande Feuille floor lamp, one of his most sought-after design pieces, achieved $1,152,000 against an estimate of $250,000-350,000, confirming continued demand in his design market. His Grecque table lamp, grand modèle, sold for $665,600 (estimate: $150,000-200,000), while a Surrealist-inspired blue Modèle Ovale vase achieved $409,600.

If the design pieces by Alberto attracted strong bidding, a sculptural work by Diego Giacometti—Le Couple (1975), reminiscent of his brother’s stylized figures yet with a more playful tone—soared to $537,600, approximately nine times its estimate of $40,000-60,000.

With its neo-Gothic elegance, Armand-Albert Rateau’s works also performed strongly: two pairs of Aux Papillons sconces achieved $384,000 and $358,400 (estimate $100,000-150,000), while a coat rack climbed to $729,600 from an estimate of $120,000-180,000. A guéridon and a pair of stools sold for $486,400 and $657,200, respectively.

The momentum carried into another top lot: a rare shagreen cabinet by André Groult, first presented at the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes within the Société des Artistes Décorateurs’ French Embassy pavilion, where Groult designed the Chambre de Madame as a harmonious suite of furnishings of which this cabinet formed a part. It soared to $2.2 million, nearly three times its high estimate of $800,000, establishing a new auction record for the French designer. A related mahogany and shagreen Guéridon à Secret offered later also achieved $204,800 against an estimate of $30,000-50,000.

Demand remained strong for postwar French design as well, with Jean Royère’s 16 works achieving a combined total of $6.7 million, more than double the pre-sale estimate of $2-2.8 million. Among the strongest results, his “Tour Eiffel” low table reached $614,400 (estimate: $100,000-150,000), his three-light corner bookcase sold at $384,000 (estimate: $35,000), and his Perforation candelabrum fetched $166,400 (estimate: $20,000-30,000). A pair of armchairs later fetched $857,600, with additional Royère works continuing to perform strongly.

Italian design also delivered standout results, with a unique pair of wall lights by Gio Ponti achieving $281,600 over an estimate of $15,000, while a collaboration between Lucio Fontana and Osvaldo Borsani realized $512,000, reflecting the interdisciplinary experimentation that defined postwar Italy.

Four table lamps by Alexandre Noll sold at $83,200, $115,200, $153,600 and $204,800, respectively (estimate: $7,000-10,000 each), surpassing their estimates by multiples and setting new auction records for the artist.

The de Gunzburg sale marks a new high point in the remarkable momentum of the global design market. The couple’s collection stood apart as one of the most dynamic private collections of 20th-century avant-garde design, and such a level of sophistication—combined with exceptional provenance and a compelling narrative—continues to resonate with today’s buyers. The results further underscore sustained demand not only for Les Lalanne but for historical French design more broadly, particularly Art Deco and those creators who drew from natural forms to introduce a more human, emotional and imaginative dimension—an approach that resonates powerfully today as we face increasing dematerialization, detachment from physical experience and a growing loss of harmony with our surroundings and with nature itself.

This trajectory had already been signaled by New York’s December auctions, led by Sotheby’s inaugural Design Week at the Breuer, and is reinforced by broader market data: according to ArtTactic, the category rose 20.4 percent to $172 million in the first half of 2025, up from $143 million during the same period the previous year, reflecting an expanding global appetite for collectible design.

Sotheby’s will offer additional works from the collection in its May marquee sales, extending into modern and contemporary art. Highlights include Mark Rothko’s Untitled (estimate: $10-15 million), Lucio Fontana’s Concetto spaziale, Il cielo di Venezia (estimate: $10-15 million), Alexander Calder’s Mobile Blanc (estimate: $5-7 million), Agnes Martin’s Untitled #6 (estimate: $3-5 million) and Robert Ryman’s Versions III (estimate: $2.5-3.5 million), alongside Pablo Picasso’s Buste de femme (estimate: $3-5 million) and Paul Klee’s Gartenfigur (estimate: $2-3 million).

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