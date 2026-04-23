A Museum-Quality Pink Gold Patek Philippe Reference 1518 Will Hit the Block This June

The Patek Philippe Reference 1518 occupies a specific and significant place in horological history as the first perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch ever produced in series. The atelier introduced it in 1941, in the thick of World War II and at a moment when most watchmakers were keeping things simple. The 1518 embraced complexity, and the references that followed in its wake—the 2499, the 3970, the 5970 and the 5270—are evidence of what it set in motion.

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The top lot in Phillips’ June New York Watch Auction: XIV sale is a stunning 18k pink gold example from 1948, fresh to market and previously unknown, with a high estimate of $2.4 million. But given the record for this reference, this timepiece could hammer considerably higher. Phillips sold a comparable pink gold Reference 1518 for $4.3 million in 2021, while a 1946 example achieved $3.8 million at Sotheby's in 2023.

Production of the Reference 1518 ran from 1941 to 1954 and yielded just 281 examples across all variants—the more common yellow gold, the relatively rare pink gold and the exceptionally rare steel, of which a mere four examples are known. The pink gold examples are among the most sought after, and Phillips describes the one coming to auction in June as being in museum-quality condition, with an untouched Vichet case, all raised enamel printing fully intact and a dial layout so influential that its fingerprints are visible on perpetual calendar chronographs made decades later. It may be, according to the auction house, the best-preserved pink gold reference 1518 to ever go on the block.

“Collectors today are increasingly focused on watches that define categories and establish benchmarks, and few references embody that ideal as powerfully as the Patek Philippe reference 1518—one of the most important and sought‑after vintage wristwatches ever produced,” Paul Boutros, deputy chairman and head of watches, Americas, and Isabella Proia, head of sale and senior international specialist, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to present a pink gold example that is both fresh-to-market, in stunning condition and one that will be immediately recognized as perhaps the best-preserved example to ever surface.”

Watch enthusiasts keeping tabs on the sale can expect to see spirited bidding. A fresh-to-market Reference 1518 in this condition does not come along often, and Phillips announced the June sale on the heels of its third consecutive 100 percent-sold watch auction of the year. Among the other lots of note in the New York Watch Auction: XIV sale are an 18k Reference 6239 Champagne “Paul Newman” Daytona (estimate: $600,000-1,200,000), a Tourbillon Souverain Anniversaire “Hong Kong” No. 1, an early Reference 3940 “Doré Beyer” (estimate: $600,000-1,200,000) and a Tiffany-signed Patek Philippe that once belonged to Paul Starrett, the man behind the Empire State Building (estimate: $15,000-30,000).

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