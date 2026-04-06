The 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV: All the Range, None of the Looks

When Mercedes-Benz announced a few years back that the brand was going to lean hard into electrification, they weren’t joking around—which is to be expected, since German automakers aren’t known for their jolly sense of humor. Their world is serious business. To that point, the Mercedes-Benz EQE lineup consists solely of serious all-electric vehicles. While the automaker still makes fossil-fuel builds for its performance AMG collection and sells hybrids in various makes, the EQEs are plug-in only luxury rides offering reliable range and the expected Mercedes-Benz comforts.

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In the 2026 EQE SUV, the Mercedes-Benz Synchronous Electric Motor has a 35-kilowatt output. The 90.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion traction battery has a range of about 253-300 miles, depending on driving conditions and performance demands. With a 170-kilowatt DC fast charger, the EQE SUV will go from a 10 percent to 80 percent charge in a little over 30 minutes, as tested. Those numbers can vary in a world of heavily used (and potentially abused) public chargers if the owner doesn’t have a fast-charging unit built into the garage. If plugged into a heavier-duty home 220-volt outlet with the SUV’s 9.6-kilowatt onboard charger, the vehicle will juice up to as close to 100 percent as the battery allows in about 11.5 hours. That means, without a home-installed fast charger, the owner can still park the EQE, plug it into a standard 220V outlet overnight, and head out the next morning with usable range.

As tested, the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive powertrain manages 315 horsepower with a 0-60 mph time of 6.2 seconds. In an era of EVs boasting immediate torque and entertainingly quick acceleration, these numbers feel a little disappointing. The drive is still endlessly reassuring and perfectly balanced in that signature Mercedes-Benz manner. However, buyers will have to upgrade to the sport-tuned AMG EQE SUV version, with its 677-horsepower, 0-60 in 3.4 seconds capabilities, if they want the extra oomph. And of course, swapping an electric motor in for a turbocharged V6 or a throaty V8 deprives the driving experience of the auditory pleasure of driving a Mercedes. That’s just the reality of an ever-more-electrified world prying some of the passion and sensuousness out of life.

At least there’s the technological wizardry of the EQE group to enjoy. In addition to electric everything (which has to be closely managed in an EV for obvious battery-consumption reasons), the SUV still has the MBUX Multimedia System and its 12.8-inch portrait display, with an additional 12.3-inch driver display. In a flashy addition, a fingerprint scanner for MBUX profile authentication keeps intruders at bay. Sadly, full-on massage seats would tax the battery and shorten the all-important range once again, so there’s only heat—and then only in the front seats.

Full voice activation will work with the MB onboard intelligence or with linked Apple CarPlay. There’s a mobile hotspot for onboard internet, and the MBUX EQ Navigation Services provide electric intelligence (for monitoring the car’s capabilities and available power) and active range monitoring. That same system will also track and guide the driver to a charging station if range becomes an issue.

While this EQE’s unshakable engineering is on brand, providing the reliable performance necessary to prove its Stuttgart bona fides, the styling stumps. It lives in a split universe of “oversized hatchback” and “not quite a sedan.” Those lines fail to confirm, “Ich bin ein Mercedes!” to the eyes of a motoring public, perhaps opting for a more meek apology that the car doesn’t better resemble its very distinguished relatives. The world must forgive at least the hatchback half of the EQE SUV’s confused visuals. No class in the automotive world stretched its visual cues over the last decade more than the SUV—especially in the small and midsize versions. With station wagons near extinction and sedans lagging behind, many of the SUVs lacking the full-size mass try to snuggle down into an inflated hatchback shape. The EQE SUV can’t quite manage that and ends up stuck somewhere in its own aesthetic limbo.

There’s a possibility some internal marketing research behind the scenes determined that the EV buyer isn’t the aggressive type, making the more serious, even stern appearance of the traditional Benz bloodline too harsh for Captain Planet. It harkens back to the early hybrid days of the Prius—a car Toyota made deliberately ugly so its owners and drivers could proclaim to the world that they hated cars while still needing one. Driving a four-wheeled tin toaster meant they could transport themselves around with the proper carbon offset of regret. While the EQE SUV is a long toss from that Prius breed of yuck, it still badly misses flash and circumstance. It’s doubtful any Mercedes-Benz driver is motivated by such climate guilt, and there are urban lifestyles that guarantee the EQE’s range will serve as convenient, reliable, but not easily affordable transportation. Clean, safe, comfortable and perky, the SUV allows its driver to get in the front seat without worrying too much about what it looks like.

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