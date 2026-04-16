With Artnet and Artsy, Andrew Wolff Is Laying the Groundwork for a New Kind of Art-World Ecosystem

With both Artnet and Artsy now under Beowolff Capital’s ownership, the next logical step would seem to be consolidation into a single power platform—one capable of combining pricing data, editorial content and sales across both the secondary market (Artnet) and the primary market (Artsy). As announced yesterday, however, the companies will continue to operate as separate and distinct brands even as they merge their underlying infrastructure and data. Artsy will stay focused on discovery and access, while Artnet will lean further into editorial and market intelligence.

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In a recent interview, Beowolff Capital founder Andrew Wolff, recognized in this year’s Art Power Index, told Observer that last year’s $65 million acquisition of Artnet (a move that took the company private), alongside his purchase of a controlling stake in Artsy, laid the groundwork for a new kind of art-world ecosystem—one built on data, connectivity and what he describes as “networked authority.”

“We’re creating a symbiotic commercial ecosystem, starting with Artsy and Artnet, that creates a new kind of intelligence for the art market—one in which insights and transactions reinforce each other and increase the velocity and power of both,” Wolff explained. “We are supercharging our complementary, industry-leading businesses with shared A.I. tools that deliver next-generation products and better serve collectors, galleries and artists alike.”

Together, Artnet and Artsy currently reach an estimated 7 million monthly users across more than 190 countries. Leading the combined company as chief executive will be Jeffrey Yin, who has led Artsy since 2024, with Wolff serving as chairman. “Both companies have earned deep trust within their community and market, and their uniqueness is a strength,” Wolff said. “We will preserve those differentiated voices while quietly building connective tissue—shared data architecture, technology and tools that enhance both brands.”

For Wolff, the next phase of art-world power will be determined by who can build open, transparent and participatory systems that expand access to art. The strategy he’s pursuing centers on fusing the intelligence of Artnet’s secondary-market data with Artsy’s primary-market reach, using A.I. to create a seamless digital environment for collectors, artists and galleries across connected platforms—one in which A.I. amplifies and connects human expertise at multiple levels.

Yet when asked about a new era of digital collecting increasingly mediated by algorithms, Wolff emphasized that the human dimension of art will matter more than ever. “I think the world is moving from static forms of power to a more fluid model of networked authority and strength—one in which power and influence are built on the foundations of interconnected communities,” he said, noting how old-school power structures build walls to protect themselves while younger generations push to disrupt them through new behaviors. “Young, aspiring collectors—those who are vital to a healthy and growing market—want to be part of a permissionless network. They want to discover art and transact in an open and transparent marketplace.”

According to Wolff, technology’s disruptive power is already equalizing access to goods and services within the art world, helping to liberate buyers and sellers from transactional friction and illiquidity. “We want to give collectors the power to participate in social networks to discover what art they like, what it means to them, how to value it and how to enjoy it with others,” he explained. “We are providing our business partners with the software operating system that will enable their clients to do so in a safe and transparent ecosystem.”

Looking at unrealized opportunities and unmet needs within the art ecosystem, Wolff pointed first to A.I. “We are building A.I.-native tools and services to create opportunities and solve problems for our partners and clients,” he said, pointing to applications ranging from deep learning and recommendation engines trained on collectors’ past behavior to valuation tools built on both structured and unstructured data. He also described an A.I. agent capable of ingesting a gallery’s PDFs, structuring the data and uploading it directly to the online marketplace—freeing galleries to focus on engaging with artists and collectors, telling stories and making sales.

“We embrace A.I. not to reduce the role of human expertise in the art market, but to amplify it,” he clarified, noting that in a world where machines can do more and more, the ability to create—and to feel—the power of art is becoming an increasingly essential part of what makes us human.

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