Caffeinated Cocktails Are Having a More Refined Moment

For some, a cocktail is a relaxing indulgence, a lively accompaniment to a night out, or a delightful dinner pairing—most socially acceptable after 5 p.m. A coffee drink, on the other hand, is often enjoyed starting at the crack of dawn, for that boost of energy that many of us simply cannot begin our day without. The caffeinated cocktail, however, disrupts this divide, offering the best of both worlds in a single sip.

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In the early-to-mid-2000s, imbibers seeking a little extra energy often turned to the then-novel (and for many of us, rather unappealing) vodka-and-Red-Bull combo. I personally never understood the hype, but I’m old enough to remember when it was all the rage—and the feeling akin to heart palpitations that could hit if you drank one too many. Clubs in L.A., New York and Las Vegas were slinging these mixed drinks left and right, as patrons danced the night away with a strong buzz accompanied by a jolt of energy. However, as society continues to prioritize quality, especially when it comes to alcohol, more and more people are raising their expectations on what constitutes a worthy caffeinated cocktail, from espresso martinis to matcha libations.

About five years ago, the espresso martini made a major comeback, rising in the ranks of drinks and eventually becoming the 10th most-ordered cocktail in the U.S. In late 2025, Ariana Grande even appeared in an SNL skit satirizing the “dangers” of espresso martinis, playing on how they have become a generation-defining beverage—especially for 20-something-year-old women. While espresso remains a key component in other classic libations like the carajillo and white Russian, modern mixologists are branching out with alternative ingredients, such as tea and matcha. Alcohol consumption has fallen to a nearly 90-year low, and with mindful drinking on the rise, matcha’s well-crafted image as a healthier caffeine option is paying off.

As coffee culture continues to expand in the United States—a country where over 66 percent of the population consumes coffee, and where those who do drink about three cups per day—caffeine-laced cocktails have evolved right alongside that growth.

But back to the espresso martini, which, though it experienced a massive resurgence around 2021, was actually invented back in the 1980s. British bartender Dick Bradsell reportedly created the complex, coffee-inspired concoction for a young model who wanted to sip something that would wake her up—more specifically, she requested a drink that would “wake me up and fuck me up.” He then grabbed a shaker, mixed a combo of vodka, fresh espresso, coffee liqueur and sugar, and voila: the espresso martini was born.

This frothy tipple had a nice run in the mainstream that continued for about a decade, especially at more upscale cocktail bars across major cities like London and New York, but in the late ‘90s, its popularity quietly faded. Fast-forward to 2021, and suddenly, the espresso martini was everywhere. From nitro espresso martinis on tap to a signature “Short n’ Sweet” espresso martini mix by Sabrina Carpenter, it is virtually inescapable. “I think the espresso martini took off again because coffee culture has grown massively over the last few years, and people have become more interested in specialty beans and higher-quality espresso,” Joshua White, bar manager at Death & Co. D.C., tells Observer. “People who drink coffee are being more discerning, and that appreciation has naturally carried over into mixology.” Cocktail trends come and go, but right now, the espresso martini shows no sign of slowing down.

Yes, self-appointed coffee aficionados are a driving force behind the coffee craze taking the country by storm, but craft cocktail enthusiasts are the other half of this puzzle. From the ultra-thin-stemmed glasses to the whole-bean garnishes, the espresso martini is just as fashionable as it is indulgent, something that younger crowds seem to gravitate toward. Traditional martinis (gin or vodka, dry vermouth, with either an olive or lemon twist) require an appreciation for a spirit-forward palate; the espresso rendition is a more approachable, whimsical alternative that’s still polished. It remains stylish and versatile; for example, while lower-ABV cocktails like the mimosa or spritz typically steal the spotlight during brunch, the espresso martini makes a strong case as a substitution—it offers both caffeine and an indulgent, boozy beverage.

Espresso martinis are typically made with vodka, a neutral grain spirit, which allows the vibrant tasting notes of espresso to shine. But several bars and restaurants across the country have chosen to swap it for tequila or even mezcal. “I love an espresso martini with a smooth reposado, but I also enjoy it with a nice aged rum from time to time,” says Brynn Smith, the bar director at L.A.’s popular Bar Next Door.

The origins of the modern caffeinated cocktail, however, are far older than that of the espresso martini. It all started with the carajillo, a coffee-based beverage created by Spanish colonialists in the 19th century. There is debate over whether the drink was originally fashioned in Cuba or Catalonia, but the name derives from a word meaning “courage,” and many historians believe it was enjoyed by soldiers before they engaged in battle (i.e., liquid courage).

“The Carajillo is one of my favorite cocktails because it’s so simple, but still has plenty of depth and complexity,” White says. “I love the bitterness of a high-quality espresso, balanced with rich vanilla notes and, for me personally, a little reposado.” Today, if you travel anywhere in Mexico or Central America, expect to find the carajillo served both as an aperitif and digestif at most restaurants and upscale bars.

In the United States, this Latin libation is also making its rounds on cocktail menus, proving to be a lighter, less sugary alternative to the espresso martini. L.A.’s historic Mexican restaurant Casa Vega recently began pouring the classic cocktail, but you’ll also find it all over Miami, at places like Olds Havana Cuban Bar and Cocina and Achè. Some might even argue that it’s on track to replace the espresso martini as America’s favorite caffeinated cocktail, but I say it still has quite a long way to go before catching up in popularity (let me know when Ariana Grande does an SNL skit on the carajillo). While partygoers seeking a stronger buzz (or just the taste of a coffee-forward cocktail) gravitate toward the espresso martini, modern renditions of the carajillo contain mezcal, tequila and sometimes even whiskey.

On the other hand, in an increasingly wellness-focused landscape, it’s no surprise that matcha has also taken center stage as a perhaps more mindful source of caffeine—or at least, an energy boost with a really good marketing team. This has translated into an array of matcha-infused martinis, none of which have struck a positive chord for me. That said, ardent matcha enthusiasts might be bigger fans of these green tea beverages. Matcha is naturally earthy, and should have a vibrant green hue akin to Charli XCX’s Brat album. It’s often sweetened with vanilla syrup or white chocolate liqueur, resulting in a creamy drink that is best enjoyed alongside dessert. The continued global fascination with Japan, which is widely considered to have the best, highest-quality matcha, and Japanese culture, and a rise in tourism (the country saw a record number of visitors last year), has further contributed to the matcha craze, but its identity as a newfound fad in cocktails might be more trendy than timeless.

A heavy dose of caffeine before bed isn’t exactly an optimal recipe for a restful slumber, so less intense ingredients like loose-leaf teas offer a similar energizing effect without the nighttime jitters. Bar Next Door’s Garden of Allah is one of my favorite iterations, made with gin, green tea, a peach liqueur, tonic syrup and fresh herbs. This effervescent libation shows the caffeinated cocktail in a more delicate light, providing a nice middle ground for drinkers who want to hop on the caffeinated cocktail train, but can’t handle an espresso or matcha past 6 p.m. When asked about other trends on the horizon, Bar Next Door’s Wexler says coffee and tonic deserve more recognition. “It might sound odd, but coffee and lemonade are also delicious together, and that’s a combo that needs to get more love,” she adds. “I think it would have to be marketed better, perhaps as a coffee margarita or something that will catch the eye.”

As someone who couldn’t be more thrilled that the days of cheap vodka Red Bulls are behind us (hopefully), it seems clearer than ever that caffeinated cocktails are here to stay. Whether you’re ordering an espresso martini at brunch or are trying to avoid a crash with a nightcap carajillo, these energizing cocktails provide the ideal pick-me-up while maintaining a sense of elegance, quality and finesse.