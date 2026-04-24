Aidan Gomez’s Cohere Acquires Germany’s Aleph Alpha in Sovereign A.I. Push

Cohere, the Toronto-based startup led by Aidan Gomez, has already established itself as Canada’s A.I. darling. Now, with the acquisition of Germany’s Aleph Alpha, the company is pushing into Europe, pooling talent, compute and national ecosystems to create a new transatlantic alliance. In an A.I. race increasingly dominated by U.S. and Chinese giants, the deal underscores the industry’s push to make space for alternative options.

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“Combining the strengths of Cohere and Aleph Alpha accelerates our global expansion and advances our mission to deliver sovereign A.I. to nations around the world,” said Gomez in a statement. “Built on the bedrock of shared Canadian and German values—where privacy, security, and responsible innovation are paramount—we are uniquely positioned to be the world’s trusted A.I. partner.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Cohere is expected to be valued at around $20 billion once the deal closes and its ongoing Series E round wraps, according to Axios. The company was last valued at $7 billion following a $100 million raise last year. It counts McKinsey, Fujitsu and the Royal Bank of Canada among its clients, along with government agencies.

Despite being only 28 years old, Gomez has played a role in several pivotal A.I. milestones. He studied under Geoffrey Hinton and co-authored a landmark 2017 paper, “Attention Is All You Need,” which introduced transformer models. In 2019, he co-founded Cohere with fellow former Google researchers Nick Frosst and Ivan Zhang, building the company around secure, enterprise-focused A.I. tools rather than consumer applications.

As part of the Aleph Alpha deal, Cohere is also set to receive roughly $600 million from Germany’s Schwarz Group during its upcoming funding round. Helmed by supermarket billionaire Dieter Schwarz, Schwarz Group is also a backer of Aleph Alpha, having participated in its $500 million Series B round in 2023. The Heidelberg-based company develops sovereign large language models for industrial and government customers across Europe.

Aleph Alpha was founded in 2019 by Jonas Andrulis and Samuel Weinbach. Andrulis stepped down as the company’s CEO in October 2025 after running it for six years. The startup is now led by co-CEOs Reto Spörri and Ilhan Scheer.

Germany has emerged as a key A.I. hub in recent years, producing companies like Black Forest Labs, an image generation startup valued at $3.25 billion last year; Parloa, an agent platform valued at $3 billion in January; and Helsing, a defense tech company valued at nearly $14 billion last summer. Alongside France and the U.K., Germany remains a leading destination for venture capital, with A.I. accounting for a growing share of that activity. Nearly one in four VC-backed European startups is now A.I. related, according to Pitchbook.

The combined Cohere–Aleph Alpha entity will focus on secure, customized A.I. for highly regulated sectors, including government, finance, defense, energy, manufacturing, telecom and health care. “We are building a real counterweight for organizations that refuse to outsource control over their A.I. to a single provider or jurisdiction,” said Aleph Alpha co-CEO Scheer.

Cohere is not alone in targeting this demand. France’s Mistral AI has similarly positioned itself as a champion of sovereign A.I., and earlier this year committed about $1.4 billion to build data centers in Sweden, marking its first major infrastructure push outside France.

Demand for sovereign A.I. is expected to accelerate. McKinsey estimates the broader A.I. market could exceed $1 trillion by 2030, with sovereign A.I. accounting for $500 billion and $600 billion of that total.

For Cohere, the move also carries national significance. The Aleph Alpha acquisition “is a big moment for Canadian A.I.,” said Evan Solomon, Canada’s minister of A.I. and digital innovation, in a statement. “This partnership strengthens Canada’s position in the global A.I. economy and shows how trusted allies can work together to build sovereign A.I. capacity.”