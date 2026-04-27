Arts  •  Culture

Inside YAGP’s 2026 Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala

The gala was, as always, a case study in ballet’s rare ability to bring together the best of Broadway, fashion, Hollywood and philanthropy without losing sight of the young talent at its center.

By
Todd Cohen and Rebecca Hessel Cohen. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Year after year, the Youth America Grand Prix gala fills the David H. Koch Theater with the kind of cross-sector guest list that only ballet can conjure. This year’s Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala drew more than 300 guests to the grand Promenade for a an evening of dinner and dancing overseen by creative chair Marcella Guarino Hymowitz (wife of billionaire Gregg S. Hymowitz) and co-chaired by entrepreneur Jordana Blitz, fitness influencer Isaac Boots, Natasha Caronna, Colleen Crivello, Courtney Davis, Dotty Giordano, Aly Gradone, author Sarah Hoover, Lindsay Kraus, Jennifer Lipschultz, Josephine Lee, Kamie Lightburn, Jeffrey O'Brecht, Samantha Pariente, Amanda Perrin, Grace Brea Pomeranc, Emily Reifel, Priya Shukla, Eliza Stein, Daniela W. Tisch, Barbara Tober, Virginia W. Tomenson, Lesley Thompson Vecsler, Rachel Wexler and board chair Lina Wallach.

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Hosting the evening was Misty Copeland, the trailblazing former American Ballet Theatre principal who remains one of the most recognizable names in dance, with Tamar Greene, Broadway’s longest-running George Washington in Hamilton. Before the night was out, Greene would bring down the room singing a tiny excerpt from the show—”Remember from here on in, history has its eyes on you”—a line that landed with particular weight in a room full of young dancers who hope to someday follow in their idols’ footsteps.

Misty Copeland and Tamar Greene. Photo: Luke Kwo of LK STUDIO

The evening honored two women whose connections to ballet run deep. LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen received recognition for her work at the intersection of fashion and dance culture, while former ABT dancer Melanie Hamrick—who also contributed an original choreography to the evening’s program, Rainbow, set to a special arrangement of The Rolling Stones’ “Like a Rainbow” by her partner Mick Jagger—was feted for her own contributions to the art form.

For the third consecutive year, guests had the opportunity to bid on absolutely stunning custom-designed pointe shoes as part of the Pointe Project, with all proceeds supporting young dancers pursuing professional careers. This year’s contributing designers included A-Morir, Alice + Olivia, All III, Ally Boggard and Mara Hoffman, Amir Taghi, Carolina Herrera, Hervé Léger by Michelle Ochs, Hope Gangloff, JK5, Lapointe, Libby Klein Art, LoveShackFancy, Michael Kors, Monse and Renna Jewels.

The guest list was a testament to YAGP’s influence. The dance world showed up in force: former ABT principals Stella Abrera, Maxim Beloserkovsky and Irina Dvorovenko mingled with ballet stars Ashley Bouder, Nieve Corrigan, Harrison Ball, Skylar Brandt (who attended with her fiancé Vladimir Rumyantsev), Katya Tolstova and Christian Zimmerman. Chelsea Clinton—a reliable presence at some of New York’s most consequential cultural gatherings—was also there, joined by a contingent that spanned Hollywood, fashion and philanthropy, including Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, actors Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub, Chris Noth, Holt McCallany and rising star Demi Singleton, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fixture Sutton Stracke, fashion designer Mara Hoffman, businesswoman Dylan Lauren, philanthropist Maria Cristina Anzola, Million Dollar Listing’s Luiza and Steve Gold, philanthropists Barbara and Gary Brandt, influencer Shannon Zhao and entrepreneur Brynn Putnam.

Polina Semionova performing a pas de deux from Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon with partner Martin ten Kortenaar. Photo: Luke Kwo of LK STUDIO

The main event, of course, was the performance, presented by YAGP Founder and Artistic Director Larissa Saveliev to a packed house. Guests cheered as ballerinas appeared on the balconies surrounding the Promenade before the program began in earnest. Nicoletta Manni and Timofej Adrijashenko of La Scala Ballet made their New York debuts in a pas de deux from Mauro Bigonzetti’s Caravaggio (a New York premiere) and in the classical showstopper Grand Pas Classique. Polina Semionova of Berlin State Ballet made a much-anticipated return to the YAGP stage, performing a pas de deux from Sir Kenneth Macmillan’s Manon with partner Martin ten Kortenaar, also of the Berlin State Ballet, as well as a work set to The Dying Swan alongside Braylon Browner of So You Think You Can Dance. Christine Shevchenko and Calvin Royal III of ABT, Reece Clarke of the Royal Ballet and Roman Mejia of New York City Ballet shared the stage for Le Corsaire, and Shevchenko and Royal closed with Hamrick’s Rainbow. As is tradition, 120 YAGP finalists from this year’s international competition took the stage for a Pièce d’Occasion to cap off the evening—a beautiful reminder of exactly what the organization exists to do.

Marina Kovlylv

Marina Kovlylv. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Stasya Generalova, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Sarah Johnson and Paloma Chesky

Stasya Generalova, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Sarah Johnson and Paloma Chesky. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Larissa Saveliev and Melanie Hamrick

Larissa Saveliev and Melanie Hamrick. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Sai De Silva and Alexander Hankin

Sai De Silva and Alexander Hankin. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Laura Klein

Laura Klein. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Natasha Caronna, Aly Gradone and Colleen Crivello

Natasha Caronna, Aly Gradone and Colleen Crivello. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Lola Koch and Maria Barakova

Lola Koch and Maria Barakova. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Charlotte Bickley Meller

Charlotte Bickley Meller. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Michael Moray, Terry Zucker and Kathy Moray

Michael Moray, Terry Zucker and Kathy Moray. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

Libby Klein and Marcella Hymowitz

Libby Klein and Marcella Hymowitz. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Fredrick Blanchard, Nicole Salmasi and Beatrice de Duervain

Fredrick Blanchard, Nicole Salmasi and Beatrice de Duervain. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Jeff Bigger and Poppy Bigger

Jeff Bigger and Poppy Bigger. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Janna Bullock, R. Couri Hay and Kamie Lightburn

Janna Bullock, R. Couri Hay and Kamie Lightburn. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Summer Joy and Shannon Zhao

Summer Joy and Shannon Zhao. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Caridad Martinez and Ronald K. Alexander

Caridad Martinez and Ronald K. Alexander. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Mackenzie Chu Robin and Skylar Chu Robin

Mackenzie Chu Robin and Skylar Chu Robin. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Steve Gold and Louisa Gold

Steve Gold and Louisa Gold. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Anna Rodriguez, Maria Cristina Anzola and Joshua Lenihan

Anna Rodriguez, Maria Cristina Anzola and Joshua Lenihan. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Emmie Nielsen and Cho Seward

Emmie Nielsen and Cho Seward. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Maxim Bel and Melanie Hamrick

Maxim Bel and Melanie Hamrick. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Genevieve Uzamere

Genevieve Uzamere. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Richard Booth and Indira Cesarine

Richard Booth and Indira Cesarine. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Stephanie Rapp

Stephanie Rapp. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Lina Wallach and Blake Wallach

Lina Wallach and Blake Wallach. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Christine Shevchenko, Maxim Bel, Irina Dvorovenko and Larissa Saveliev

Christine Shevchenko, Maxim Bel, Irina Dvorovenko and Larissa Saveliev. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Kerin Rose Gold

Kerin Rose Gold. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Daniil Simkin

Daniil Simkin. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Clara Wilpom and Daniela Tisch

Clara Wilpom and Daniela Tisch. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Nicole Whidden and Joel Whidden

Nicole Whidden and Joel Whidden. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Laura Lobdell, Dimitri Drone, Krystn Hammond and Jose Sebastian

Laura Lobdell, Dimitri Drone, Krystn Hammond and Jose Sebastian. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

Irene Shen and Robbie Kestnbaum

Irene Shen and Robbie Kestnbaum. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

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Rebecca Hessel Cohen and Katie Fang. Madison McGaw/BFA.com

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Inside YAGP’s 2026 Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Dance, Culture, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, Marcella Guarino Hymowitz, Gregg S. Hymowitz, Jordana Blitz, Isaac Boots, Natasha Caronna, Colleen Crivello, Courtney Davis, Dotty Giordano, Aly Gradone, Lindsay Kraus, Jennifer Lipschultz, Josephine Lee, Jeffrey O'Brecht, Samantha Pariente, Amanda Perrin, Grace Brea Pomeranc, Emily Reifel, Priya Shukla, Eliza Stein, Daniela W. Tisch, Virginia W. Tomenson, Lesley Thompson Vecsler, Rachel Wexler, Lina Wallach, Tamar Greene, Nicoletta Manni, Timofej Adrijashenko, Polina Semionova, Martin ten Kortenaar, Braylon Browner, Reece Clarke, Vladimir Rumyantsev, Katya Tolstova, Demi Singleton, Laura Lobdell, Maria Cristina Anzola, Nieve Corrigan, Luiza Gold, Steve Gold, Gary Brandt, Shannon Zhao, Brynn Putnam, Barbara Tober, Larissa Saveliev, Christian Zimmerman, Lucas Jagger, Brooke Adams, Barbara Brandt, Kamie Lightburn, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Stella Abrera, Maxim Beloserkovsky, Sutton Stracke, Youth America Grand Prix, Roman Mejia, Harrison Ball, Holt McCallany, Todd Cohen, Melanie Hamrick, Mauro Bigonzetti, Kenneth Macmillan, Irina Dvorovenko, Calvin Royal III, Skylar Brandt, Mara Hoffman, Sarah Hoover, Christine Shevchenko, Ashley Bouder, F. Murray Abraham, Dylan Lauren, Chris Noth, Ballet, Tony Shalhoub, Misty Copeland, Mick Jagger, Chelsea Clinton, LoveShackFancy