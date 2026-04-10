EXPO CHICAGO 2026 Opens With Local Enthusiasm and Strong Institutional Sales

The latest edition of EXPO CHICAGO opened its doors to VIPs yesterday (April 9) at its iconic location at Navy Pier. The preview was strategically preceded by the annual celebratory brunch, once again hosted in partnership with MCA Chicago, to draw elite patrons and museum professionals to the fair early in the day. Even more strategically, early entrants were given direct access to the curated sections as their first stop—a signal of how the fair’s new director, Kate Sierzputowski, intends to make curator-led programming and institutional partnerships a core element of EXPO CHICAGO’S identity going forward. There were several institutional acquisitions on the first day by museums from across the Midwest and further afield, confirming the fair’s standing as one of the go-to platforms for curators and acquisition committees. Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters Young art patron and cultural dynamo Abby Pucker told Observer that she felt the fair seemed markedly more curated, roomier and more cohesive with its new layout and tighter selection. She also revealed that she had acquired several works in the early hours and was planning to return for a second round. While the fair is slimmed down this year—with 130 exhibitors versus the previous year’s 170—several other Chicago collectors, including Chris Craft, told us they intended to return in the coming days to finalize decisions. For him, as for many of his peers in the city, EXPO is the most important moment of the year for completing annual acquisitions, and he plans to dedicate the entire weekend to it. There’s a slower, more deliberate rhythm here that distinguishes the fair, and the art scene surrounding it, from the New York or L.A. rush.

Curatorial rigor meets institutional appetite in Focus

The first standout presentation of the fair is a solo show foregrounding Sara Nsikak’s quilted storytelling, presented by New Orleans-based gallery Sybille. Taught to sew by her grandmother, a revered seamstress from Nigeria’s Oyo state, Nsikak uses stitching to revive ancestral knowledge and memory, embedding it directly into the fabric of her work. As one unpacks the dense narrative, one senses how Nsikak, after moving to New York to work in fashion, became disillusioned by its waste and exploitation, prompting her to launch La Réunion, a brand rooted in sustainability. Even after achieving notable success—including having a dress featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, she shifted toward bespoke home goods, continuing to merge art, fashion and design without hierarchy.

The presentation is part of Focus, a curated section by Katie A. Pfohl of the Detroit Institute of Arts centered on the symbolically resonant theme of “Gathering of Waters,” which explores migration and landscape across the Mississippi River Basin and diasporic histories through connections among Detroit, New Orleans and the broader Midwest, with notable presentations of work by African, Latin American and Caribbean diaspora artists.

Some of the most interesting galleries from the vibrant Brazilian art scene are in the section, even as EXPO this year coincides with Brazil’s most important fair, SP-Arte. In a shared booth, São Paulo-based Bianca Boecker and VERVE are showcasing a coordinated two-person presentation exploring ancestral memory and the body. Through sentimentally morphed ceramic and textile works, Brazilian artist Caroline Ricca Lee explores and fictionalizes the legacy of her Japanese-Chinese descent, investigating how materials can carry identity and heritage across generations. VERVE’s Ian J. Duarte Lucas, exhibiting at EXPO for the fourth time, confirmed that despite the overlap with SP-Arte, the fair was a “good challenge” and a unique opportunity for exposure among American museums—an investment that paid off when Caroline Ricca Lee’s work was acquired by the Denver Art Museum through the Northern Trust Purchase Prize. Meanwhile, following last year’s sold-out show, Boecker confidently sold several new pieces by Brazilian artist of Korean descent Patricia Baik, whose delicate works explore Korean heritage, translating an investigation of the interrelation between body, memory and identity onto porous and poetic surfaces (prices $10,000 and $5,000 each).

The Northern Trust had a visibly significant impact on first-day dynamics overall, supporting acquisitions for four institutions, including the Denver Art Museum, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Peabody Essex Museum. The latter was behind the acquisition of three works by LaKela Brown presented by 56 Henry. The museum also acquired Warped Grid 6.2 (2025) by Singaporean-born, Oregon-based Jovencio de la Paz, translating ancestral weaving knowledge into a digital yet deeply tactile dimension. Coming to Chicago from L.A., Sharp has been pairing de la Paz with the delicately flexible spatial articulation of characters on metal thread by Kanitha Tith, a rising Indonesian artist who was also highly visible during Hong Kong art week, presented by Jakarta-based gallery Rho Project and included in the inaugural show at Gold, the new hybrid space by Serakai Studio.

Also with the support of the Northern Trust, the Phillips Collection acquired Paul Gardère’s Untitled (Heads No. 36) (1991) from Magenta Plains and Indo buscar Sá Rainha (Going to Fetch Sá Rainha) (2026) by Diego Mouro at Mitre Galeria. Presented in the Focus section, Mouro’s body of work lingers after the visit: the Brazilian artist’s allegorical compositions link histories of enslaved communities, folklore and saintly presences, emerging as protective figures. The work unfolds through a fully imagined yet universally resonant visual language in which the earthly and the celestial converge in a deeply spiritual space. Priced at between $8,000 and $16,000 each, the gallery sold five works on the first day in addition to the Northern Trust acquisition, with one going to one of Chicago’s most important collectors, Anita Blanchard.

Also worth stopping by in the Focus section is High Noon’s booth, featuring archetypally evocative yet hauntingly ominous paintings by Jennifer Coates. Inspired by a recent visit to the nearly inaccessible ruins of the Mahanoy Plane coal works in Pennsylvania, Coates’s work merges post-industrial remnants with ancient ruins into mystical landscapes where nature reclaims space from industrial decay, ghostly presences appearing within abandoned structures. Inflected with an eco-feminist sensibility, her intuitive, almost divinatory process layers mark-making into relic-like fragments, drawing on antiquity, Baroque painting and Surrealism to evoke time, decay and renewal. By evening, the gallery had sold five works on paper at $2,500 each, two small paintings at $5,000 each and one larger work for $20,000.

One of São Paulo’s most experimental galleries, Yehudi Hollander-Pappi, drew both institutional and collector interest with a highly conceptual booth: a tank of San Francisco Bay water by Daniel De Paula. Working in a metaphorical yet materially grounded register to address the realities of extraction, exploitation and the long-term impact of materials on global systems, his works—particularly those engaging Silicon Valley’s materiality and water systems—offer a pointed commentary on sustainability and global industrial practices.

Returning to EXPO after three years, San Juan gallery EMBAJADA is spotlighting a solo presentation by 72-year-old Puerto Rican artist Pablo Delano, ahead of upcoming institutional presentations including a show at MASP São Paulo and another in Connecticut. On view are witty sculptural assemblages and photo-collages continuing his long-standing investigation into Puerto Rico’s visual and colonial histories, appropriating and repurposing archival materials to address the tension between Indigenous and Afro-Caribbean traditions and Western classical and mass-media aesthetics, along with the symbolic systems of power and value they sustain. Particularly striking is Carnival, juxtaposing a haunting black-and-white portrait of a wealthy yet visibly uneasy family with a traditional horned Vejigante mask—a mischievous folkloric figure rooted in Spanish, African and Taíno traditions.